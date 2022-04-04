The AGA A40 user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in just 3 easy steps

By Amy Poole on Apr 4, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

One of the fears of regular car users is your car breaking down. Fortunately, there's a new jump starter available that has some additional features up its sleeves.

The AGA A40 user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in just 3 easy steps
Power virtually any vehicle with this jump starter

Jump-start your vehicle and charge any Qi-enabled device with the AGA A40. This powerful jump starter is also a power bank and a torch, making it the perfect car necessity. In just a few steps, it’ll have your vehicle on the road again without the need for roadside assistance.

The AGA A40 can power pretty much any vehicle, and it’ll also keep the battery in your phone going, too. Because you never know if you’ll be stranded. Discover the amazing features of this powerful jump starter.

The A40 is a jump starter, power bank, and flashlight

Jump-start more than just cars with the AGA A40

Jump-start leads can be complex to use, especially if you have little car experience. Fortunately, this user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in as little as 3 steps. In fact, it utilizes intelligent matching technology to automatically jump-start once you’ve connected the leads.

Additionally, the digital screen has indicators that present the power display, operation warning, and user tips. So you can monitor the battery level and output voltage anywhere, anytime. The LCD screen also notifies you when it’s safe to jump-start your car.

Furthermore, with a 12,000-mah ultra-large battery capacity and 1,000A peak current, it’s compatible with most cars, motorcycles, UTVs, and ATVs. You can also use it to power lawn mowers, snowmobiles, pickups, boats, and even yachts. In fact, its high-capacity battery can start a 4.0-liter, diesel car 40 times on a single charge.

Moreover, since messing with live wires can be dangerous, this jumpstarter has premium copper clamps and includes reverse polarity protection, reverse connection protection, reverse and overcharge charge protection, short circuit protection, and more.

The AGA A40 user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in just 3 easy steps
This powerful jump starter has a 12,000-mah battery

Use and store it in extreme temperatures

The A40 is extremely resilient and weather-resistant. In fact, it operates in temperatures as low as -20℃ and as high as +60℃. So you can use it all year round and have no worries about storing it in your car.

The AGA A40 user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in just 3 easy steps
AGA A40 on a white background

Charge multiple devices, too

This versatile jump starter also doubles as a power bank. Featuring a 10-watt wireless charger, it powers your phone or other Qi-enabled devices for convenient use. With a 10,800-mAh power bank, it’s suitable for travel and business trips.

Moreover, the AGA A40 includes an LED flashlight with 3 modes—Lighting, Strobe, and SOS—allowing you to power your vehicle in the dark. This built-in flashlight means that you don’t have to lug around another device for emergencies.

Overall, measuring just 7.15″ tall and 3.52″ wide, this jump starter is super compact for taking on the go. And it won’t take up much room in your car during storage, too.

Preorder the AGA A40 on Indiegogo for $79. What are some of your go-to car gadgets? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Amy Poole

Amy Poole is an Editor and Writer at Gadget Flow. When she's not indulged in everything gadget-related, she enjoys spending time with her dog, Rosie, and keeping fit.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022

Do you spend hours looking for the right keyboard, lighting, and other accessories for your PC gaming setup? We’re here to make the search easier with today’s roundup of must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022. Related: The..
These packable fins become 3 times smaller when folded for easier travel
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These packable fins become 3 times smaller when folded for easier travel

Take your swimming fins anywhere when you have the Folding Fins packable fins. These foldable fins collapse to a third of their size, allowing them to fit in duffle bags, suitcases, and more—with room to spare. You love the speed..
Latest tech gadgets to buy in 2022: Dyson Zone, eero Pro 6E & more
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Latest tech gadgets to buy in 2022: Dyson Zone, eero Pro 6E & more

With 2022 well underway, you might be wondering what kind of interesting or unique gadgets are now available. Maybe you’re curious to see what sort of new tech and devices are coming to the market. If you feel like you..
Best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year

Own multiple cryptocurrencies? Buy or create NFTs? Then have a look at some of the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year for managing, securing, and displaying your digital property. Related: The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G..
Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues

You love hosting friends and family for summer barbecues. But, if you want to take your outdoor parties from great to epic, these are the pizza ovens for summer barbecues you should buy. Related: These 10 camping gadgets and accessories..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Apple wish list: Things we want Apple to make—and things it just might
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Apple wish list: Things we want Apple to make—and things it just might

Apple is well known for making innovative, premium products. While computers, tablets, and smartphones are its top-selling devices, it’s been clear over the past several years that Apple is looking for new ways to not only step up its game..
Revive your circulation and re-energize your body and mind with the HeartPartner
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Revive your circulation and re-energize your body and mind with the HeartPartner

Eating a balanced diet and regularly exercising helps your overall health. But, despite embarking on healthier daily habits, you might still be left with unexplained health conditions that don’t seem to budge. The HeartPartner is an at-home (or anywhere) soleus muscle..
The best microphones for vlogging in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best microphones for vlogging in 2022

As a vlogger, you want your voice to have that rich, warm quality that professional studios provide. It’s easier than you’d think to create it yourself, and the best microphones for vlogging in 2022 prove it. Related: The best workspace..
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 6.7″ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate & 150º ultrawide camera
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 6.7″ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate & 150º ultrawide camera

Months after its initial launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is finally debuting. The new smartphone will run OxygenOS, and today’s presentation specifically went out of its way to address comparisons to Oppo (which it recently merged with)...
Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs bring 8K resolution, advanced MiniLED technology & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs bring 8K resolution, advanced MiniLED technology & more

Another day, another display? That’s never a bad thing for those seeking new buying opportunities or the latest cutting-edge TVs and monitors. In fact, soon you’ll be able to get your hands on Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED Series. The new..
The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home

You probably have a few smart home gadgets already. But are they really making your home better? If not, these gadgets will turn your house into a smart home with their helpful features. Related: Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs..