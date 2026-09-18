Best travel tech gadgets I’m packing for the 2026 holidays

TESSAN

The 2026 holiday season is right around the corner. Whether you’re heading home or have booked a swanky Caribbean cruise for December—you’re travelin’. And when you’re travelin’, you’re packin’ a suitcase—and maybe a carry-on, too. Wherever you end up, you’ll be away from your home base for awhile, so you’ll want to make sure you have the right travel tech gadgets with you.

I, for one, tend to travel with too much tech. Phone, watch, headphones, chargers, my kids’ devices—it adds up fast. And keeping it all charged is its own challenge. So I’m picky about what I bring on a trip.

Not because every trip needs more technology, but because the right pieces can ease some of the most annoying parts of travel.

Ready for ’em? These are my picks for the best travel tech gadgets, holiday 2026 edition.

What I actually want from travel tech

Before I get into specific picks, here’s what I’d actually prioritize for holiday travel 2026.

Fewer things to pack: Charging gear should help you consolidate. One charger doing the job of thee beats a tangle of cords and bricks. That’s the TESSAN 3-in-1.

One solution for multiple devices: Traveling usually means multiple people packing multiple devices. And you’ll all need to share the few hotel outlets.

Comfort is king: The best travel gadgets are the ones that make a 9-hour flight no big deal.

Less travel anxiety: Any product that helps alliviate a little stress—because travel is stressful—is worth taking. Especially if it fits in your carry-on.

The travel tech gadgets I’d pack

TESSAN TESSAN 3-in-1 travel charger for Apple Watch This is the one charger I’d throw in my bag instead of 3 separate ones. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Series 2 through 9, plus iPhone 12 through 18. My devices can all charge from one outlet instead of three. Get it for $ 20.99

For Apple users who want to stay charged and ready over the holidays, the TESSAN 3-in-1 combines an Apple Watch charger with USB-C and USB-A in one compact wall block. That way, you can be sure your watch can make it through New Year’s Eve until the ball drops.

Best for: Apple users tired of packing separate chargers for every device.

TESSAN TESSAN 8-in-1 20W UK Travel Adapter For the hotel room where everyone needs an out at the same time. This 8-in-1 adapter for the UK has four AC outlets, plus four USB ports. A whole family can charge off one wall socket instead of fighting over it. Get it for $ 31.99

One note: this is a plug adapter, not a voltage converter. It reshapes the plug to fit UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, or Dubai outlets. But it doesn’t step down the voltage. Fine for dual-voltage electronics like laptops and phones. Single appliances will need a separate converter.

Best for: hotel rooms you’re sharing with the fam.

TESSAN TESSAN 8-in-1 Rectractable Surge Protector For those taking a workation in a rental apartment. The feature that sells it is the built-in retractable USB-C cable. It extends over two feet. Get it for $ 24.99

I also love that it delivers up to 20W, and that the cord retracts and magnet-locks back against the strip instead of rattling around your back. It charges up to eight devices simultaneously, and the flat plug sits flush behind furniture.

Best for: Airbnbs and rentals with outlets in awkward spots.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds Ensure you get a great night’s sleep during travel, with the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds. Each bud weighs about 3 grams, so they disappear inside your ear and keep a comfy fit. Get it for $ 229.99 $ 179.99 -21.7%

The standout feature here is the Adaptive Snore-Masking Technology. When the case detects a snoring partner, it plays masking audio. That’s perfect for when you’re already jet-lagged and just want to get a good night’s sleep. Tom’s Guide called them the best sleep earbuds on the market right now.

Best for: Light sleepers stuck with a snoring travel partner.

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer For anyone who’s ever been burned by a subpar hotel dryer—this is the hair dryer to pack. I love the intelligent heat control, perfect for getting the style you’re going for. Get it for $ 299.99

Another reason I love the Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer? This version is 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the standard Supersonic. Plus, it automatically adapts to local wattage worldwide. Yes, you can look your best while traveling.

Best for: Anyone who has ever been frustrated by a hotel hair dryer’s low heat.

Amazfit Amazfit Bip 6 Want a relaxed smartwatch for tracking things like steps and location over the holidays? The Amazfit Bip 6 does those things and more, with an excellent battery life of up to 14 days. Get it for $ 79.77

What I find most impressive about the Amazfit Bip 6 is that it offers advanced features like GPs, offline maps, and 140+ workout modes for under $80. Workouts include hiking, cycling, and open-water swimming—basically the entire list of sports I do on a holiday.

Best for: Travelers on their feet all day who don’t want a nightly charging ritual.

Apple Apple AirTag 2nd Generation The AirTag 2 is the thing to pack when you want an arrow leading you to your lost item. It’s never nice losing stuff while you’re traveling, but at least the an AirTag 2 can help you find missing items quickly. Get it for $ 29.00 $ 24.00 -17.2%

I appreciate the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip in this device. It finds a lost bag from up to 50% further away than the previous generation. Also, its speaker is 50% louder—super helpful when your camera bag is deep in a closet at the Airbnb.

Best for: Anyone who wants an arrow pointing to lost stuff and an audible chirp, not just a location pin on a map.

Sony Sony WH-CH720N The Sony WH-CH720N are the headphones I’d recommend to anyone who wants great sound while traveling—but who doesn’t want to spend hundreds for the privilege. Get it for $ 149.99

At 192 grams, these headphones are light enough for a long-haul flight without your ears complaining by hour four. Sony rates them for 35 hours of battery with noise cancellation. So that’s a full round trip, then some.

Best for: Long flights, train rides, and drowning out cabin noise.

What I’d skip when packing

My rule for travel tech is simple: if it doesn’t solve a problem, it stays home. That’s also why the Dyson and the Amazfit aren’t essential for every traveler—skip them without guilt if they don’t match you actually travel.

Final takeaway

The best travel tech isn’t necessarily the most advanced. It’s the stuff that earns its place in your luggage by helping when things go wrong. Charging issues, lost luggage, and sleep troubles on your holiday trip? You don’t have to worry about them on my watch.