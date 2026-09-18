TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station Review: Could this finally tame my cable mess?

TESSAN

As someone who earns her living on a computer, I’ve accumulated a ridiculous number of devices over the years. Just looking at my desk, I see two power banks, a smartwatch charger, a pair of wireless headphones, and my 10-year-old’s tablet. That’s not even half the gadgets I own, but it still creates a nest of chargers and cables, most of them tethered to the power strip under my desk. That’s how I came to write this TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station review.

The TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station takes the basic idea of a power strip and adds USB ports, wireless charging, and even a retractable Apple Watch charger. It aims to be a charging ecosystem that sits right at your desk.

Our desks aren’t technically disorganized; maybe we have too many things that need electricity.

The TESSAN Magic 65W wants to turn your charger pile into one station

I’m always suspicious of gadgets that promise to simplify my life by adding… you guessed it… another gadget. A multi-device charging station is, after all, another device taking up desk space. But the TESSAN Magic 65W has an argument going for it: it wants to be the one place where you charge all the things.

It has six inputs: 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, an adjustable magnetic wireless charger, and a retractable Apple Watch charger. That sounds like a lot until you realize they’re replacing six separate chargers scattered at different outlets around your house.

A desktop charging station should solve cable clutter

TESSAN

What I love about the TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station is that it can handle pretty much all my charging. Yep, I could charge my phone, laptop or tablet, AirPods, and a couple of USB devices in one spot on my desk.

The wireless phone stand and the watch charger are especially convenient because they don’t require cables. This would keep my desk clearer. But the station doesn’t eliminate cables. It still needs its own cord to the wall, and every device plugged into it still needs a cable to connect. What the station does do is centralize charging.

That’s the most realistic cable management a hub can offer.

The magnetic phone stand is more useful than a flat charging pad

As a wireless charging station, the standout feature here is the 65° adjustable magnetic stand. It charges at up to 7.5W for iPhones and up to 15W for other Qi-compatible phones. TESSAN’s product listing also says it supports AirPods.

That’s quite a bit of capability for one phone stand. But the most useful feature is probably the stand itself—a phone propped upright feels different from one lying flat. I can take a video call while the phone charges and type at the same time—a multitasker’s dream! It’s a tiny choice, but one that keeps a phone useful, even while charging.

The retractable Apple Watch charger is the little detail I appreciate most

This feature isn’t revolutionary—but that’s why I love it.

An Apple Watch charging puck is one of those accessories that never gets its own home. The TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station has its own built-in version, rated up to 5W. It pulls out when you need it and tucks back in when you don’t.

Of all the features on this charging station, this is the one I appreciate most. Not because it’s another built-in, but because it offers a permanent place for a charger that’s constantly drifting around my home. That’s a big deal when you work and raise kids in the same space.

65W USB-C makes this much more than a phone charger

TESSAN

A wireless pad alone doesn’t solve the real problem most desks have—a slew of devices all fighting for the same outlet. As a USB-C charging station, however, the TESSAN’s primary 65W port can handle a MacBook, an iPad, another USB-C laptop, or a phone at full speed.

So it doesn’t stop at just charging your small devices. But 65 W is the max output of the single primary port. TESSAN’s product page makes this clear: “When multiple ports are active at once, power is shared across them rather than multiplied.” So the total power output will be less depending on how many devices you’re charging simultaneously.

In any case, the TESSAN Magic 65W is far more than a one-trick pony. You can count on it to charge a wide range of devices in one organized, stylish spot.

And then there’s the ridiculously flat plug

Small but worth mentioning: the power cord ends in a 0.32-inch, 45° right-angle flat plug. It’s designed for tight spaces—like behind a desk or couch. I love it because it actually fits between my desk and the wall.

And the fact that it keeps the other socket free? That’s a game-changer, especially when you live and work in the same space. Work gadgets shouldn’t have to compete with home gadgets, says the TESSAN, and I agree.

Who should consider the TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station?

I recommend the TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station to someone with several devices that all need regular charging in the same place. Think Apple-heavy workspaces or a bedside charging setup that includes a phone, a Watch, and AirPods.

If you only need to charge a phone, the TESSAN isn’t as compelling. And it’s a fixture product rather than a travel one: the size and AC outlets won’t travel well.

Could this finally tame my cable mess?

The TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station is a gadget I can get behind. It promises to cut down on my tech clutter and give me some space back. As a modern professional, a clear workspace is my daydream.

The design makes sense—it solves actual irritations with its magnetic phone stand, powerful primary port, and retractable Apple Watch charger. And the flat plug just works so well in my home.

With more chargers and cords gone, my desk may finally be just a workspace—not a charging park for my devices.