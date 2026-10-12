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Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Which Fitbit is worth your money?
Buyer's Guide

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Which Fitbit is worth your money?

Oct 12, 2026, 7:20 am EDT
6 min read
0 comments
Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Which Fitbit is worth your money?
Google

Two new Fitbit gadgets in five months? Fitbit has been busy in 2026, and the Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air comparison gives us two very different health bands to choose from. The Fitbit Edge arrives today with a mission: track your health without acting like a mini phone on your wrist. The Fitbit Air is entirely screenless, tracking activity and sending the data to your phone so you can check it later.

Both fitness bands take different approaches to health tracking, but which is worth your money? The Fitbit Air costs a reasonable $99.99 and requires no subscription. On the other hand, the Fitbit Edge may offer more for its rumored price of around $180.

As of now, Fitbit Edge hasn’t launched yet, so its rumored specs and price aren’t confirmed. Still, a Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air comparison now is useful if you’re in the market for an affordable fitness tracker.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Quick Verdict

Get the Fitbit Air if you want a screenless fitness tracker, i.e., no notifications while you run and health stats you check post-workout, not 1/3 of the way through.

The Fitbit Edge is worth waiting for if you want a touchscreen plus the built-in GPS and extra sensors the leaks keep pointing to. Which Fitbit is better overall? I’m keeping that call provisional until Google confirms the Edge’s specs and price.

Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air: Head-to-head Comparison

Want the cheat sheet? Here’s how the leaked Fitbit Edge specs line up against the Fitbit Air features. The Edge column is all leaks.

Fitbit Edge (rumored)
DesignTouchscreen band, 17.7gScreenless pebble 12g with band
Display1.34″ AMOLED with always-on modeNo screen
Health TrackingHeart Rate, SpO2, ECGHeart rate, HRV, SpO2, sleep stages, AFib alerts
BatteryUp to 7 days (about 2 with always-on)Up to 7 days
GPSBuilt-inNo built-in GPS
PriceAbout $180 (US estimate from €179 leak)$99.99; $129.99 Special Edition
StatusSet for October 12 revealOn sale since May 26, 2026

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Price and Value

Fitbit Edge in Green
Android Headline

Fitbit Edge price vs Fitbit Air price

How much does a modern-day Fitbit with a touchscreen cost? Roughly $180, if the leaks are accurate. Dealabs leaked a €179 European price, which is about $180 in the US. The Fitbit Air price is locked in at $99.99, or $129.99 for the Stephen Curry Special Edition.

Is Fitbit Air worth it?

I think so. It’s got heart rate, AFib alerts, HRV, SpO2, and sleep data—for no subscription. The included three-month Google Health Premium trial unlocks the full AI coach, then renews at $9.99 a month.

So what would the Edge need to earn that extra $80? For me, a screen and GPS that work as advertised.

My verdict: The Fitbit Air makes a strong case here: under $100 and ready for standard use without a subscription.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Health Tracking Features

Fitbit Air Stephen Curry
Google

Fitbit Edge features and rumored sensors

If you’ve ever wanted to check your heart rhythm on the go, the Edge might do that for you. The Dealabs leak lists a host of heart health features, including a FitBit Edge ECG and a VO2 Max. Notebookcheck says metal strips leaked in renders could be ECG electrodes. Nothing is confirmed, though.

Fitbit Air features: What health data does it track?

We already have Fitbit Air’s health tracking list: 24/7 heart health, heart rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, SpO2, HRV, and sleep stages, among other features.

But what I care about here is the AFib detection that runs in the background using the optical heart-rate sensor. Meanwhile, an ECG is a reading you take on demand. They aren’t interchangeable, and neither replaces the other.

My verdict: The Fitbit Air wins on health tracking today; the Edge only pulls ahead if its ECG ships.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Design and Comfort

Fitbit Edge
Android Headlines

Fitbit Edge: A screen-equipped tracker

Glance at your wrist all day? Me too. The Fitbit Edge display is rumored to be a 1.34-inch AMOLED with an always-on mode. Judging by the leaked renders, it could look similar to the Fitbit Charge 2, with a simple, touch-based screen. The band looks like a flexible silicone.

Fitbit Air: A screenless tracker for 24/7 wear

The Air’s pebble weighs just 5.2 grams, and the full setup is 12 grams—so it’s light and easy to wear. Plus, Fitbit Air includes the Performance Loop (in the box), Active Loop, and Elevated Modern. Marko Maslakovic at Gadgets & Wearables wrote, “Comfort is easily the best feature here.”

No screen glowing at 2 a.m. is exactly why I’d pick a screenless fitness tracker for sleep.

My Verdict: The Fitbit Air wins on comfort here, so far.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Battery Life and Charging

Yep, you could lose an entire night of sleep data if the battery dies. Fitbit Air’s battery lasts up to 7 days, and fast charging adds an extra day in just 5 minutes.

Leaks put Fitbit Edge battery life at seven days, but it drops to just 2 days with the always-on display on. It has the same 5-minute claim and a user-replaceable battery.

My Verdict: A user-replaceable battery is always a nice touch, but the Fitbit Air wins for me long term.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: GPS and Workout Tracking

Google Fitbit Air
Google

Want to run without your phone? The Edge’s FCC filing lists GNSS, Gadgets & Wearables reports, so Fitbit Edge GPS could log routes, phone-free.

Fitbit Air workout tracking relies on auto-detection recaps, app-started workouts, and manual logging. But it lacks built-in GPS and live stats.

My Verdict: If the Fitbit Edge ships with GPS as rumored, it wins, since the Air can’t do phone-free runs.

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Which Tracker Should You Buy?

Choose Fitbit Air for...

  • Screenless 24/7 wear
  • A lower price
  • Health and sleep tracking

Wait for Fitbit Edge for

  • An on-wrist display
  • Built-in GPS
  • A replaceable battery

Final Verdict: Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air

The final verdict on Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air depends on how you like to work out. Are you like me and want to totally disconnect while you run? Or do you like having a small display showing your live stats mid-stride? There’s no right answer, just preferences.

It’s true I don’t have confirmed specs on the Edge yet. But I can make an educated guess, and I’m just gonna say, get the Air if you want a cheaper, screenless wearable. Wait for the Edge if you want more in-depth health features.

I’ll update this comparison once the Edge’s features, price, and availability are official.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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