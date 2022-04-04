The AGA A40 user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in just 3 easy steps

One of the fears of regular car users is your car breaking down. Fortunately, there's a new jump starter available that has some additional features up its sleeves.

Power virtually any vehicle with this jump starter

Jump-start your vehicle and charge any Qi-enabled device with the AGA A40. This powerful jump starter is also a power bank and a torch, making it the perfect car necessity. In just a few steps, it’ll have your vehicle on the road again without the need for roadside assistance.

The AGA A40 can power pretty much any vehicle, and it’ll also keep the battery in your phone going, too. Because you never know if you’ll be stranded. Discover the amazing features of this powerful jump starter.

The A40 is a jump starter, power bank, and flashlight

Jump-start more than just cars with the AGA A40

Jump-start leads can be complex to use, especially if you have little car experience. Fortunately, this user-friendly jump starter gets your vehicle up and running in as little as 3 steps. In fact, it utilizes intelligent matching technology to automatically jump-start once you’ve connected the leads.

Additionally, the digital screen has indicators that present the power display, operation warning, and user tips. So you can monitor the battery level and output voltage anywhere, anytime. The LCD screen also notifies you when it’s safe to jump-start your car.

Furthermore, with a 12,000-mah ultra-large battery capacity and 1,000A peak current, it’s compatible with most cars, motorcycles, UTVs, and ATVs. You can also use it to power lawn mowers, snowmobiles, pickups, boats, and even yachts. In fact, its high-capacity battery can start a 4.0-liter, diesel car 40 times on a single charge.

Moreover, since messing with live wires can be dangerous, this jumpstarter has premium copper clamps and includes reverse polarity protection, reverse connection protection, reverse and overcharge charge protection, short circuit protection, and more.

This powerful jump starter has a 12,000-mah battery

Use and store it in extreme temperatures

The A40 is extremely resilient and weather-resistant. In fact, it operates in temperatures as low as -20℃ and as high as +60℃. So you can use it all year round and have no worries about storing it in your car.

Charge multiple devices, too

This versatile jump starter also doubles as a power bank. Featuring a 10-watt wireless charger, it powers your phone or other Qi-enabled devices for convenient use. With a 10,800-mAh power bank, it’s suitable for travel and business trips.

Moreover, the AGA A40 includes an LED flashlight with 3 modes—Lighting, Strobe, and SOS—allowing you to power your vehicle in the dark. This built-in flashlight means that you don’t have to lug around another device for emergencies.

Overall, measuring just 7.15″ tall and 3.52″ wide, this jump starter is super compact for taking on the go. And it won’t take up much room in your car during storage, too.

Preorder the AGA A40 on Indiegogo for $79. What are some of your go-to car gadgets? Let us know in the comments.