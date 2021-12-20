Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

If you're looking for the ultimate future-proof telescope, your wait is over. The Vaonis Hyperia has all the technological capabilities you could ever need along with rugged durability, a sleek design, and a replaceable Sony sensor. You won't want to miss this one!

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is the ultimate stargazing tool

Stargazers can rejoice because there’s a new gadget in town that’s ready to take them out of this world. Meet the Vaonis Hyperia. It’s a motorized telescope that can display a wildly impressive resolution that’s sure to capture the vastness and detail of space.

There are plenty of other great features too. Strap into that rocket ship you’ve tucked away in the corner of your mind, and let’s explore what this galaxy gazer has to offer. Here we go!

Vaonis Hyperia at different angles, closed and open

Boasts a powerful and rugged, yet stylish frame

There’s no arguing that the Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is a gorgeous creation. In fact, it stands at 5′ 6″ closed and 6′ 9″ open. It weighs 165 lbs with over 15 inches in diameter.

The telescope is made from zicral, which is an aerospace industry alloy. This ensures it can stand up to even the most intense elements and conditions.

With a solid frame and long-lasting durable Direct Drive motorization, it wont’ wear out for a very, very long time.

Features advanced Sony sensors and technology

The Vaonis Hyperia features a wide range of technologies, like the Sony IMX455 full-frame monochrome sensor. With its specially designed system, you’ll be able to replace the sensor when a newer one hits the market. This way, you can ensure the telescope remains effective for many years to come.

Hyperia has a 24 by 36 full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor, astounding 61-million pixel resolution, 91% quantum efficiency sensor sensitivity, and much more. For example, its 150 mm Apochromatic refractor and 20 magnitude limit only scratch the surface of what it’s capable of. If you’re looking for the best of the best, this is it.

Vaonis Hyperia introductory video

Uses high-tech, intelligent onboard software

Another advantage of the Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope is its advanced onboard software. In fact, the meticulously designed software lets you hone on in the most minute details and adapts in real time.

Additionally, it helps with precision tracking and smart autofocus so you can lock onto your desired subject with ease. You can even choose a target to photograph and it will work overnight. So, when you wake up, you’ll be able to review all the photos it took for you.

Includes an intuitive designated mobile application

The Hyperia telescope also features its own mobile app so you can customize your experience via a smartphone or tablet. Moreover, it provides options and settings and can even make user recommendations as well. Cataloging functions and an astronomical calendar are just a few of the great features it offers.

Hyperia features multiple connectivity options

Suits stargazers of all kinds

If you’ve ever dreamed of what the ultimate consumer telescope might look like, this is it. The amount of technology and capability we discuss in this article barely scratches the surface of the amazing experience it provides its users.

While the Vaonis Hyperia does come with a rather hefty price tag, it’s a future-proof telescope that offers priceless stargazing opportunities. You can get the Vaonis Hyperia here for $45,000.