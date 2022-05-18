10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

Whether you are a professional gamer, are a livestreamer, or just want to improve your skills, today's Daily Digest has gadgets for people who take their gaming seriously.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers on a desk setup

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset that connects to most platforms, these products help you stand out from the crowd.

If you livestream, gaming is probably high on your priority list. And the Elgato HD60 X supports your efforts by helping you record or stream premium footage to any app.

Then, if you find yourself gaming anywhere and everywhere, check out the ASUS Flow Z13 gaming tablet. It offers plenty of power and versatile, portable use.

Boost your gaming efforts with any of the high-quality gadgets below.

1. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset works across multiple platforms, from your Mac to your PS5, for versatility.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX on a person

Use 1 headset across all your platforms with the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset. It offers wireless USB or Bluetooth connectivity and works on your PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. With 40+ hours of battery life and a comfortable fit, it’s made for players who expect more.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

2. The MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop elevates your work and play with the latest AMD Ryzen processors for next-level gaming and content.

MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop front view

Look no further than the MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop for a desktop that can support long periods of intense gaming. It can handle any gaming or creative task and comes with either AMD Radeon RX Series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics cards; both are ideal for gamers.

This gadget is priced at $1,499.99 at select retailers.

3. The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 on a desk

Made just for gaming, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet features up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, letting you surpass the competition anywhere. Ultraportable, this gaming tablet has a kickstand that opens up to 170°. This device also supports multiple input types, making it one of our favorite gadgets for serious gamers.

Get it for $1,799.99 on Amazon

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED in a video

Level up your PC gaming with the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor. Not only does this monitor deliver expansive screen space, but the up to 175 Hz refresh rate also gives you smoother images and quick-moving graphics in stunning detail. Plus, the creator’s mode is excellent for game developers.

Get it for $1,299.99 on the official website.

5. The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse is excellent for MOBA and MMO with its lightweight, ergonomic, and versatile design.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless front and side view

When you’re serious about gaming, no ordinary mouse will do. That’s why there’s the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless gaming mouse. The 18-button layout with a 12-button side panel gives you quick access to macros and commands. It even boasts an IP54 rating against water, dirt, dust, and more.

Get it for $112.99 on the official website.

6. The Elgato HD60 X gaming capture card helps you record amazing graphics in breathtaking quality, stunning your devoted followers.

Elgato HD60 X with a monitor

Choose cutting-edge tech for your creations with the Elgato HD60 X gaming capture card. It gives creators a premium solution for high-quality capture and comprehensive creative controls, making it one of our top gadgets for serious gamers.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard supports your speed, operating up to 8 times faster than most keyboards.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard video

Any delay can cost you, but you’ll have fewer while you type with the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. That’s thanks to the 8,000 Hz hyper-polling and 4,000 Hz key scanning. Meanwhile, the 100% mechanical key switches provide a smooth feel.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

8. The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller in use

Play just the way you want on Xbox Series X/s, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Windows with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. Its mappable buttons let you assign your favorite functions, while each stick offers personalized precision control.

Preorder it for $44.99 on Amazon.

9. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers

Razer Seiren V2 Pro in a gaming setup

Improve your livestreams with the Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers. It reduces sound from bumps with its integrated shock absorber while keeping your voice rich and full. It even blocks background noise, like your computer’s fan, making it a must-have gadget for serious gamers.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP

Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP on a desk

You won’t have to worry about holding or balancing your premium microphone while recording with the Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP. Its ball head ensures precise positioning while a padded clamp keeps the whole setup planted. When you want to work, simply move it out of the way.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

These gadgets for serious gamers support committed gameplay. Do you use any of them? Tell us about your experience!

