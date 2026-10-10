Categories Categories Explore over 180 product categories and find what fits your story. Collections Collections Explore over 190 collections curated by our editors. Browse by event, purpose, topic, and more. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness Home Accessories HomeKit Compatible Kitchen Gadgets
Featured Today
ZODA MISSION 35L Modular Athlete Backpack with Vacuum Pump Await Film-Inspired Digital Camera With Real Prints BLOOMIN8 10-Inch Cord-Free Color E-Ink Photo Canvas Timekettle W4 Plus AI Interpreter Earbuds for Travel
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet TechGadgets for MenCoffee & Espresso
Categories Collections Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Tech
Gadgets for Men
Coffee & Espresso
Apple’s Touchscreen MacBook is years late, but I’m still curious
Tech News

Apple’s Touchscreen MacBook is years late, but I’m still curious

Oct 10, 2026, 2:59 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Apple’s Touchscreen MacBook is years late, but I’m still curious
Apple

It’s finally happening—the Apple touchscreen MacBook is reportedly coming soon. Apple spent years insisting Macs didn’t need touch, while Windows laptop makers shipped one touch-enabled model after another. Now, Apple’s more than a decade late to the party.

I’ve used touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles and, honestly, I don’t think most people need them. But if the rumors are true, Apple’s planned touch integration is worth a look.

The Apple touchscreen MacBook is arriving late

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, as reported by Engadget, Apple’s first touchscreen laptop could debut “on or around” October 27. It may be called the MacBook Ultra, and it’s expected to run the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as the current high-end MacBook Pro.

Nothing unpredictable there. What’s still unknown, though, is Apple’s take on touchscreen tech. Can Apple make touch feel like a natural addition to macOS? I’m not so sure.

I don’t need to poke at my laptop screen all day; I have an iPad for that

I owned a touchscreen laptop back in the 20-teens and, at the time, I wasn’t impressed. The screen wasn’t nearly as responsive as a smartphone or tablet—it got stuck all the time. Clicking, too, felt like an effort. By the end of a year, I barely used the touch features.

And now I know why. My iPad is already great at all of that stuff, and it’s in a shape I actually want to hold and carry with me. A touchscreen laptop never did that well.

Still, I can see where touch on a Mac could help: zooming into photos, or hitting a quick on-screen control without hunting for it with the cursor.

The rumored adaptive interface

And that’s where the rumored adaptive interface comes into play. Bloomberg has reported that tapping a button could open a touch-friendly contextual menu, and elements like the menu bar could enlarge for fingers. If it ships that way, Apple could have something worthwhile there.

Something like a MacBook that could double as an iPad, maybe? That’s the hope. And if the touch display is as precise as an iPad, we’ll have a genuinely exciting new MacBook option.

Apple needs to give us a reason to reach for the screen

So what would win me over? Touch that complements the trackpad and keyboard. I don’t want to switch between them every few minutes just because my computer happens to be a touchscreen.

I’m also waiting for answers about screen ergonomics—how comfortable it will be to use and, crucially, its size and weight. If it’s easy to carry and not outrageously priced, we could be golden.

What I’d like to see? A touchscreen MacBook that lives up to Apple’s standards for quality and design—and adapts well to everyday work and life situations, areas where the company has always excelled.

I’m curious, but Apple has to convince me

An Apple touchscreen laptop is intriguing because Apple waited so long to make one. And that leaves consumers and tech journalists wondering: do good things come to those who wait when it comes to touchscreen tech?

I already love my Mac and iPad. Can Apple combine both into an equally compelling product? I’ll be watching.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why LG InstaView refrigerators still stand out 10 years later
Why LG InstaView refrigerators still stand out 10 years later
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Apple HomePad rumors finally have me interested—but I think they’re years late
Apple HomePad rumors finally have me interested—but I think they’re years late
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
HP OmniBook 5 14 vs. MacBook Neo, and why HP’s best screen is still five months away
HP OmniBook 5 14 vs. MacBook Neo, and why HP’s best screen is still five months away
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 Apple September 2026 event highlights, and the folding iPhone I’ve waited years for
11 Apple September 2026 event highlights, and the folding iPhone I’ve waited years for
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: I put Apple’s $599 laptop against Samsung’s new PC
MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: I put Apple’s $599 laptop against Samsung’s new PC

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: LEGO PlayStation is here, and I love everything except the controller
First impressions: LEGO PlayStation is here, and I love everything except the controller
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best PS5 controllers for GTA VI, and why that no-name bargain pad on Reddit will not last 80 hours in Vice City
5 Best PS5 controllers for GTA VI, and why that no-name bargain pad on Reddit will not last 80 hours in Vice City
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
AYANEO KONKR Pocket BLOCK shrinks the Game Boy into a $79 Android handheld
AYANEO KONKR Pocket BLOCK shrinks the Game Boy into a $79 Android handheld
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
HP OmniBook 5 14 vs. MacBook Neo, and why HP’s best screen is still five months away
HP OmniBook 5 14 vs. MacBook Neo, and why HP’s best screen is still five months away
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, the screenless Surface that wants your cloud budget
First impressions: Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, the screenless Surface that wants your cloud budget
About
Meet the Team Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
From the Blog
Apple’s Touchscreen MacBook is years late, but I’m still curious First impressions: LEGO PlayStation is here, and I love everything except the controller 5 Best PS5 controllers for GTA VI, and why that no-name bargain pad on Reddit will not last 80 hours in Vice City
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept