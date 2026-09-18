Categories Categories Explore over 180 product categories and find what fits your story. Collections Collections Explore over 190 collections curated by our editors. Browse by event, purpose, topic, and more. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness Home Accessories HomeKit Compatible Kitchen Gadgets
Featured Today
Snap Inc. SPECS Standalone AR Glasses with AI Assist URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet TechGadgets for MenCoffee & Espresso
Categories Collections Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Tech
Gadgets for Men
Coffee & Espresso
Best travel tech gadgets I’m packing for the 2026 holidays
Buyer's Guide

Best travel tech gadgets I’m packing for the 2026 holidays

Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 am EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Best travel tech gadgets I’m packing for the 2026 holidays
TESSAN

The 2026 holiday season is right around the corner. Whether you’re heading home or have booked a swanky Caribbean cruise for December—you’re travelin’. And when you’re travelin’, you’re packin’ a suitcase—and maybe a carry-on, too. Wherever you end up, you’ll be away from your home base for awhile, so you’ll want to make sure you have the right travel tech gadgets with you.

I, for one, tend to travel with too much tech. Phone, watch, headphones, chargers, my kids’ devices—it adds up fast. And keeping it all charged is its own challenge. So I’m picky about what I bring on a trip.

Not because every trip needs more technology, but because the right pieces can ease some of the most annoying parts of travel.

Ready for ’em? These are my picks for the best travel tech gadgets, holiday 2026 edition.

What I actually want from travel tech

Before I get into specific picks, here’s what I’d actually prioritize for holiday travel 2026.

Fewer things to pack: Charging gear should help you consolidate. One charger doing the job of thee beats a tangle of cords and bricks. That’s the TESSAN 3-in-1.

One solution for multiple devices: Traveling usually means multiple people packing multiple devices. And you’ll all need to share the few hotel outlets.

Comfort is king: The best travel gadgets are the ones that make a 9-hour flight no big deal.

Less travel anxiety: Any product that helps alliviate a little stress—because travel is stressful—is worth taking. Especially if it fits in your carry-on.

The travel tech gadgets I’d pack

TESSAN Apple Watch Travel Charger
TESSAN

TESSAN 3-in-1 travel charger for Apple Watch

This is the one charger I’d throw in my bag instead of 3 separate ones. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Series 2 through 9, plus iPhone 12 through 18. My devices can all charge from one outlet instead of three.

Get it for $20.99

For Apple users who want to stay charged and ready over the holidays, the TESSAN 3-in-1 combines an Apple Watch charger with USB-C and USB-A in one compact wall block. That way, you can be sure your watch can make it through New Year’s Eve until the ball drops.

Best for: Apple users tired of packing separate chargers for every device.

TESSAN UK Adapter
TESSAN

TESSAN 8-in-1 20W UK Travel Adapter

For the hotel room where everyone needs an out at the same time. This 8-in-1 adapter for the UK has four AC outlets, plus four USB ports. A whole family can charge off one wall socket instead of fighting over it.

Get it for $31.99

One note: this is a plug adapter, not a voltage converter. It reshapes the plug to fit UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, or Dubai outlets. But it doesn’t step down the voltage. Fine for dual-voltage electronics like laptops and phones. Single appliances will need a separate converter.

Best for: hotel rooms you’re sharing with the fam.

TESSAN 8 IN 1 Retractable Surge Protector
TESSAN

TESSAN 8-in-1 Rectractable Surge Protector

For those taking a workation in a rental apartment. The feature that sells it is the built-in retractable USB-C cable. It extends over two feet.

Get it for $24.99

I also love that it delivers up to 20W, and that the cord retracts and magnet-locks back against the strip instead of rattling around your back. It charges up to eight devices simultaneously, and the flat plug sits flush behind furniture.

Best for: Airbnbs and rentals with outlets in awkward spots.

soundcore sleep A30 sleep earbuds
Anker

Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds

Ensure you get a great night’s sleep during travel, with the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds. Each bud weighs about 3 grams, so they disappear inside your ear and keep a comfy fit.

Get it for $229.99$179.99-21.7%

The standout feature here is the Adaptive Snore-Masking Technology. When the case detects a snoring partner, it plays masking audio. That’s perfect for when you’re already jet-lagged and just want to get a good night’s sleep. Tom’s Guide called them the best sleep earbuds on the market right now.

Best for: Light sleepers stuck with a snoring travel partner.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer
Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer

For anyone who’s ever been burned by a subpar hotel dryer—this is the hair dryer to pack. I love the intelligent heat control, perfect for getting the style you’re going for.

Get it for $299.99

Another reason I love the Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer? This version is 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the standard Supersonic. Plus, it automatically adapts to local wattage worldwide. Yes, you can look your best while traveling.

Best for: Anyone who has ever been frustrated by a hotel hair dryer’s low heat.

Amazfit Bip 6
Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 6

Want a relaxed smartwatch for tracking things like steps and location over the holidays? The Amazfit Bip 6 does those things and more, with an excellent battery life of up to 14 days.

Get it for $79.77

What I find most impressive about the Amazfit Bip 6 is that it offers advanced features like GPs, offline maps, and 140+ workout modes for under $80. Workouts include hiking, cycling, and open-water swimming—basically the entire list of sports I do on a holiday.

Best for: Travelers on their feet all day who don’t want a nightly charging ritual.

Apple AirTag 2
Apple

Apple AirTag 2nd Generation

The AirTag 2 is the thing to pack when you want an arrow leading you to your lost item. It’s never nice losing stuff while you’re traveling, but at least the an AirTag 2 can help you find missing items quickly.

Get it for $29.00$24.00-17.2%

I appreciate the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip in this device. It finds a lost bag from up to 50% further away than the previous generation. Also, its speaker is 50% louder—super helpful when your camera bag is deep in a closet at the Airbnb.

Best for: Anyone who wants an arrow pointing to lost stuff and an audible chirp, not just a location pin on a map.

Sony WH CH720N
Sony

Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N are the headphones I’d recommend to anyone who wants great sound while traveling—but who doesn’t want to spend hundreds for the privilege.

Get it for $149.99

At 192 grams, these headphones are light enough for a long-haul flight without your ears complaining by hour four. Sony rates them for 35 hours of battery with noise cancellation. So that’s a full round trip, then some.

Best for: Long flights, train rides, and drowning out cabin noise.

What I’d skip when packing

My rule for travel tech is simple: if it doesn’t solve a problem, it stays home. That’s also why the Dyson and the Amazfit aren’t essential for every traveler—skip them without guilt if they don’t match you actually travel.

Final takeaway

The best travel tech isn’t necessarily the most advanced. It’s the stuff that earns its place in your luggage by helping when things go wrong. Charging issues, lost luggage, and sleep troubles on your holiday trip? You don’t have to worry about them on my watch.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best gadgets from MWC 2026: the boldest tech launches we’re most excited about
Best gadgets from MWC 2026: the boldest tech launches we’re most excited about
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
My 2026 tech wishlist has 13 gadgets, and I’ve bought none of them—from a $2,999 rooftop tent to a blender my wall socket refused
My 2026 tech wishlist has 13 gadgets, and I’ve bought none of them—from a $2,999 rooftop tent to a blender my wall socket refused
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best IFA 2026 gadgets for content creators, from the camera that finally shoots vertical to the glasses that hold your script 
Best IFA 2026 gadgets for content creators, from the camera that finally shoots vertical to the glasses that hold your script 
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
IFA 2026 tech trends: the gadgets and innovations I’m watching
IFA 2026 tech trends: the gadgets and innovations I’m watching

Latest Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station Review: Could this finally tame my cable mess?
TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station Review: Could this finally tame my cable mess?
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
Amazfit Helio Strap Pro review: The screenless fitness tracker I actually want to wear
Amazfit Helio Strap Pro review: The screenless fitness tracker I actually want to wear
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Steam Frame vs Quest 3: Is Valve’s $1,059 headset worth the splurge?
Steam Frame vs Quest 3: Is Valve’s $1,059 headset worth the splurge?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
The top gadget categories dominating Kickstarter in 2026
The top gadget categories dominating Kickstarter in 2026
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Give Your Cummins a Fresh Start: SPELAB’s Cooling System Refresh Kit for Dodge Ram Trucks
Give Your Cummins a Fresh Start: SPELAB’s Cooling System Refresh Kit for Dodge Ram Trucks
About
Meet the Team Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
From the Blog
Best travel tech gadgets I’m packing for the 2026 holidays TESSAN Magic 65W Charging Station Review: Could this finally tame my cable mess? Amazfit Helio Strap Pro review: The screenless fitness tracker I actually want to wear
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept