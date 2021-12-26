Weekend Digest: The ultimate car gadgets guide–wireless chargers, phone mounts, humidifiers, and more

If you often find yourself on the road, you might be interested in some new gadgets to enhance your in-vehicle environment. Perhaps you need tools that can get you out of a pinch. Either way, we've got you covered. Check out our ultimate car gadget guide for some of our favorite devices perfect for every day or long-distance traveling. Read on to find out more!

The ultimate car gadgets guide / Image: Spotify Car Thing

If you love to drive, there are no greater gadgets than those that enhance your vehicular journey–even if that journey is merely running up the street for a cup of coffee. If you hate driving, a little extra tech can go a long way toward making your drive more enjoyable. Especially with the current holidays or the eventual spring outings and summer vacations, you might want some new ideas to spice up your travels.

While we might not be able to make you a Mad Max-inspired road warrior, we can at least help you turn your vehicle into your own personal oasis. Let’s go ahead and take a look at some of the ultimate car gadgets you can get right now. Buckle up!

1. Spotify Car Thing smart music player offers voice control for music, podcasts and news.

Spotify Car Thing in use

If you’re a Spotify user or simply looking for a new way to get music in your vehicle, you need to check out the Spotify Car Thing. It’s a dedicated audio player that connects to your car and can use voice control to play music, podcasts, and more. It does require a premium Spotify subscription, but if you already have one then you’re halfway there. It’s a great little device for those who don’t have a smart screen or similar features in their vehicle.

The Spotify Car Thing smart music player is coming soon and you can pre-order it here for $79.99.

2. Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger powers and holds your iPhone in place while you drive.

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

It’s nice to have a place to mount your phone while you drive. This is because we use our phones regularly for GPS, music, and hands-free calling. What’s better is not getting out of your car with a phone that’s clinging to life after doing all of those things simultaneously. Thankfully, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger can hold onto your iPhone (models 11 and up) and keep it charged with 7.5 watts of Qi wireless charging.

You can get the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger here for $44.99.

3. Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier provides a relaxing mist, a colorful glow, and fits in your cup holder.

Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier

If you enjoy scent diffusers or air humidifiers and wish there was one small enough for cars, you’re in luck! The Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier is exactly that. It holds up to 300 ml and powers up with a USB cable. It also comes in three different color options and features ambient LED lighting. Just add your water and essential oils and you’re all ready to go. Best of all, it fits in most vehicle cup holders and sits perfectly on desks. This makes it a perfectly portable choice for your everyday carrying routine.

You can get the Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier here for $23.99.

4. Drift rove vent freshener uses chemical-free essential oil fragrances that are designer-quality.

Official promo for drift air fresheners

If you want a higher quality air freshener that goes beyond convenience-store grade hang-ups, check out drift’s rove vent air freshener. It clips to the air vent in your car to distribute its scent as you drive. Drift uses chemical-free essential oil blends that are less likely to cause problems or trigger headaches, and they’re all designer-grade. They also bring unique scents, like their scent of the month which changes regularly. Lastly, they offer a handful of other products, like small, fragrance-soaked wood rectangles that clip onto your sun visor. I personally use wood fresheners and enjoy them in my vehicle.

You can get the drift rove vent freshener here for $15.

5. Mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor comes with a car jump starter and more.

mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor

This is a great option for those who want a little extra support on the road, especially when camping. Perfect for our ultimate car gadgets list! The mophie powerstation go rugged is a 3-in-1 device that features a universal air compressor, a car jump starter, and 2 USB-A ports. Pretty impressive, right? Well, that’s not all it has. This nifty gadget includes a 55,500 mWh battery. You can even use the powerstation’s LCD screen to set the pressure output you desire so that the air compressor is consistent each time.

You can get the mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor here for $159.95.

6. Luno Vehicle Air Mattress 2.0 is made for in-vehicle camping and can support both people and pets.

Luno Vehicle Air Mattress 2.0

If you enjoy camping but don’t want to be bothered with tents, car camping is the next best thing. Sleep more comfortably using the Luno Vehicle Air Mattress 2.0. It can support up to 2 people and is durable enough for pets. The mattress has adjustable firmness and fits campers up to 6-feet 2-inches tall. You can even tailor the size to better suit your specific vehicle’s make and model. With only 5-minutes of inflating time, it’s a super convenient way to enjoy camping on the fly.

You can get the Luno Vehicle Air Mattress 2.0 here for $329.99.

7. Vantrue N4 3-channel dash cam offers all around protection with multiple cameras and night vision.

Vantrue N4 3-channel dashcam

Protect your vehicle and yourself using the Vantrue N4 3-channel dashcam. It features 3 different cameras: a 155-degree front camera, a 165-degree inside camera, and a 160-degree rear camera. Simultaneously, they record the goings-on around your vehicle in a variety of high footage qualities. It also includes a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and 4 infrared LEDs. Last, but not least, it can withstand temperatures ranging between 14-degrees and 158-degrees Fahrenheit.

You can get the Vantrue N4 3-channel dashcam here for $259.99.

CarAIDE 3x vehicle multitool

Here’s an especially handy gadget you should consider traveling with. The CarAIDE 3x vehicle multitool is super helpful and combines a plethora of essential tools in one unique device. For example, it’s a jump starter with 12 volts of peak current. It has overload protection and smart temperature protection too. There’s also a window breaker, seat belt cutter, compass, thermometer, SOS flash, emergency alarm, and more. Of course, it’s rugged and tough as well. The CarAIDE is waterproof, dirt-resistant, and shockproof.

You can get the CarAIDE 3x vehicle multitool here for $119.

These are perfect gadgets to enhance life on the road

Hopefully, there’s a little something for everyone on our list of ultimate car gadgets. After all, each one of these items helps in its own way, from providing entertainment to charging phones to assisting with mechanical scenarios. Best of all, most of these products won’t break the bank either. You can’t go wrong! If you’re interested in more accessories for your vehicle be sure to check out our dedicated “Car Accessories” category here on Gadget Flow.

Do you have an item you think would be perfect for our ultimate car gadgets list? Be sure to drop us a comment and let us know!

