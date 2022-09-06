Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Grab the Satechi 40W Dual Car Charger

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips.

You want to be prepared for any situation on the road, and the CarAIDE 3X vehicle multitool helps, giving you 18 tools. From a jump starter to a window breaker, this thing covers a range of emergencies.

To keep your drinks and snacks cold throughout the miles, consider the Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator, with its high capacity.

Stay safe and enjoy the ride with these helpful car gadgets.

1. The Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator keeps your food and drinks nice and cold. It integrates seamlessly into newer car models.

Dometic CCF T GM Console Refrigerator
Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator in a vehicle

Tired of your energy drinks and sandwiches getting lukewarm after only a couple of hours in the car? Go for the Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator. It adds a compressor-based refrigerator to your center console and fits up to 9 beverage cans.

Get it for $479.20 on the official website.

2. The BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS all-in-1 dashcam gives you whole-car coverage and automatically detects impact and motion.

BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS promo video

Protect yourself in the event of a roadside incident with the BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS all-in-1 dashcam. It offers your car rear, front, and interior protection and is powered by Sony sensors.

Get it for $469.99 on the official website.

3. The Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto makes using your phone in the car safer and easier with its connection to Android Auto.

Motorola MA 1
Motorola MA 1 with a smartphone

Make your car screen as user friendly as your phone with the Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto. It adds a wireless connection to your car’s infotainment system and makes it easier to see maps, messaging, and media on your car display. It’s one of our favorite car gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $89.95 on the official website.

4. The Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger adds a wireless charger to your dashboard and holds your smartphone at a comfortable viewing angle.

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in a car

Power your iPhone 13 while you navigate with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. It features Qi wireless charging and a USB-C port, and it keeps your phone at a good height for following directions.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

5. The OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator has a long-lasting battery that stands up to road trips. It inflates 4x faster than most inflators.

OAK & IRON ONE Pro crowdfunding video

Prepare for low tire pressure situations during a long trip with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. This useful gadget is cordless and super portable. It inflates quickly, and its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery won’t die halfway through your first fill.

Preorder it for $99 on Kickstarter.

6. The CarAIDE 3x vehicle multitool keeps you prepared for emergencies with 18 tools, including a jump starter, window breaker, SOS flash, and more.

CarAIDE 3X Vehicle Multitool
CarAIDE 3x with a smartphone

The CarAIDE 3x vehicle multitool is an essential gadget for long car trips with its 18 tools. They include a 12-volt jump starter, seat belt cutter, compass, thermometer, and more. It even protects against overload and overheating, which is why it’s one of our favorite car gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

7. The Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger has 2 USB-C Power Delivery ports for charging your iPhone 13 or iPad Pro M2 at up to 20 watts.

Satechi 40W Dual USB C P
Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger in use

When you drive for hours, you and your passengers can keep your tech charged with the Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger. It offers fast charging and powers iPhones from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

8. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier ensures you breathe healthy, purified air while you’re in the car for hours-long road trips.

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Scosche FrescheAir in a cupholder

Remove odors, pollen, and other small particles from the air inside your car with the Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier. Its 3-stage HEPA filter collects 99.5% of small particles and neutralizes odors, keeping your car smelling fresh.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The YETI Rambler Tumbler series fits in your cupholder and keeps the temperature of your drinks steady. It comes in 3 convenient sizes.

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
YETI Rambler Tumbler in use

Keep your coffee, iced tea, water, and lemonade at the right temperature with the YETI Rambler Tumbler series. This durable, reusable cup collection is ideal for road trips since they fit in most cup holders, which is why it’s one of the best car gadgets and accessories.

Get them starting at $20 on the official website.

10. The Xiaomi Portable Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner sucks up crumbs, dirt, and more and boasts a sleek, lightweight design.

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Xiaomi Portable Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in a suitcase

Food crumbs, dirt, and sand all happen during a road trip. Pick them up quickly and easily with the Xiaomi Portable Cordless Handheld Vacuum. It offers multi-stage cyclone technology and works for up to 30 minutes at standard power.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

Road trips require planning. And you’ll be ready for pretty much anything when you bring these road-trip-ready car gadgets. What roadside safety gadgets do you love? Tell us about them!

