New gaming gadgets for the gamers in your life

Looking for a gaming gift? Then check out these new gaming gadgets. From headsets to lights, they take your recipient's setup to the next level.

Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console in use

You want to give the gamer in your life something new. And who could blame you? Fall 2022 is well underway, and top brands have introduced new gaming gadgets to the market. With products like the Logitech G Cloud and the Skullcandy SLYR, it’s a great time to think about gifts.

If your gamer is into mobile gaming, they’ll appreciate the Logitech G Cloud. Equipped with a beautiful 7-inch Full HD touchscreen, it immerses your recipient in cloud-based games, anywhere.

Then, your giftee might be curious about trying the Skullcandy SLYR headset, the brand’s first headset in over a decade. It offers affordable gaming audio on a range of platforms and even customizes sound to the player’s hearing.

Impress the gamer in your life with these new gaming gadget gifts.

1. The Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset is an excellent gift for gamers who play across multiple devices.

Skullcandy SLYR with gadgets

Give the gamer in your life rich, immersive sound with the Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset. It boasts a bidirectional mic and works on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

2. The Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard adds a unique product to your loved one’s setup with hot-swappable switches and more.

Kemove K68 product video

With the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard, your favorite gamer can customize nearly every aspect, from custom key changes to macro command recording settings. They also get custom light modes.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core levels up your giftee’s play with 40 hours of battery and a rubberized grip.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core front view

Help your giftee reach the next level of gaming excellence with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. The rechargeable battery offers 40 hours of play while the grip is super comfortable. It’s one of our favorite new gaming gadget gifts.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

4. The Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse gives them a mouse they can use for gaming and work with its speed, reliability, and precision.

Logitech G G502 X top view

Enhance your gamer’s work and game setup with the Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse. It features the company’s first hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches. They offer crisp, tactile feedback.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

5. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock is compatible with Windows and Switch, fitting their preferences.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock in white

Take your giftee’s Switch and Windows experience to the next level with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. It works with Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 and Windows 10 and later. What’s more, the controller automatically switches off when docked.

Preorder it for $69.99 on Amazon.

6. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console gives your recipient a way to game anywhere with its 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display.

Logitech G Cloud intro video

Give your loved one advanced graphics and libraries of cloud-based games with the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console. The large 7-inch Full HD touchscreen delivers a refresh rate of 60Hz as well as precision controls, making it one of our favorite new gaming gadget gifts.

Preorder it for $299.99 on the official website.

7. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller makes gaming on Android 8.0+ devices better. It works with Xbox and Windows devices.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller in use

Help your giftee take their game on the go with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. It boasts a comfortable gamepad design. Meanwhile, players get custom audio presets, Superhuman Hearing, and more for stunning sound.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Logitech Litra Beam LED streaming key light is safe for your recipient’s streaming marathons and offers infinite possibilities.

Logitech Litra Beam LED on a desk

Does your gamer livestream? Help them fine-tune their light with the Logitech Litra Beam LED streaming key light. It provides professional lighting effects, ensuring they look their best.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset keeps your gamer comfortable and victorious with superior audio and the ComfortMAX System.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 with a controller

Help your gamer score a win with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. Its custom-designed drivers and Nova Acoustic System fill the ears with deep bass and clear high notes. Meanwhile, the ComfortMAX System fits any head. It’s one of the best new gaming gadget gifts.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

10. The NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard handles intense gaming and work sessions on both Mac and Windows computers.

NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard on a yellow desk

Your giftee will appreciate the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. It speeds up typing and lets players fine-tune every component. Moreover, the 4,000 mAh battery runs for 240 hours.

Get it for $119.95 on the official website.

From gaming mice to controllers, these new gaming gadgets are sure to impress your loved one. Which will you go for? Let us know in the comment section.

