Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution

By Mark Gulino on Dec 20, 2021, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

If you're looking for the ultimate future-proof telescope, your wait is over. The Vaonis Hyperia has all the technological capabilities you could ever need along with rugged durability, a sleek design, and a replaceable Sony sensor. You won't want to miss this one!

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution
Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is the ultimate stargazing tool

Stargazers can rejoice because there’s a new gadget in town that’s ready to take them out of this world. Meet the Vaonis Hyperia. It’s a motorized telescope that can display a wildly impressive resolution that’s sure to capture the vastness and detail of space.

There are plenty of other great features too. Strap into that rocket ship you’ve tucked away in the corner of your mind, and let’s explore what this galaxy gazer has to offer. Here we go!

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope displays an insane 61-million pixel resolution
Vaonis Hyperia at different angles, closed and open

Boasts a powerful and rugged, yet stylish frame

There’s no arguing that the Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is a gorgeous creation. In fact, it stands at 5′ 6″ closed and 6′ 9″ open. It weighs 165 lbs with over 15 inches in diameter.

The telescope is made from zicral, which is an aerospace industry alloy. This ensures it can stand up to even the most intense elements and conditions.

With a solid frame and long-lasting durable Direct Drive motorization, it wont’ wear out for a very, very long time.

Features advanced Sony sensors and technology

The Vaonis Hyperia features a wide range of technologies, like the Sony IMX455 full-frame monochrome sensor. With its specially designed system, you’ll be able to replace the sensor when a newer one hits the market. This way, you can ensure the telescope remains effective for many years to come.

Hyperia has a 24 by 36 full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor, astounding 61-million pixel resolution, 91% quantum efficiency sensor sensitivity, and much more. For example, its 150 mm Apochromatic refractor and 20 magnitude limit only scratch the surface of what it’s capable of. If you’re looking for the best of the best, this is it.

Vaonis Hyperia introductory video

Uses high-tech, intelligent onboard software

Another advantage of the Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is its advanced onboard software. In fact, the meticulously designed software lets you hone on in the most minute details and adapts in real time.

Additionally, it helps with precision tracking and smart autofocus so you can lock onto your desired subject with ease. You can even choose a target to photograph and it will work overnight. So, when you wake up, you’ll be able to review all the photos it took for you.

Includes an intuitive designated mobile application

The Hyperia telescope also features its own mobile app so you can customize your experience via a smartphone or tablet. Moreover, it provides options and settings and can even make user recommendations as well. Cataloging functions and an astronomical calendar are just a few of the great features it offers.

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope displays an insane 61-million pixel resolution
Hyperia features multiple connectivity options

Suits stargazers of all kinds

If you’ve ever dreamed of what the ultimate consumer telescope might look like, this is it. The amount of technology and capability we discuss in this article barely scratches the surface of the amazing experience it provides its users.

While the Vaonis Hyperia does come with a rather hefty price tag, it’s a future-proof telescope that offers priceless stargazing opportunities. You can get the Vaonis Hyperia here for $45,000.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021

The year’s end is always a great time to reevaluate your health and set new goals. So today we present you with our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021. Related: Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of..
Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser

Enjoy an aromatic, moisturizing shower every morning with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. This in-shower product dispenser adds your favorite body and hair care products right to your shower’s water, allowing them to apply all over your body. It also..
A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how

Over the last few years, sustainable products have shifted from trendy, yet impractical, fads to practical purchases. This is because more companies are making this shift together. With greater unification and effort, better materials are being introduced for sustainability, including..
The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep

Do you find that your energy levels slump during the day? Or maybe you find it challenging to focus on a project at work, despite having had a good night’s sleep. There are lots of products on the market claiming..
Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind
Smart Living
By Amy Poole

Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind

Since the early days of home consoles, gaming controllers have taken a familiar form. Of course, there have been occasional oddballs—who could forget the Samba De Amigo Maracas, the ASCII GameCube controller, or the Nintendo 64’s third arm? For the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021

It’s been quite a year, especially in the wide world of technology. We’ve seen a myriad of different devices, a ton of nifty gadgets, and a lot of cool products hit the scene. Related: Best smart home gadgets of 2021..
Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets of 2021

Smart home gadgets just keep getting more innovative, and those that came out in 2021 were no exception. The best smart home gadgets of 2021 had the tech that kept our homes safer, easier to care for, and more comfortable..
Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

With the year coming to an end, it’s a great time to look back at some of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021. From AI wonders to VR curiosities, these impressive gadgets hint at tech we’ll see in the New..
The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office

You love the futuristic design of curved monitors, but these displays aren’t just eye candy. The most outstanding curved monitors for home offices display your work at a more natural viewing angle, which is great for anyone who simultaneously works..
Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

You want to keep a closer eye on your health but aren’t crazy about wearing a bulky fitness tracker. We get it and offer help with a comprehensive list of fashionable smart health gadgets. These days, health gadgets don’t have..
Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage...