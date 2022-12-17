The ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 17, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking to round out your collection of geek gadgets? Then check out today's list. We're highlighting products from LG, 8BitDo, LEGO, and others.

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set on a table

You love geeky gadgets. Yes, from the Star Wars LEGO helmets on your mantelpiece to the Spiderman-emblazoned computer chair in your office, you have a pretty comprehensive collection. And that’s why you won’t want to miss our ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide.

Related: New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year

A desk gadget like the 8BitDo N30 Wireless Charger for Mobile brings 80s gaming nostalgia to your workspace. It works with most phones and has a small footprint.

And for extreme geek style, you simply must add the Modern innovations Levitating UFO speaker to your living room. The LED light hovers above the base, while the Bluetooth speaker plays your favorite tunes.

Bring more geek flair into your life with the items in our ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide.

1. The LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV has a fully adjustable curvature that’s great for gaming. It’s priced at $2,499 on LG’s website.

LG OLED Flex LX3
LG OLED Flex LX3 front view

Take your gaming setup to the next level with the LG OLED FLEX LX3 bendable 42″ TV. The adjustable curvature is excellent for PC, console, and cloud gaming in addition to TV and streaming. What’s more, it boasts 100% color fidelity certification.

2. The 8BitDo N30 Wireless Charger for Mobile gives you modern tech with a retro-inspired style. Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

8BitDo N30
8BitDo N30 Wireless Charger for Mobile on a desk

Make your wireless charging a little geekier with the 8BitDo N30 Wireless Charger for Mobile. It works with most smartphones, including Samsung, iPhone, Google Pixel, and others. Plus, it has safety features like over-current and over-voltage protection.

3. The Modern Innovations Levitating UFO Speaker features a levitating LED lamp for ambient reading light. Buy it for $99.99 on the official website.

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer's guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
Modern Innovations Levitating UFO Speaker on a table

Read your latest sci-fi novel in light of the Modern Innovations Levitating UFO Speaker. The LED light actually hovers above the base. What’s more, it delivers audio from the Bluetooth speaker. Just connect to it with your device and enjoy the 10-meter range. It’s a pretty cool gadget on our geek gadgets buyer’s guide.

4. The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition adds PS DualSense controls to your iPhone. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

Backbone One for iPhone Play intro video

Enhance your iPhone gaming with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. Its look is inspired by the PS DualSese wireless controller. Even better, its collapsible design makes it ideal for on-the-go gaming.

5. The MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard is customizable down to the keycaps. Preorder it for $279 on the official website.

Melgeek Pixe
MelGeek Pixel top view

Create a one-of-a-kind keyboard when you have the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. It incorporates LEGO-inspired bricks in every detail. What’s more, it lets you swap and mix colors and bricks on nearly every keyboard component.

6. The Master & Dynamic BAPE music collection has an iconic design and flaunts audiophile-level sound. It’s priced at $349 on the brand’s website.

Master & Dynamic BAPE collection product video

Add bright colors to your music-listening sessions when you go for the Master & Dynamic BAPE music collection. This line consists of 2 products—the MG20 wireless gaming headphones and the MW08 wireless earphones—each in 2 colors. They’re definitely some of the best items in our geek gadgets buyer’s guide.

7. The LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set commemorates the 80s console and depicts 3 games. Get it for $239.99 on the company website.

LEGO ICONS Atari 2600
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 on a shelf

Travel back to the 1980s when you build the LEGO ICONS Atari 2600. This building set includes a replica console, a joystick, and game cartridges. Meanwhile, 3 mini-builds recreate scenes from popular Atari games.

8. The Razer Strider Chroma hybrid mouse mat lights up with 19 Chroma RGB lighting zones. Buy it for $129.99 on the official website.

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer's guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
Razer Strider Chroma with a keyboard

Want to increase your setup’s geek factor? Add the Razer Strider Chroma hybrid mouse to your desk. The 19 customizable lighting zones let you create a unique look. Then, the mat is balanced for optimal control and speed.

9. The Muzen Cyber Shell Mechanical True Wireless Stereo Speaker comes in a unique shape and has 3 modes. It costs $239.99 on Muzen’s site.

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer's guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
MUZEN Cyber Shell Mechanical True Wireless Stereo Speaker

With a design inspired by spaceships, the Muzen Cyber Shell Mechanical True Wireless Stereo Speaker befits our geek gadgets buyer’s guide. It brings 3 audio modes to your music, enhancing vocal effects, rock, and rap.

10. The Robosen x Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Trailer delivers realistic details. Preorder it for $749.99 on the official site.

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer's guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
Robosen x Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Trailer

Indulge in your Transformers fandom with the Robosen x Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Trailer. It’s modeled after the original G1 design and spans 3 feet in height when fully extended. Moreover, Roller is inside, waiting for your command via the app.

Level up your collection of geek gadgets and accessories with the nerdy, fandom-inspired products on this list. Which ones will you go for? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind

Life isn’t always easy. You’ve got work deadlines, bills to pay, and a home to care for. When it feels like you can’t squeeze another task into your schedule, it’s time to give yourself a little TLC. These smart living..
Snap the best bird shots with the Bird Buddy smart feeder
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Snap the best bird shots with the Bird Buddy smart feeder

Are you sometimes too slow to capture the birds that visit your backyard? Maybe you’ve spotted a rare feathered friend but can’t record it? Bird Buddy has the answer with its smart bird feeder and app. Bird Buddy’s smart bird..
Best bike gadgets and accessories you need for bike tours
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best bike gadgets and accessories you need for bike tours

Whether you cycle around Europe or your state’s trails, there’s plenty of gear that can make your trips easier and safer. And that’s where these best gadgets for bike tours come in. They’re packed with great tech and other features..
New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year

No area of tech is more exciting than AI as machine learning systems have the potential to make our everyday lives easier and safer. So what’s on the horizon for AI in 2023? We’re highlighting our favorite new AI gadgets..
Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets

The start of a new year is a great time to reevaluate your home security gadgets. If you’ve owned your current security cams and floodlights for 5+ years, then newer, better technology exists. We’re talking about cameras with 360° fields..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Get real-time workout guidance with the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get real-time workout guidance with the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera

Take your home workouts to the next level with the AIMOOV smart exercise camera. This intelligent workout camera sees your moves and corrects them in real time. So you’ll always know if you’re doing squats, lunges, and more correctly. Not..
Holiday gift guide—pet gadget gifts for good dogs and cats
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—pet gadget gifts for good dogs and cats

Your dog welcomes you home with a big, sloppy kiss every day, and your cat is always up for a cuddle. So treat your best friends this holiday season with any of these pet gadget gifts. From smart feeders to..
Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year

Want to boost your productivity in 2023? Whether you dream of blasting through your to-do lists or acing your videoconferences, these are the productivity gadgets to buy before the new year. From a modular charger to an ergonomic mouse, these..
Holiday gift guide—the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas

The first week of December is over. There’s still time—but not much—to shop for Christmas. What should you buy your friends and family at this point? The best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas, of course! Related: Holiday gift..
Holiday gift guide—the best gadgets for kids
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best gadgets for kids

Your kids have been good all year. So give them the extra-special Christmas gifts they deserve with these best gadgets for kids. These clever toys keep your kids busy for hours and reinforce those STEM concepts. Related: The ultimate holiday..
Top games of the week—Shake That City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game, and Numbsters
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week—Shake That City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game, and Numbsters

Planning your board game lineup for 2023? We’ve got some cool titles to suggest with these new Kickstarter board games. Whether you’re looking for solo fun, RPGs, or family-friendly board games, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re into fantasy..