Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

Ready to trade your indoor workouts for warm-weather sports? Whether you golf, bike, or boat, today's Daily Digest has the gear you won't want to miss.

The LB9 Rashguard makes time on the water much better

You exercise indoors throughout the winter, but the gym is the last place anyone will find you once the warm weather hits. Yes, there’s nothing quite like playing sports in the fresh air and sunshine—on a team or solo. So, to support your endeavors, today we’re highlighting the best outdoor sports gadgets in 2022.

Being outdoors can have a profound effect on your health and mood. So it’s no wonder you’d rather switch from the treadmill to your bicycle in the summer. To stay safe and connected while you pedal, we suggest the SENA R1 & R2 EVO smart bike helmets.

If you leave dry land entirely in favor of your boat, then you’ll want to have the Garmin quatix 7 series marine GPS smartwatch on your wrist. It connects with your MFD, shows you maps, and sends emergency notifications.

Enjoy your outdoor sports more than ever this summer with the gear below.

1. The SENA R2 & R2 EVO smart bike helmets offer more than just protection—their Bluetooth intercom connects with up to 4 riders.

SENA R2 & R2 EVO on a cyclist

Keep in touch with your group while riding with the SENA R2 & R2 EVO smart bike helmets. Its intercom system lets you speak with other riders. Plus, it even pairs with your smartphone for GPS, music, and more.

Get the R2 for $169 on the official website.

2. The Canyon Endurance CF road bikes are comfortable, come in inclusive sizing from 3XS to 2XL, and ride well on dirt and pavement.

Canyon Endurance CF in use

Looking for a new bike this summer? Check out the Canyon Endurance CF road bikes. This carbon road package is comfortable to ride with more tire volume. The sizing system is also straightforward and inclusive, fitting all riders 150 cm and up. Moreover, the tires switch easily from pavement to dirt.

Get them starting at about $2,432 on the official website.

3. The Garmin quatix 7 series marine GPS smartwatch is what you need for boating with its MFD control, tide notifications, and more.

Garmin quatix 7 series video

Boost your safety while you sail this summer with the Garmin quatix 7 series marine GPS smartwatch. It connects with compatible chartplotters and offers remote control of MFD features like autopilot, chart zoom, and more. It even displays trip data like water depth, wind, and tide changes. Best of all, it ensures messages and notifications can find you, even when you’re off the grid, making it one of the best outdoor sports gadgets in 2022.

Get it soon for $699.99 on the official website.

4. The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor is ideal for tracking your ticker during outdoor sports, thanks to its waterproof rating.

Scosche Rhythem+ top view

If you exercise outdoors in the summer, add the Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor to your kit. It’s comfortable to wear, easy to put on, and takes highly accurate blood flow measurements on all skin types.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

5. The Titleist Golf Balls

Titleist Golf Balls in a video

Take your golf game to new heights this summer with the Titleist Golf Balls. Available in 11 different varieties, they provide more or less height to suit both your long and short game.

Get them starting at $25 on the official website.

6. The LB9 Rashguard athletic shirt offers UPF 50+ sun protection during water sports and keeps you cool with breathable mesh.

LB9 Rashguard on a kayaker

Protect your skin while kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding with the LB9 Rashguard athletic shirt. Its breathable mesh is positioned over sweat-prone areas, helping you stay cool. Interestingly, Cross Taping in the back helps maintain your posture, making it one of the best outdoor sports gadgets in 2022.

Get it for about $53 on the official website.

7. The Stick Grip attaches to baseball and softball bats, lacrosse sticks, and other sticks for a superior grip while you play sports.

The Stick Grip on a bat

Your baseball bat, lacrosse stick, and more, become extensions of your hand with The Stick Grip. It shrinks to fit your gear once you remove the support core. Then, the diamond tread expands for superior traction.

Get it for $19.95 on the official website.

Fog-X on a swimmer

Ensure you can see while you swim laps this summer with the Fog-X swim goggle inserts. They install easily, work for weeks, and enhance your precision.

Get them for $7.99 on the official website.

9. The Spark Catch light-up baseball has 4 LED bulbs that light up, letting you extend your games of catch beyond sunset.

Spark Catch in a mit

Play catch well past sundown with the Spark Catch light-up baseball. Its 4 LED bulbs shine 100 lumens of brightness, letting you see the ball clearly at night. What’s more, it feels like a real MLB ball with its handmade stitches, leather, and weight, making it one of the best outdoor sports gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $33.90 on the official website.

IMOTANA side view

Play soccer during the summer? Upgrade your footwear to the IMOTANA tailor-made soccer shoes. These cool shoes work with an app that scans your feet, giving you perfectly fitting cleats.

Get them for about $210 on the official website.

Stay safe and have fun playing your outdoor sports this summer when you have this gear. Do you own any outdoor sports equipment you love? Tell us about it!

