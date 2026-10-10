Galaxy Buds On vs Sony LinkBuds Clip: Samsung has some catching up to do

Samsung

Galaxy Buds On vs Sony LinkBuds Clip is quite the matchup right now. Samsung has finally entered the clip-on earbud market, but Sony got there first with the LinkBuds Clip. This is a category I’ve been watching closely—the open-ear format makes a ton of sense for people who want to hear environmental noise while taking a call on the go or catching up on podcasts while walking.

Now two major tech brands are offering us clip-on earbuds. But—Samsung’s Galaxy Buds On will launch on October 27, in Korea only, for about $220. There’s no US release date yet, though Samsung has mentioned a global debut will happen at a later date. So, for now, there aren’t stateside reviews I can consult. Still, the Galaxy ecosystem could give the new buds an interesting—and useful—edge.

Here’s how these two stack up.

Quick Verdict

If you’re looking to buy today, the Sony LinkBuds Clip are the safest buy—because they’re the only one of the two available in the US right now. The Galaxy Buds On could be the more interesting option later, especially for Samsung users.

I’d buy the Sony LinkBuds Clip if you want clip-on earbuds today. They’ve been reviewed and are on the shelves.

I’d wait for the Galaxy Buds On if you own a Galaxy phone and want Gemini Live in your ears. My verdict on them will be provisional until they leave Korea.

Galaxy Buds On vs LinkBuds Clip: Head-to-head comparison

Which clip-on earbuds are better for all-day wear?

Ever pulled out your earbuds just because your ears needed a break? Me too. And that’s the problem clip-on earbuds are supposed to solve.

Both pairs of earbuds attach to the outer ear with a flexible band. This leaves your ear canal open so you can still hear traffic. On paper, their designs are nearly identical: the Buds On weigh 6.65 grams, while the LinkBuds Clip weigh 6.4 grams. Samsung says it widened the contact area to spread pressure and tuned the band’s elasticity so the buds stay put when you move.

Sony has the receipts, though. Stuff’s reviewers “had real trouble shaking them off during a workout,” though 4.5 hours left their ears a little sore. Sony’s buds also included fitting cushions that kept them snug on runs.

My verdict: Clip-on earbuds should ace comfort and stability. For now, only the Sony LinkBuds Clip have proven they stay comfortable for hours, but Samsung’s wider design may change my opinion—when and if I can try them.

Which open-ear earbuds sound better?

Sound is where open-ear earbuds notoriously struggle, so you’ll need to lower your expectations here. The audio is always a trade-off for awareness in this category. But what matters is how each pair handles that.

Sony LinkBuds Clip sound quality gets mixed marks. Digit found them clear and spacious. T3 and Tom’s Guide were less impressed, calling the sound performance poor. It’s not all lost, though; a Voice Boost mode and a bone conduction mic do improve call quality.

While the Galaxy Buds On’s sound quality is all promise for now, they do boast 11.3mm TwinBoost speakers, designed to improve bass. Like the Sony Link Buds, the Buds On have Audio Leakage Reduction and a bone-conduction call sensor.

My Verdict: Neither pair will sound audiophile-level. I’m gonna call this one a draw, but the 11.3 mm TwinBoost Speakers could give the Galaxy Buds On an edge when they release.

Which one is smarter for your phone?

Do you want earbuds that work with any phone, or earbuds that do more with one?

Samsung clip-on earbuds: Built for Galaxy

This is where Samsung pulls ahead. With a Galaxy AI phone, you get hands-free Gemini Live, searchable Quick Voice Memos, and head gestures. Yep, you can nod to answer a call or shake to dismiss an alarm—things I would love to use day-to-day. Those features require a Galaxy AI device with Android 12 or newer. iPhone isn’t listed as compatible.

Sony clip-on earbuds: Built for everyone

Sony goes the other way. The Sound Connect app works on iPhone and Android, and multipoint keeps you connected to two devices. There’s also a 10-band EQ. One wrinkle, though: Loud and Wireless found switching nearly breaks in Sound Quality priority mode.

My verdict: Galaxy Buds On have a stronger ecosystem to back them up. But that advantage only matters if you already own a Galaxy phone.

Which earbuds last longer between charges?

I want my earbuds to last at least an entire workday. Galaxy Buds On edges out Sony’s 9.5 hours per charge and 38 hours with the case, versus Sony LinkBuds Clip’s 9 hours and 37 hours total. So the Samsung clip-on earbuds have a slight edge.

My verdict: The Galaxy Buds On win this competition by a nose.

Which clip-on earbuds are a better value?

The Sony LinkBuds Clip cost $229.99 and come in 4 color options. The Galaxy Buds On price is ￦299,000 in Korea, or about $220 converted. They’re available in black only.

So there’s potentially a $9-$10 difference here—not much. Of course, converted prices don’t always match the original pricing. It’s entirely possible the Galaxy Buds One could launch for $230, or $240 in the US.

My verdict: I’m gonna call this one a draw because both pairs are in the same ballpark—and I don’t see any one-of-a-kind feature in the Galaxy Buds On that would push them to a different league.

Where Samsung Galaxy Buds On win

Samsung’s biggest advantage is actually everything around the clip. The hardware is pretty similar to Sony’s, so I’d get them for how they work with a Galaxy phone.

Hands-free Gemini Live

Head-gesture call controls

Searchable voice memos

Slightly longer rated battery

Where Sony LinkBuds Clip win

Sony makes sense if you want device flexibility and a brand that’s been working with open-ear audio since 2022.

iPhone and Android support

Multipoint connections

Four colors

Fitting cushions for smaller ears.

Final Verdict: Which clip-on earbuds are best for you?

I’d buy the Sony LinkBuds Clip if you want open-ear earbuds today and don’t carry a Galaxy phone. On the other hand, if you’re a Samsung user, the extra, Galaxy-friendly AI features could make a real difference.

Sony got the head start here, but Samsung may not be far behind. With gesture controls and hands-free Gemini, the Galaxy Buds On may have more advanced features. The slightly better battery life doesn’t hurt either.

I’ll be keeping an eye on the Galaxy Buds On’s US release—and I’ll update this comparison when it arrives.