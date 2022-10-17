Best offbeat sports and workout gadgets for your active lifestyle

Sick of running on the treadmill? Spice things up with these off-beat sports gadgets. Anything but typical, these products make exercise fun again.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

If your workout routine has become a little, well, routine, these off-beat sports and workout gadgets are the cure. Did you know you can play a heart-racing game in VR, or shoot hoops to your favorite movie or playlist? It’s possible with these gadgets. They make boring workouts a thing of the past.

Immerse yourself in new worlds and burn off as many calories as you would at a spin class with the Quall Fitness Gaming Console. It gamifies your fitness routine, offering high-intensity complete body workouts.

Then, you can take an entire gym in your backpack with the Unitree Pump. This conveniently portable gym combines weights, rowing, cables and more for fun, highly effective workouts anywhere.

Have fun working out with these off-beat workout gadgets.

1. The SmartMat interactive yoga mat is like having a yoga instructor with you, thanks to sensors that provide real-time pose feedback.

SmartMat in use

Your mat can help you keep the proper form when it’s the SmartMat interactive yoga mat. Integrated sensors give you instant tips on correcting your pose. Even better, it’s specifically attuned to your body and fitness level.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Unitree Pump smart pocket gym literally keeps a gym in your pocket. Weighing just 700 grams, it contains thousands of exercises.

Unitree Pump in a video

Take your workouts on the go with the Unitree Pump smart pocket gym. It’s a portable fitness machine that combines a rowing machine, a cable machine, kettle ball sets, a barbell set, and more. Take it with you on business trips, to the office, and on vacation—it gives you a fun, effective workout.

Preorder it for $159 on Kickstarter.

3. The huupe smart basketball hoop is a regulation-sized basketball hoop that streams anything. It even provides live and on-demand training.

huupe
huupe with player stats

You probably haven’t played basketball using a hoop like the huupe smart basketball hoop. It streams content from your phone, tracks your moves, and provides world-class training, which is why it’s one of the best off-beat sports and workout gadgets.

Preorder it for $3,995 on the official website.

4. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset lets you work out in VR. Get access to hundreds of games and fitness activities that keep you moving and playing.

Meta Quest Pro on a person

It might not appear on many fitness gadget roundups, but the Meta Quest Pro VR headset is a fun, off-beat way to work out. This headset gives you access to the Meta Quest 2 catalog, letting you enjoy its vast library of active games and fitness apps.

Preorder it for $1,499 on the official website.

5. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine makes rowing a complete workout while its tech improves your form, no matter your level.

Peloton Row in a video

Rowing’s never been more fun than with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. Its large touchscreen brings the rowing studio into your home with motivational instructors, music, and workouts you can customize. It also continuously helps you improve your form.

Preorder it for $3,195 on the official website.

6. The lululemon Mirror smart interactive home gym is like having a personal trainer. Use it to take live and on-demand classes with famous instructors.

lululemon Mirror with people exercising

Working out never gets old when you have the lululemon Mirror smart interactive home gym. First, it looks great in your home and doesn’t take up much space. Then, it offers over 10,000 classes on demand, live classes daily and over 50 workout genres. It’s one of the best off-beat sports and workout gadgets.

Get it for $795 on the official website.

7. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box brings the golf course to your home with its true-to-life-golf simulation that’s easy to set up.

Foresight Sports Sim
Foresight Sports Sim-in-a Box with golfers

Practice your swing and short game every day with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box. It comes in various packages and includes up to 25 golf courses, FX Play, FX Pro, FSX 2020, and everything you need to create a golf simulation at home.

Get it for $10,495 on the official website.

8. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console brings gaming to your fitness routine. Fight your way through futuristic worlds while burning calories.

Quell Fitness Gaming Console in use

Get fit while gaming with the Quell Fitness Gaming Console. Designed by professional athletes, it offers high-intensity, full-body exercise, and immersive new worlds. What’s more, it offers single-player and multiplayer games.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

9. The Escape Fitness Multiplyo workout box adds 3 different heights to your plyometric exercises, letting you customize your intensity.

Escape Fitness Multiplyo
Escape Fitness Multiplyo with a person exercising

Keep your plyometric workouts interesting with the Escape Fitness Multiplyo workout box. Featuring 3 heights, it modifies your exercises so that you can reach new goals. Easy to clean and store, it’s one of the best off-beat sports and workout gadgets.

Get it for $1,035 on the official website.

10. The GORUCK Rucker 4.0 rucksack training backpack helps you get stronger when you work out on dirt, concrete, and grass.

GORUCK Rucker 4.0
GORUCK Rucker 4.0 during a workout

Check out the GORUCK Rucker 4.0 rucksack training backpack. It adds a weighted backpack to your walks and mountain hikes for low-impact, military-grade workouts. What’s more, the lumbar padding supports the natural curve of your back.

Get it for $215 on the official website.

Workouts shouldn’t be dull, so add these off-beat workout gadgets to your routine. Unique and off-beat, they energize your movement. Which one do you think is the coolest? Tell us!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
