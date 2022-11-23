Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life

Make a gamer happy this holiday season with these geeky gifts. We've got kitty-inspired headsets, LED light bars, and more. Discover them in the blog.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars on the wall

Want to impress the gamer in your life? Our holiday gift guide to the best gaming gadget gifts for geeks should help. These gifts combine quirky designs with the capabilities your gamer needs to prevail on the battlefield, race track, or wherever.

Your gamer can assume different characters while streaming with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset. The interchangeable bunny, kitten, and bear styles let them express their personality.

Then, there’s the Meta Quest 2. This headset offers both VR and AR experiences for an affordable price. Plus, it works with all Quest games and is super comfortable to wear.

Take your geek’s arsenal to new heights with these gaming gifts.

1. The Meta Quest 2 VR & AR headset brings your gamer VR and AR experiences at an affordable price. Your geek will love the lightweight design.

Meta Quest 2 in a YouTube video

Give your gamer the latest in VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 VR & AR headset. Super affordable at $349.99, it offers crisper graphics and more dynamic experiences.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

2. The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox wireless gaming earbuds deliver your giftee a distraction-free experience.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox with case

The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox wireless gaming earbuds make gaming on the go easier. Thanks to their wireless connectivity, your gamer can move freely while playing. Plus, the dual noise-canceling mics provide clear calls and in-game communication.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars mirror your gamer’s screen, adding a cool light show to their setup.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared in a video

Give your gamer immersive lighting with the Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars. They bring unique RGB illumination and a modular design to the walls. With 16M+ colors and dynamic animations, they add an ultramodern look to any battle station. It’s one of the best gaming gadget gifts for geeks.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Deckmate Entire System

Deckmate Entire System and a Steam Deck

Your gamer gets playing flexibility with the Deckmate Entire System. It offers more playing options for their Steam Deck. This hot-swappable system makes switching accessories and mounts easy.

Get it for $49 on the official website.

5. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro wired RGB headset adds the Meow Factor to your geek’s setup with a fun style and interchangeable ears.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro in pink

Bring fun to your gamer’s setup with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro wired RGB headset. This gaming gadget boasts interchangeable ears in bunny, kitty, and bear styles. Meanwhile, the Razer Chroma RGB reacts to streaming events.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

6. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller supports their mobile gaming habits on Android 8+ devices, Windows PCs, and more.

Turtle Beach Cloud Hybrid Controller in use

Help your loved one take their gaming hobby mobile with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller, another of the best gaming gadgets for geeks. This gadget was created for Xbox and cloud gaming and offers enhanced audio features.

Get it for $84.95 on the official website.

7. The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini optical gaming keyboard

ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini top view

Don’t let your gamer get tripped up by a too-large keyboard. Get them the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini. Its 65% footprint takes up less space on their desk. Meanwhile, the 30 multifunction smart keys have a dual LED, indicating when secondary functions are activated.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes iPhone gaming so simple. It’s inspired by the PS DualSense controller.

Backbone One for iPhone front and back

Enhance their iPhone gaming experience with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller. It adds tactile controls and pairs with the PS Remote Play App. This lets your giftee play their PlayStation games anywhere.

Get it for $74.99 on the official website.

9. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock brings retro style to their setup and works with Switch and Windows.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

Surprise your gamer with a high-quality, retro-style controller when you buy the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. It offers 3 profiles and a Custom Profile switch button that lets them switch on the fly, which is why it’s one of the best gaming gadget gifts for geeks.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

10. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse delivers 9 programmable buttons to your recipient’s fingertips for game-winning moves and strategy.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 on a desk

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse takes your gamer’s skills to the next level with a 9-button programmable mode and 5 quick-action side buttons. It delivers all the macros they need for winning combinations.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

Upgrade your gaming geek’s setup for the whole year when you buy them any of the best gaming gadget gifts this Christmas. Which ones will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

