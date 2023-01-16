Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 16, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Got a long drive coming up? Prepare for it by getting the best gear. We're highlighting the Ring Car Cam, Garmin RV 895 and 1095, and more.

Garmin RV 895/1095 Navigators large-display GPS devices in use

Road trips are an excellent way to see the world. But to have a safe, hassle-free journey, good preparation is a must. That’s where these best car gadgets for long drives come in. From a dual-facing dash cam to a VR in-car experience, these products ensure smooth travels.

Newly released for 2023, the Ring Car Cam watches over your car with dual HD dashboard cams. It sends real-time notifications and responds to motion when your vehicle is parked.

Then, your passengers can enjoy a VR experience with holoride. It links real-time vehicle data to VR surroundings for motion-synced games.

Take your best road trip with the help of these cool car gadgets.

1. The Ring Car Cam dual-facing dashboard security camera detects and records movement around your car. Preorder it for $199.99 on Amazon.

Ring Car Cam
Ring Car Cam on a dashboard

Protect your car with the Ring Car Cam dashboard security camera. With dual-facing HD cameras, it captures detailed footage of incidents and break-ins. It also sends motion alerts in real time.

2. The Garmin RV 895/1095 Navigators large-display GPS devices have a travel-friendly design with high-res imagery. Get them starting at $699.99 on the official website.

Garmin RV 895/1055 Navigators intro video

Enjoy a display designed for your rig with the Garmin RV 895/1095 Navigators large-display GPS devices. They include an 8-inch and 10-inch touchscreen that shows your route in portrait or landscape mode. Meanwhile, you get custom RV routing that keeps the size and weight of your RV in mind.

3. The holoride retrofit in-car VR experience device lets you take an immersive VR game on the go. Get it for $199 on the official website.

holoride retrofit
holoride retrofit close up

Keep passengers entertained during long trips with the holoride retrofit in-car VR experience. This innovative device brings holoride’s in-car entertainment to all vehicle brands. Combining real-time vehicle data and a VR environment, passengers enjoy motion-synced experiences. It’s one of the best car gadgets for long drives.

4. The Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner has a convenient cordless design for picking up crumbs, pet hair, and debris. Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive
Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner in use

Deal with in-car crumbs and dirt as they happen with the Compact Car Vacuum Cleaner. Its sleek design measures only 14.88 inches in length and weighs 1.45 pounds. What’s more, it delivers 4,000 Pa of cyclonic suction and a washable HEPA filter.

5. The Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air cleaner removes toxic substances and reduces odors. This gadget is coming soon for an unannounced price.

Panasonic Automotive nanoe X
Panasonic Automotive nanoe X in a cupholder

Breathe healthier air while driving with the Panasonic Automotive nanoe X portable air purifier. Using patented nanoe X technology, it uses hydroxyl radicals to neutralize harmful particles and smells.

6. The COR Pump 1-click inflator is pocket size, lightweight, and able to inflate tires at the push of a button. Preorder it for about $99 on Indiegogo.

COR Pump crowdfunding video

Prep for low-tire pressure during long trips with the COR Pump 1-click inflator. Created for kite surfers, it has a lightweight and portable design that drivers also appreciate. It inflates car tires and boasts up to 15 PSI, making it one of the best car gadgets for long drives.

7. The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory has a new look and gives your car the smart features you want. Buy it for $44.99 on Amazon.

Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive
Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen in black

Take Alexa with you on the road when you get the Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory. This hands-free Alexa car gadget can play music, set reminders, make calls, and more. Even better, the slim design is easy to put in your vehicle.

8. The Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator keeps drinks and snacks cool and fresh. It works with all GM trucks. Get it for $599 on the official website.

Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive
Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator with food

Enjoy cold drinks and chilled food on the road with the Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator. It works with your existing 12V power supply and cools using a vehicle-approved compressor. It fits up to 9 canned beverages and runs quietly.

9. The Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator pumps tires quickly with a max pressure of 150 PSI, getting you back on the road sooner. Get it for $99.97.

Fanttik X8 APEX 7
Fanttik X8 APEX in a car

Deal with low tire pressure quickly during a long trip with the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator. Thanks to its high-performance chip, it inflates a car tire in fewer than 6 minutes and outputs up to 150 PSI of pressure. For this reason, it’s one of the best car gadgets for long drives.

10. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W holds your phone and charges it while you drive. It costs $58.98 on Amazon.

Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Keep your iPhone 12+ series phone front and center while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. It attaches to your car vent and connects to the 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply to recharge your phone.

Long drives get much easier when you have the right gear. A dash cam, RV navigator, and portable air filter all go a long way in making your journey safer and more comfortable.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
