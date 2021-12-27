Best gaming gadgets of 2021

Want a recap of the best gaming gadgets of 2021? Then check out today's blog. Its devices help you surpass the competition no matter your gaming style.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset

Whether you game on a console, PC, mobile device, or some combination of the three, the best gaming gadgets of 2021 take your playing experience and skills to a whole new level.

Gaming gadgets in 2021 continued to make the playing experience more immersive and comfortable. Just check out the Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 and its curvature similar to the human eye.

And as gaming on the go becomes ever more popular, products like the Razer Kishi Gamepad and the 8BitDo Zero 2 make gaming skillfully anywhere a real possiblity.

Check out all these items, and others, below.

1. The Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad

Razer Kishi mobile gamepad in use

Love gaming on your phone? Then add the Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad to your setup. This gadget is one of the best gaming gadgets of 2021, thanks to its USB-C connection ports for lag-free play. Plus, it gives you all the buttons and controls you expect.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 curved gaming monitor provides immersive play with epic images.

Your PC games look stunning when you play them on the Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 curved gaming monitor. Its Quantum MiniLED display transports you to new worlds, and the 1000R curvature matches that of your eyes.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

3. The Evercade VS retro console provides 90s-inspired games with up to 4 players and works with Wi-Fi.

Evercade VS retro console product demo

Playing retro-inspired games is always fun, and in 2021 you can do that with the Evercade VS retro console. Its design is reminiscent of 90s video games. Meanwhile, it boasts modern tech like native 1,080p Full HD resolutions and a Quad Core 1.5 processor.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Acer Predator GD711 LED projector

Acer Predator GD711 LED Projector in black

Projectors were popular in 2021, and the Acer Predator GD711 LED projector is one designed for games. It offers 4,000 LED lumens, HDR10 compatibility, and refresh rates up to 240 Hz, which is why it’s one of the best gaming gadgets of 2021.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,690.97. Learn more about it on the official website.

5. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse has such a fast transmission, you’d think it’s wired.

Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse in yellow

For wired play from a wireless design, check out the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It delivers low click latency and hitchless frequency switching.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech G335 wired gaming headset adds a burst of color to your setup and works with a range of devices.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset product design

Another of the best gaming gadgets in 2021 is the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. It works with Playstation, Xbox, Switch, laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Just flip up the mic to mute it and enjoy the audio from 40 mm neodymium drivers.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The 8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller works with a range of devices for flexible mobile gaming.

8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller in use

The 8BitDo Zero 2 Bluetooth gamepad controller made mobile gaming easier in 2021. It works with Windows, Mac, Switch, and other devices, providing all the controls you need in a tiny footprint.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

8. The Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard has almost zero latency and comes in Linear and Clicky.

Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard in black

Gaming just keeps getting faster with the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard. It’s one of the best gaming gadgets of 2021, thanks to its quick, light performance. Moreover, the switches have a 0.2 ms response time.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

9. The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller—20th Anniversary Special Edition features classic Xbox artwork and a translucent top.

Microsoft Xbox wireless controller in black

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller—20th Anniversary Special Edition celebrates 20 years of Xbox with black and green accents and an updated Debug kit. The hybrid D-pad and Share button make this accessory worth owning.

This gadget costs $69.99. It’s currently out of stock, but you can learn more about it on the official website.

10. The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming battery backup gives you an emergency power backup if there’s a blackout or power surge.

APC Back-UPS Pro gaming battery backup in black and gray

It’s always frustrating losing power during a gaming session. But in 2021, the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming battery backup continues to power your PC, console, and even your router or modem, keeping you online.

Get it for $259.99 on the official website.

From mobile gaming gadgets to gear that makes you feel like you’re right in the game, were so many cool ways to play in 2021. Which of these gadgets did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

