Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 5, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Have your workouts become a little dull? Don't run on the treadmill for the umpteenth time—get one of these sports gadgets and bring the fun back.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

So you’re in a workout rut. Maybe you run the same route every morning before work or hit the rowing machine every afternoon. While your discipline is admirable, doing the same exercise day in and day out is boring for both your mind and body. Spice things up with these fun workout gadgets.

Recreate the road at home with the Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus. It offers simulated gradients and a realistic road feel. It allows you to ride your favorite courses.

Then, you can improve your golf game at home with the TruGolf Mini. It analyzes every aspect of your swing so you can prevail on the golf course.

Have a blast while exercising with these fun sports gadgets.

1. The WedGym Rally X3 Pro smart-resistance bands work with a free training app that provides comprehensive personal training sessions.

WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands in action

The WedGym Rally X3 Pro smart-resistance bands aren’t your typical resistance bands. They link to your phone so that you can monitor your progress. And, of course, they provide 10-110 lbs of resistance.

Get them for $249.99 on the official website.

2. The Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer brings simulated gradients, and a real road feel to your indoor cycling workouts.

Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer in black

Enjoy a more realistic indoor cycling experience with Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer. It delivers a real road feel and preset gradients. Meanwhile, the connected app makes training easy.

Get it for $3,999.99 on the official website.

3. The TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer helps you learn about your swing with a weighted training stick and sensor.

TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer design

Get all the stats on your swing with the TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer. It analyzes your swing and displays the data after each shot, helping golfers understand their game. It’s one of our favorite fun sports gadgets.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

4. The Spark Catch light-up baseball illuminates your night-time games of catch. Now, you’ll never lose a ball in the dark.

Spark Catch light-up baseball emitting green light

The Spark Catch light-up baseball has the same weight, size, stitching, and genuine cow leather as an MLB baseball, but it lights up. The 4 LEDs offer 100 lumens in colors like green, blue, and red.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The AIMOOV Smart exercise camera can see your movements and sense whether you do the moves correctly or improperly.

AIMOOV smart exercise camera on the TV table

Let AI keep you in the correct position during exercise with the AIMOOV Smart exercise camera. This helpful sports gadget sees your movements and understands if your positioning is correct.

Get it for $202.63 on the official website.

6. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine helps you work out smarter. The Peloton All-Access membership lets you access efficient workouts.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

Work out smarter, not longer with the Peloton Row Smart rowing machine. With the Peloton All-Access membership, both beginners and experienced athletes can enjoy time-efficient training sessions. It’s one of the best fun sports gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $3,195 on the official website.

7. The huupe smart basketball hoop is a fun way to bring basketball into your workout. Its display streams training content and more.

huupe smart basketball hoop in use

Play basketball for your workout with the huupe smart basketball hoop. The interactive display streams on-demand training content, Netflix, and more. You can even play against friends and other players remotely.

Preorder it for $3,995 on the official website.

8. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor brings you a true-to-life golf simulation in an easy-to-install format.

Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor in use

Practice your swing in a lifelike setup right in your garage or basement with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-box multi-sport launch monitor. Available in various formats, it offers anything from course gameplay to range practice.

Get it for $10,495 on the official website.

9. The Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles have upgraded hardware, speakers, and more for an immersive experience on the slopes.

Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles in use

Add an audio system to your snow sports with the Ryidar LinkLens Pro 2.0 smart audio snow goggles. they envelop you in sound while you’re skiing or snowboarding. It even enables crystal-clear calls. It belongs on any list of fun sports gadgets.

Get them for $198 on the official website.

10. The Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ uses AI to help pinpoint your shots throughout the golf course, improving your game.

Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ in use

See which areas of your game you need to improve with the Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+. Using AI, this gadget helps track your shots. The system comes with 14 sensors—one for each club.

Get it for $159.99 on Amazon.

Transform your training and workout sessions with these fun sports gadgets. Do you own any sports gadgets you love? Tell us about them!

