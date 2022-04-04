Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022

Want a desk device that supports your gaming success? These gaming accessories set the right conditions for winning. Check out our favorites.

Razer Key Light Chroma in a desk setup

Do you spend hours looking for the right keyboard, lighting, and other accessories for your PC gaming setup? We’re here to make the search easier with today’s roundup of must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022.

These gaming products look great and keep you comfortable. For example, the ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse has a curved ergonomic design while the 4D wheel sends out cool RGB lighting.

And have you ever seen a series like the SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection? The artistic, chaotic designs add style and utility to your playing space.

Upgrade your gaming desk in 2022 with these gaming desk gadgets and accessories you simply must own.

1. The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard boasts a 60% form factor, giving you more space for your mouse, headset, and snacks.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog on a desk

Looking for a great keyboard in a compact size? The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard fits the bill with its 60% compact form and Razer Analog Optical Switches that allow for multiple commands.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse keeps your wrist comfortable while you play thanks to its contoured, ergonomic shape.

ROCCAT Kone XP with a keyboard

Say goodbye to wrist pain from long gaming sessions when you have the ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse. Its curved shape keeps you comfortable, while the Krystal 4D Wheel diffuses the RGB lighting.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

3. The SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series adds multi-hued sophistication to your gaming desk thanks to the colorful skins.

SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection in a video

Brighten up your gaming desk with the SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection workspace series. Consisting of a mouse, mousepads, and headphone speaker plates, the gadgets in this series have beautiful skins, which is why they’re some of our favorite desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022.

Get them starting at 69.99 on the official website.

4. The Razer Key Light Chroma provides pro-level lighting for desktop streamers. It helps you look your best while you play for fans.

Razer Key Light Chroma with a desktop computer

Streamers will appreciate the Razer Key Light Chroma. Created specifically for desktop streamers, this product gives you all the necessary tools for professional lighting. The Razer Chroma RGB adds colorful light.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Elgato HD60 S+ external capture card makes it easier to play and create, leveling up your play to 1080p60 HDR10 quality at 60 fps.

Elgato HD60 S+ with devices

Elevate your play and creations with the Elgato HD60 S+ external capture card. It provides true passthrough when you stream to Twitch or record for YouTube. Then, the HD60 S+ lets you play your high-fidelity Xbox One X and PS4 Pro games in incredible 4K60 HDR10 quality.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

6. The Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp is inspired by the Sangheili weapon from Hero for game-themed lighting.

Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica on a shelf

Get creative with your desk lighting when you go for the Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp. Standing 14 inches tall, it adds an atmospheric glow to your games, which is why it made our list of desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F gaming desks are statement pieces with switchable glass panels that let you see their inner tech.

Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F top view

Any gamer will love the Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F gaming desks. At a touch of a button, the opaque glass becomes transparent, showing you the tech below the surface. Meanwhile, the desks can support 80 kg and are height adjustable.

These desks’ prices are TBA and are available from select retailers. Visit the official site for a list.

8. The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair keeps you comfy thanks to its cold-cure foam and posture-improving seat base.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 at a desk

No desktop gaming setup is complete without a quality seat, and the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair is a great one. Its impressive cold-cure foam gives you medium to firm support. Then, the pebble seat base keeps your posture healthy.

Get it for $519 on the official website.

9. The GutzyAiden Swirl Collection Mouse Pads

GutzyAiden Swirl Collection Mouse Pads in Adrenaline

Feel energized every time you sit down to play when you have the GutzyAiden Swirl Collection Mouse Pads on your desk. The designs come in 4 different color schemes, and there’s even a Star Wars–inspired option.

Get them for $12 on the official website.

10. The Trust GXT 391 Thian Wireless gaming headset folds into a compact shape, saving you space. It’s also eco-friendly.

Trust GXT 391 Thian under a desk

Support sustainable gaming tech when you go for the Trust GXT 391 Thian Wireless gaming headset. It’s made from recycled materials, and the 5.8 GHz USB dongle delivers a fast connection. With its folding design, it’s one of our favorite desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022.

This gadget is priced at about $79.

Add style, comfort, and skills to your gaming desk in 2022 with these gadgets and accessories. Which would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

