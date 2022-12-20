Best office gadgets you need for your everyday work setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 20, 2022, 9:00 am EST

Could your work setup use a revamp? Then check out today's roundup. We're highlighting the best office gadgets from HP, Microsoft, and Zens.

Best office gadgets you need for your everyday work setup
Artifox x Twelve South Desk offers a great setup

You might work at the same desk every day, but that doesn’t mean your setup has to be ordinary. The best office gadgets you need for everyday work prove our point. From a leather-covered charger to an extra-large touchscreen display, these gadgets make your office a fun, efficient place to do work.

If you’re tired of squinting at your work on a tiny laptop screen, upgrade to the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+. It offers a whopping 28 inches of touchscreen space and makes creative work more intuitive.

Then, for those who need a new desk in 2023, the Artifox x Twelve South isn’t just beautiful; it’s also packed with clever details like pegs for bags and headphones and a cable management system.

Elevate your everyday workspace with the office gadgets below.

1. The VogDUO 4-in-1 100W Wall Charger charges your devices with a touch of class. Purchase it for $89.99 on the official website.

VogDUO 4-in-1 100W Wall Charger in use

Bring an elegant look to your modern desk setup with the VogDUO 4-in-1 100W Wall Charger. This 4-in-1 gadget is excellent for both desk and mobile; the case uses genuine Italian leather.

2. The Artifox x Twelve South Desk brings ultra-modern style and thoughtful details to your office. Buy it for $1,590 on the official website.

Artifox x Twelve South Desk in use

Treat yourself to a gorgeous workspace with the Artifox x Twelve South Desk. It combines solid walnut hardwood and an elegant bone-colored desktop. Then, pegs for hanging bags and headphones, as well as a built-in dock and cable management, make it ideal for any professional.

3. The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer has a 28-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. Get it for $4,499.99 on the company website.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer on a table

Nothing stops your creativity when you have the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer. It boasts a striking 28″ touchscreen display, showing you the full scale of your work. Then, the Zero Gravity Hinge lets it adjust from a desktop computer to a canvas, making it one of the best office gadgets you need for your everyday work.

4. The Keychron Q5 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard has a space-saving 96% layout. It costs $195 on the brand’s website.

Keychron Q5 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard design

Save space on your desk with the Keychron Q5 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard. Its 96% layout keeps all the essential number keys and functions. Moreover, the full-metal CNC-machined body and fully customizable design make it a practical choice.

5. The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has AI enhancement with HP Presence technology. It’s priced at $199 on the official website.

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam in black

Look your best during video calls with the HP 965 4K Streaming webcam. It automatically adjusts the framing and lighting and reduces background noise. There are even color correction and background-changing features.

6. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger powers your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. Buy it for $179.95 on Zens’s website.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger on a table

Keep your Apple devices organized and charged with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. This convenient charging station offers fast charging and comes with a modular Apple Watch extension. It’s one of the best office gadgets you need for your everyday work.

7. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro delivers internet speeds up to 2.5 Gbps. This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $173.99.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro on a table

Supercharge your everyday work setup with the Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro. With speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, it gives you blazing-fast internet. What’s more, it can connect to 75+ devices and provide 2,000 square feet of coverage.

8. The Aim Clamp Light adjustable lamp by Smart Design turns any nook into a workspace. It costs $198 on the company website.

Aim Clamp Light by Smart Design in green

Want to save space on your desk? Then the Aim Clamp Light is for you. Simply clamp it above any work surface for illumination. The museum-quality light even dims.

9. The Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Stand angles your iPhone while you charge it. It costs $135 on Oakywood’s website.

Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Stand on a desk

Elevate your iPhone while you work with another of the best office gadgets you need for everyday work, the Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Stand. This sturdy gadget angles your iPhone to a comfortable 25-degree angle. It’s compatible with the original MagSafe charger.

10. The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac has a variety of ports and extra data storage space. Get it for $149.99 on the brand’s site.

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac in blue

Bring extra ports and storage space to the front of your iMac with the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac. It includes 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 SD card Slot, 1 USB-C port, and more. Meanwhile, the slim profile looks great on your desk.

Take your everyday work setup above and beyond with these workspace gadgets. From phone stands to tricked-out desks, these are everything you need. Which ones will you go for? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
