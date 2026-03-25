Meet Frank: The AI that runs customer interviews for you

Image Credit: Frank

Talking to customers is one of the most valuable things a company can do.

It’s also one of the hardest things to do consistently.

Not because teams don’t care—but because real interviews take time, energy, and follow-through. You need to recruit participants, ask the right questions, listen closely, and then somehow turn messy conversations into clear insights. Most teams know the value of this work… they just can’t scale it.

That’s exactly the gap Frank is built to fill.

Image Credit: Frank

What Is Frank?

Frank is an AI-powered customer interviewer designed to run real, dynamic conversations with users—not static surveys or rigid forms.

Instead of relying on pre-set questionnaires, Frank adapts in real time. It asks follow-up questions when something interesting comes up, digs deeper into unexpected responses, and clarifies vague answers on the spot. The experience feels much closer to a human-led interview than a typical feedback tool.

And that difference matters—because the best insights rarely come from yes/no questions.

Why It Stands Out

Most tools are built to collect feedback.

Frank is built to understand it. It doesn’t just gather responses—it interprets them. Frank can run hundreds of interviews simultaneously, then synthesize those conversations into structured, actionable insights. Patterns, objections, motivations—they all start to surface without hours of manual analysis.

For teams, that translates into:

Faster validation of ideas before investing resources

Clearer messaging based on real user language

Fewer assumptions driving product or marketing decisions

It’s not about replacing human intuition—it’s about giving it better inputs.

Image Credit: Frank

Who It’s For

Frank is especially useful for teams that know customer interviews matter—but struggle to do them regularly.

That includes:

Product teams testing and validating new ideas

Marketers refining positioning and messaging

Founders trying to stay close to their users while moving fast

If you’ve ever said, “We should talk to more customers,” but didn’t follow through—Frank is built for you.

How It Works

The workflow is intentionally simple.

You define what you want to learn—whether it’s user behavior, pain points, or reactions to a concept. From there, Frank takes over:

It runs interviews automatically

Adapts questions in real time

Extracts patterns and key insights across conversations

What you get back isn’t raw data—it’s clarity.

About Frank

Frank was developed by Prelaunch.com, a platform focused on helping companies understand market demand before building products.

Over the past five years, Prelaunch has worked with global brands like Philips, Audi, Bosch, Ducati, and Haier, alongside thousands of startups—helping them gather meaningful insights from over 700,000 customers early in the process.

With Frank, that mission evolves. It’s no longer just about measuring what people do—it’s about understanding why they do it.

And that shift is where better decisions start.

If your work depends on understanding customers—and it probably does—Frank makes it easier to stay close to them, without the usual time and resource drain.