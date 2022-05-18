10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 18, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Whether you are a professional gamer, are a livestreamer, or just want to improve your skills, today's Daily Digest has gadgets for people who take their gaming seriously.

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers on a desk setup

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset that connects to most platforms, these products help you stand out from the crowd.

Related: The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

If you livestream, gaming is probably high on your priority list. And the Elgato HD60 X supports your efforts by helping you record or stream premium footage to any app.

Then, if you find yourself gaming anywhere and everywhere, check out the ASUS Flow Z13 gaming tablet. It offers plenty of power and versatile, portable use.

Boost your gaming efforts with any of the high-quality gadgets below.

1. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset works across multiple platforms, from your Mac to your PS5, for versatility.

10 gaming gadgets you'll want if you're serious about gaming
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX on a person

Use 1 headset across all your platforms with the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset. It offers wireless USB or Bluetooth connectivity and works on your PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. With 40+ hours of battery life and a comfortable fit, it’s made for players who expect more.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

2. The MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop elevates your work and play with the latest AMD Ryzen processors for next-level gaming and content.

10 gaming gadgets you'll want if you're serious about gaming
MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop front view

Look no further than the MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop for a desktop that can support long periods of intense gaming. It can handle any gaming or creative task and comes with either AMD Radeon RX Series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics cards; both are ideal for gamers.

This gadget is priced at $1,499.99 at select retailers.

3. The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is pretty powerful. Play anywhere with the adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 on a desk

Made just for gaming, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet features up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, letting you surpass the competition anywhere. Ultraportable, this gaming tablet has a kickstand that opens up to 170°. This device also supports multiple input types, making it one of our favorite gadgets for serious gamers.

Get it for $1,799.99 on Amazon

4. The Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor immerses you in new worlds with vibrant colors and a high 175 Hz refresh rate.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED in a video

Level up your PC gaming with the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor. Not only does this monitor deliver expansive screen space, but the up to 175 Hz refresh rate also gives you smoother images and quick-moving graphics in stunning detail. Plus, the creator’s mode is excellent for game developers.

Get it for $1,299.99 on the official website.

5. The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse is excellent for MOBA and MMO with its lightweight, ergonomic, and versatile design.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless front and side view

When you’re serious about gaming, no ordinary mouse will do. That’s why there’s the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse. The 18-button layout with a 12-button side panel gives you quick access to macros and commands. It even boasts an IP54 rating against water, dirt, dust, and more.

Get it for $112.99 on the official website.

6. The Elgato HD60 X gaming capture card helps you record amazing graphics in breathtaking quality, stunning your devoted followers.

Elgato HD60 X Ultra Low Latency Gaming Capture Card
Elgato HD60 X with a monitor

Choose cutting-edge tech for your creations with the Elgato HD60 X gaming capture card. It gives creators a premium solution for high-quality capture and comprehensive creative controls, making it one of our top gadgets for serious gamers.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard supports your speed, operating up to 8 times faster than most keyboards.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard video

Any delay can cost you, but you’ll have fewer while you type with the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. That’s thanks to the 8,000 Hz hyper-polling and 4,000 Hz key scanning. Meanwhile, the 100% mechanical key switches provide a smooth feel.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

8. The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox lets you customize button mapping, trigger sensitivity, and more for impeccable play.

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox
8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller in use

Play just the way you want on Xbox Series X/s, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Windows with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. Its mappable buttons let you assign your favorite functions, while each stick offers personalized precision control.

Preorder it for $44.99 on Amazon.

9. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers gives your voice a professional quality and minimizes background distractions.

10 gaming gadgets you'll want if you're serious about gaming
Razer Seiren V2 Pro in a gaming setup

Improve your livestreams with the Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers. It reduces sound from bumps with its integrated shock absorber while keeping your voice rich and full. It even blocks background noise, like your computer’s fan, making it a must-have gadget for serious gamers.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP eliminates the hassle of holding your microphone during recording. It’s fully adjustable and works around you.

10 gaming gadgets you'll want if you're serious about gaming
Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP on a desk

You won’t have to worry about holding or balancing your premium microphone while recording with the Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP. Its ball head ensures precise positioning while a padded clamp keeps the whole setup planted. When you want to work, simply move it out of the way.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

These gadgets for serious gamers support committed gameplay. Do you use any of them? Tell us about your experience!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate the spills and hassle of Beer Pong with this liquid-free party game

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, you won’t have to fill your cups with beer or water to play this liquid-free party game...
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a 27″4K display, powerful processing, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a 27″4K display, powerful processing, and more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. This time around, you can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does..
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC and 30-hour battery life with quick charging
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC and 30-hour battery life with quick charging

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket. But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This..
Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain

Buy an eBike that’s easy to transport, stable to ride, and folds in 1 second: the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler. With 2 riding modes, this electric 3-wheeler offers transportation for anyone, anywhere. If you’ve ridden a lot of eBikes,..
Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets

Memorial Day is in 2 weeks, and you know what that means: summer is almost here. And, of course, you want to enjoy the longer, sunnier days to their fullest. That’s where these awesome gadgets for summer 2022 come in..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office..
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material. Have an empty wall that needs..
Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage

Many gadgets come with internal memory and storage that you can’t expand without cloud support. Other gadgets include the ability to use memory cards. If you own one of these devices—be that a drone, dashcam, or camera—you’ve probably found yourself..