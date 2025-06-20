These early Prime Day deals just went live—and yes, I’m already adding to my cart

Prime Day 2025 isn’t waiting for July—and neither am I. The early Prime Day sales are already here and, trust me, they're way too good to ignore.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 isn’t just a sale anymore. Honestly, Amazon should stop pretending it’s a “day” and just embrace the pandemonium: it’s an online shopping Season. And this year, the early Prime Day deals are already out.

I, for one, am not waiting around for July to “officially” start. The markdowns are too good—especially on back-to-school gear and smart home upgrades. I’m talking lowest prices of the season on MacBooks, iPads, tablets, earbuds, TVs, air fryers, security cameras… you name it.

Yep, my cart’s filling up fast—because I don’t want to lose money on these deals. If you want to get ahead of the rush, too (and skip the July 8th shipping delays), check out the early Prime Day 2025 deals below—complete with real-life product insights and zero fluff. Let’s shop smarter, not later.

Prime Day 2025 Deals: Early Deals to Buy Now

The GoPro HERO 13 is one of my favorite action cams. I love the durability—you can drop it in ponds and creeks and it’ll still work. And stable video quality? It’s second to none for capturing snowboard escapades, mountain bike adventures, and so much more. Meanwhile, the extended battery life gives you 2.5 hours of continuous recording.

A well-rounded mid-range tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes the S Pen stylus, right out of the box—unlike its iPad rivals. I perfer it for its sturdy metal build, 10.4″ LCD screen, stereo speakers, and support for micro-SD expansion. The design is slim and easy to carry, making it ideal for sketching or taking notes in class.

Attention incoming college freshmen: Apple’s latest 2025 MacBook Air is 17% off, and that’s a pretty big deal. You’re getting the new M4 chip, offering whole new levels of speed and efficiency, still in the classic ultra‑thin design. MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi‑Fi 6E, and a 12 MP Center Stage webcam complete the package. Base configurations now start with 16 GB RAM, unlike previous models. Students, professionals, and everyday users love the fast and smooth operations and 15 hour battery life.

Apple’s 4th-gen AirPods bring a refreshed design and new features aimed at closing the gap between the standard AirPods and the Pro line. I appreciate the Adaptive Audio, better Find My integration, and improved water resistance. The updated H2 chip delivers better sound and battery life. I love them for joggs, podcasts, and device hopping!

This affordable Qi-certified charger props your phone upright while powering it, making it easy to keep tabs on notifications or watch videos. It supports 10W fast charging for Samsung and 7.5W for iPhones. I’d keep it permanently on my nightstand for overnight charging or on my home office desk, so I can keep my eye out for alerts.

Want to create a bubble of quiet? Then I recommend the affordable Soundcore Anker Space A40. They cut up to 98% of background noise, making them great for travel and noisy commutes. Students say they help with focus in busy cafés and communal work areas. There’s even a low-latency Game Mode and up to 50 hours of playtime.

Looking to ramp up your front door’s security? Ring’s 2024 Battery Doorbell lets you inspect visitors, packages, and motion on your doorstep before you answer—for 50% off the usual price. Because it’s battery powered, it’s a great choice for renters or homes without doorbell wiring. Also, it pairs with Alexa devices, so it’s an easy smart home integration.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight shines a big, bright light and sends you notifications when it detects motion in your backyard or driveway. It also boasts HD live view, infrared night vision, and 2-way audio. So you can scare off any would-be intruders. People also love it for checking on vacation properties remotely. The wire-free, weather-resistant design ensures it’s super low maintenance.

Bring Alexa support to ‘dumb devices’ like traditional lamps, coffee makers, and phone chargers. The Amazon Basics SmartPlug is simple to set up and use—and no, you don’t need a hub. I love how it adds voice control to lights. Just say ‘Alexa, lights on,’ when you walk into the room. You can also use it for fans and holiday lights.

I’m a huge fan of LEVOIT air purifiers, and the Core Mini is no exception. The simple but powerful design removes dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur from indoor air, making it smell fresh and clean. Then, the main filter eliminates a range of tiny airborne particles. Say hello to healthier air in the bedroom, living room, and home office!

Go minimalist in the living room (and more affordable) with the Roku Smart TV 65″. This TV eliminates cords from your streaming hub—because the Roku services are already built in. Yes, you can stream Netflix, YouTube TV, and sports apps without an external box. And, gamers rejoice: the 4K resolution and low impact lag work well with PS5.

Gamers shouldn’t miss the Prime Day offer on TP-Link Archer AXE75. More than ever, this entry into Wi-Fi 6E is more affordable than ever. Expect blazing fast gigabit-class speeds on 6 GHz plus reliable 5 GHz and 2.4 sGHz. It also supports DFS and mesh expansion—wohoo! The 5 GHz performance will keep you in lock-step with the competition while the plug-and-play design makes setup easy-breezy.

I’ve been in the market for a new remote for a while, and I’m seriously considering the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro—because we keep losing our clicker! With this one, all you have to say is, “Alexa, find my remote,” and the remote starts ringing—total stress buster. Meanwhile, I love the motion-activated backlight that illuminates the buttons in a dimly lit room. It’s one of my favorite early Prime Day deals.

As a mobile gamer, I’m definitely adding the Luna Controller + Phone Clip to my cart. I’m looking forward to the cloud-ready gaming, cross-platform Bluetooth/USB connectivity, and long battery life. Best of all, it fits both iPhone and Android phones—so you can use it no matter what smartphone camp you belong to. The build, too, is super durable, surviving random drops and falls.

My affinity for air fryers is well known, so I’m really tempted by the Ninja Countertop Oven Double Stack XL & Air Fryer (I already own 2 air fryers!). This dual-oven, 12-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, roasts, and grills in 2 separate zones. It’s ideal for cooking multiple dishes at the same time—perfect for busy students, professionals, and parents alike!

Travel is my passion—but lost luggage is a headache. It’s one I can avoid, now, thanks to the Samsung Smart Tag2. This luggage-tag-shaped gadget has been redesigned and works better than ever. Like, it’s IP67-rated against water and dust, runs for up to 500 days, and works with compatible IoT devices. I love that it can locate lost objects near and far!

I’m not always at home for my cat’s mealtimes. My hack? The VOLUAS Automatic Cat Feeders, which are super affordable now with their early Prime Day Discounts. It schedules 1–4 meals daily with adjustable portion sizes, includes a recording function to call your pet, and features battery backup to keep meals on track even during power outages.

Don’t Wait—These Early Prime Day Sales Are the Real Deal

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from covering Prime Day year after year, it’s this: the best stuff sells out fast. And with early Prime Day deals already slashing prices on everything from tablets to smart plugs, waiting until July 8th just means risking shipping delays—or missing out entirely.

So, if something caught your eye, grab it now. Your future self (and your bank account) will thank you. Happy shopping