Christmas gifts for men he’ll actually use

Tired of gifting socks and ties? This year, surprise him with something he’ll actually use and love! From top-tier gadgets to stylish essentials, these picks are the ultimate Christmas gifts for men.

Best Christmas gifts for men in 2024

Is last year’s portable coffee grinder still gathering dust on his kitchen shelf? Or maybe the Star Wars replica from his coworkers never made it out of the gift bag? This Christmas, let’s break the streak with a gift he’ll not only love but actually use. I’ve rounded up the ultimate Christmas gifts for men that’ll finally bring a smile and a “Wow, thanks!”

After scouring the web, I found the most stylish and top-rated gadgets perfect for gifting in 2024. Whether he’s a coffee aficionado who’ll appreciate a high-end espresso maker or a gamer craving a limited edition headset, these picks are sure to impress. And if he’s into movie nights or music? Don’t worry—we’ve got a ceiling projector and a sound bar that’ll make his day (and yours).

Let’s dive in and find that legendary gift he’ll brag about well into the New Year!

1. Anker MagSafe MagGo UFO

Anker’s MagGo UFO in Black

For the Apple lover on the go, Anker’s MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger makes juicing their devices a breeze. With fast charging up to 15W, it powers an iPhone 15 Pro to 20% in just 15 minutes. And it gets an Apple Watch Series 9 to 30% in only 22 minutes. Foldable and MagSafe, this charger is baseball-sized, perfect for tossing in a bag and taking anywhere. Plus, it offers a handy 3-in-1 charging setup.

Amazon List Price: $89.99

2. Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4 in different styles

Help a man take health tracking to the next level with the Oura Ring 4. Its sleek, low-key design fits right into their lifestyle. In fact, it tracks over 30 biometrics—from sleep and activity to heart health and stress. Made from durable titanium and water-resistant, it’s built for all-day wear, with no screens or vibrations to distract your recipient. Plus, the battery lasts up to 8 days.

The great thing about Oura Ring is that it’s so comfortable that the wearer won’t even notice it. Whether they’re heading out for a workout or winding down for bed, the Oura Ring’s insights sync with their favorite health apps.

Amazon List Price: $499

3. Ultimate Ears BOOM 4

Ultimate Ears Boom 4 in black

Turn up the sound anywhere with the Ultimate Ears BOOM 4, a Bluetooth speaker designed for adventure, another of our favorite Christmas gifts for men. Pumping out immersive 360-degree sound with punchy bass, this waterproof and drop-proof speaker is built to take a beating. Rated IPX7, it can handle pool parties, beach days, or even a rainstorm without missing a beat. And with 15 hours of battery life, your giftee can take their playlist on the go.

From backyard BBQs to indoor parties, the BOOM 4 fills every corner with music. Plus, with 45 meters of range and one-touch music control, your loved one can roam freely.

Amazon List Price: $149.99 Deal Price: $119.95 (SAVE 20%)

4. Audeze x Maxwell Wasabi Edition Headphones

Maxwell x Audeze Wasabi Edition in a lifestyle phot

Meet the Maxwell x Audeze Wasabi Edition—a powerhouse headset combining vibrant green-and-gold style with exceptional audio. With Dolby Atmos integration and over 80 hours of battery life, it’s made for serious gaming marathons. There’s also clear voice pickup thanks to advanced AI noise filtering and a detachable boom mic. Plus, with reinforced aluminum and memory foam ear pads, this headset stays comfy for hours on end.

They’re the headset your gamer will want when they’re deep into a session, fully immersed in the soundscape.

Audeze Price: $329

5. Loop Earplugs Dream

Loop Dream earplugs in Lilac

Help him sleep soundly in the New Year with the Loop Dream earplugs. Crafted with a unique closed-loop shape and ultra-soft silicone, these earplugs reduce pressure for side sleepers. They also provide powerful 27 dB noise reduction that blocks out snoring or city sounds. The comfortable oval ear tips come in four sizes, staying securely in place through the night.

It’s the ideal gift for the guy who works and plays hard—ensuring they get the most out of their rest time. Also, the included case keeps them organized and ready for travel!

Loop Price: $49.95

6. Breville the Barista Touch Impress

Breville the Barista Touch Impresson on a shelf

Gift someone the joy of barista-level coffee with the Breville Barista Touch Impress! This advanced espresso maker brings café-quality brewing right into their kitchen, guiding them with step-by-step instructions and real-time feedback. With assisted tamping, automatic milk settings, and an impressive touchscreen for easy customization, this machine takes the guesswork out of making espresso, cappuccinos, and more.

It’s one the best Christmas gifts for men silky latte with microfoam milk or creating espresso shots as rich as those at their favorite coffee shop. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves the ritual of coffee-making and wants to bring a touch of café charm into their home.

Amazon List Price: $1,499.95

7. VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit

VSSL Nest Pour Over Kit outdoors

For the coffee lover who’s always on the go, the VSSL Nest Pour Over Kit is a perfect gift. This compact, all-in-one set includes insulated mugs, a stainless-steel dripper, and a reusable filter—everything they need to enjoy quality pour-over coffee anywhere. Designed for travel, the Nest is easy to use, durable, and super simple to clean—it’s excellent for outdoor adventures or mornings at the campsite.

Picture them enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee in the great outdoors, with a setup that’s just as rugged and reliable as they are. Whether they’re camping, road-tripping, or simply love a great cup of coffee wherever they go, this pour-over kit makes the experience both portable and unforgettable.

Amazon List Price: $75

8. Dyson WashG1 Wet Cleaner

Dyson WashG1 in a video

Make cleaning effortless for someone special with the Dyson WashG1, a wet cleaner built for power and convenience. With its dual motorized rollers and 26 hydration points, this cleaner can tackle spills, debris, and even dried-on stains with ease. It’s designed for hard floors, leaving them spotless and dry, while its waste separation system makes cleanup hygienic and simple.

They’ll love how this cleaner tackles everyday messes and spills without breaking a sweat. With a long runtime and hassle-free maintenance, the Dyson WashG1 will keep your guy’s home sparkling.

Dyson Price: $699.99

9. BenQ GV50 Laser Portable Projector

BenQ GV50 during moving night

Bring the big screen to any room with the BenQ GV50—a gift that transforms movie nights and gaming sessions into unforgettable experiences. This portable projector features auto-focus, 2D keystone correction, and multiple tilt adjustments for the perfect view, even on the ceiling. With built-in Google TV, Netflix, and an amazing 270-degree sound system, it delivers a full entertainment hub in a compact package.

You giftee can enjoy cozy nights watching movies on the ceiling or playing games with vivid colors and powerful sound, right at their bedside. With laser clarity, brilliant visuals, and an easy setup, the GV50 makes an impressive gift for anyone who loves entertainment, no matter where they are.

Amazon List Price: $799

10. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar

Sonos Arc Ultra mounted to a wall

Give them the ultimate home theater upgrade with the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar. With cutting-edge Sound Motion technology and a 9.1.4 channel spatial audio setup powered by Dolby Atmos, this sleek soundbar fills the room with rich, immersive audio from every direction. Its ultra-clear dialogue feature with optional Speech Enhancement ensures crisp vocals, even in action-packed scenes.

Setup is a breeze with an HDMI eARC connection and easy app guidance, while WiFi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 provide tons of streaming options.

Amazon List Price: $999

11. 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

8Bitdo Ultimate in use

For the gamer who’s always on the go, the 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller brings console-level control to any Android device. Designed for compatibility with phones from 100mm to 170mm, this controller is equipped with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers—they’ll love the precise movements and top-notch durability. The lightweight design, responsive bumpers, and refined D-pad make every gaming session smooth, whether they’re tackling an intense battle or navigating complex worlds.

Amazon List Price: $49.99

12. TheraGun Sense

TheraGun Sense front view

Gift someone the ultimate in muscle recovery with the TheraGun Sense. This simplified, smart percussive massage device packs the power of Theragun’s deep tissue therapy into an easy-to-use, ergonomic design that fits into any post-workout routine. The Sense delivers relief from discomfort, tension, and soreness—helping muscles recover faster and leaving them feeling refreshed and ready.

Equipped with four high-quality foam attachments, the Sense is tailored for every muscle group: the Thumb for targeted lower back relief, the Cone for foot and hand massage, and versatile Standard Ball and Dampener heads for general use on larger or smaller muscles.

Amazon List Price: $299 Deal Price: $279.99 (SAVE 6%)

Parting thoughts

And there you have it—the ultimate guide to Christmas gifts for men that’ll actually make his holiday! Whether he’s into high-tech gadgets, fitness, gaming, or simply loves a great cup of coffee, this list has something he’ll be excited to unwrap (and keep using all year).

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Holiday Gift Guide product category. It’s got thousands of gift ideas that will impress the guy in your life!