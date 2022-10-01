Luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on

Got extra cash to burn? Maybe you just want to see a soundbar that costs nearly $7K. Either way, these luxury gadgets are what you're looking for.

Can you afford the better things in life? Then a bendable TV and a color-changing refrigerator are within your reach. And if they’re not, they’re always fun to look at. These are the luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on, and we’re highlighting them today.

Like to keep up with changing trends? Then check out the LG MoodUP Refrigerator. The door panels change colors via an app. So your fridge always coordinates with your kitchen decor.

If you’ve ever wanted to go super luxury on a pair of earbuds, we suggest the Klipsch x EAR Micro Bespoke Edition T10. They’re handmade from natural materials. You can even embellish them with semiprecious stones.

Spend those hard-earned dollars on some pretty incredible luxury gadgets. Discover them below.

1. The LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV has a completely adjustable screen curvature and self-lit, backlight-free OLED technology.

The LG OLED Flex LX3 in a gaming setup

Want a TV that bends? It’s possible, and its name is the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. With 100% color fidelity and 20 levels of adjustment, it’s a unique piece for any living room or entertainment area.

This TV is coming soon for $2,999.

2. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine seriously upgrades your at-home rowing experience, making your workouts super efficient.

Peloton Row intro video

Work out smarter with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. Its metrics and other features improve your form, whether you’re a beginner or an advanced user. What’s more, the Peloton All-Access membership ensures you stay motivated.

Preorder it for $3,195 on the official website.

3. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar adds immersive sound in a gorgeous design, reinventing your home theater.

Ban & Olufsen Beosound Theatre with a TV

Elevate your home theater’s sound and style when you have the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar. Without any cables or clutter, it enhances any room. And 12 custom drivers bring surround audio.

This soundbar is coming soon for $6,890. Sign up for notifications at the official website.

4. The LG MoodUP Refrigerator brings mood-lifting color to your kitchen. Change the color scheme anytime to match the season.

LG MoodUP works with an app

Change your fridge’s color whenever you redecorate or just to match your mood when you have the LG MoodUP refrigerator. Select from 22 colors for the upper panel and 19 colors for the lower panel. You can even customize the doors with themes like Season and Pop.

This fridge is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

5. The Hasselblad X2D 100C medium-format mirrorless digital camera is for those who expect precise details and stabilization with every shot.

Hasselblad X2d 100C intro video

The Hasselblad X2D 100C medium-format mirrorless digital camera is no ordinary camera. It delivers a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor in a Scandinavian design. Even fast movement looks sharp with the 5-axis 7-stop image stabilization.

Get it for $8,199 on the official website.

6. The Klipsch x EAR Micro Bespoke Edition T10 elegant earbuds are handcrafted to your specifications in the USA. You can even add semiprecious stones.

Klipsch x EAR Micro Bespoke Edition T10 in green

Earbuds can be statement accessories when they’re the Klipsch x EAR Micro Bespoke Edition T10 elegant earbuds. Handmade in the United States, their construction is sustainable since it relies on natural materials. Consult with the company’s jewelry design team to create a custom pair.

Get them for $2,800 on the official website.

7. The DJI RC Pro drone remote controller makes your aerial photography professional. It transmits data from up to 15 km away.

DJI RC Pro in use

Treat yourself to the DJI RC Pro drone remote controller. With low latency of 120 ms, an O3+ transmission system, and the latest-gen processor, it lets you operate your drone smoothly.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

8. The Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike stands out from the crowd with its unique design and speaker that tracks air pollution.

Noordung in black

Ride in style while avoiding polluted areas with the Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike. This eBike has an expertly crafted design. Meanwhile, the Noordung Boombox has a PM 2.5 and PM 10 particle sensor that keeps track of air pollution so you can ride in the fresh air.

This eBike is coming soon for $7,100. Sign up for early bird access on the official website.

9. The Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device brings 350 Mbps internet to your yacht. That way, you have a stable connection anywhere.

Starlink Maritime on a boat

Enjoy low-latency internet at sea with the Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device. It keeps you connected in remote waters just like you would at home. Plus, it’s pretty rugged, withstanding cold, hail, heat, rain, and gale-force winds.

Get 2 for $10,000 on the official website.

10. The Whiskey Vault Mini protects your whiskey collection with an electronic lock system. Custom built to order, it adds elegance to any bar.

Whiskey Vault Mini with whiskey bottles

Own an exceptional spirits collection? Protect and display it properly with the Whiskey Vault Mini. It features solid steel plates, vault-locking doors, and a bulletproof front window.

Get it for $3,680 on the official website.

When money’s not a concern, you can spend freely. Spoil yourself and the people you love with these luxury gadgets. Which of these products would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

