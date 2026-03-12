I dug through the early Amazon Spring Sale vacuum deals—these are the ones I’d actually buy

Eufy

Amazon’s Spring Sale is expected to run from March 25 to March 31, 2026—but that doesn’t stop us from scanning the digital shelves early, does it? Especially if you’re on the hunt for Amazon Spring Sale vacuum deals ahead of spring cleaning season. I’ll be honest, though, the discounts feel pretty relaxed for now. Still, there are some good ones hiding in the mix if you do a little digging.

Instead of listing every vacuum with a tiny price drop, I focused on the ones that actually caught my attention while browsing—highly reviewed models with discounts of at least 30%.

And I ended up with a pretty solid list: cordless, stick, upright, and robot vacuums. These are the Amazon Spring Sale vacuum deals that actually feel worth considering.

Best Early Amazon Spring Sale Vacuum Deals

Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Deal

Airzeen Airzeen Robot Vacuum and Mop If you’re looking for a hands-off cleaning option, this robot vacuum is one of the more interesting budget-friendly picks I found while browsing the sale. It combines vacuum/mopping, LiDAR navigation, and a self-emptying dock. Yep, it can map your home and clean without much intervention. In theory, the dock can hold debris for up to 60 days. From what I’ve seen in reviews, buyers like how well it navigates around furniture and the fact that it can vacuum and mop in one pass. A few reviewers mention the mapping setup takes a little patience at first, but afterwards, it runs pretty smoothly. Best for: busy households or anyone curious about trying a robot vacuum without paying Roborock prices. Get it for $ 599.99 $ 289.99 -51.7%

Best Pet-Friendly Vacuum

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 3 Dyson vacuums are rarely cheap, so whenever I see one discounted during a sale, I pay attention. The Ball Animal 3 is designed specifically for deep carpet cleaning and pet hair, with strong suction and Dyson’s ball steering system. Reviewers often rave about how much dirt it pulls out of carpets—even when they thought their floors were clean. The downside? Like most Dysons, it’s not exactly lightweight, and the price is still higher than many other vacuums even when it’s on sale. Best for: households with lots of carpet or shedding pets that need serious suction. Get it for $ 449.99 $ 299.99 -33.3%

Best Allergen Lift-Off

Bissell Bissell Pet Hair Allergen Eraser If you suffer from seasonal allergies, the Bissell Allergen Lift-Off and Pet Vacuum tackles all the particles that make you sneeze. The standout feature is the Lift-Off canister, which lets you detach the pod and clean stairs, upholstery, or tight corners without dragging the entire vacuum behind you. Many buyers say it’s great for pet hair and allergens. People also like its versatility—especially for homes with multiple surfaces—though a few people mention it’s a little heavier than stick vacuums. Best for: Allergy sufferers and/or pet owners who need a vacuum that handles fur, stairs, and furniture. Get it for $ 199.99 $ 149.99 -25%

Best Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Shark Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vac This is one of those vacuums designed for quick, everyday cleaning—ya know, cereal spills or pencil-sharpening mishaps. The Shark Rocket is ultra-light and converts into a handheld model, making it great for stairs, furniture, and small apartments. Customers have mentioned how easy it is to grab for fast cleanups, especially on hard floors and area rugs. The trade-off is that it doesn’t have the same power as larger upright vacuums—but that’s pretty typical for lightweight stick models. Best for: apartments, small homes, or quick daily cleaning. Get it for $ 199.99 $ 99.00 -50.5%

Best Budget Upright Vacuum

Bissell BISSELL Pro PowerForce Upright Vacuum This one is a bit of a throwback—in a good way. The PowerForce is a straightforward upright vacuum with a 10-amp motor and strong suction. So it’s surprisingly effective on carpets and everyday dirt. What stood out to me is how lightweight it is for a corded upright, around 12 pounds. It’s easier to move than those bulky old-school vacuums. Reviewers often mention that it’s simple, powerful, and reliable for the price. The main complaint I see is that the plastic build isn’t super premium—but honestly, that’s pretty expected at this price point. Get it for $ 229.95 $ 149.00 -35.2%

Best Low-Maintenance Robot Vacuum

Eufy Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum Eufy has a reputation for making reliable, affordable robot vacuums. This model adds a self-emptying station. That means the robot automatically dumps debris into the base after cleaning. The version I found also includes detangling brush technology, which helps prevent hair from wrapping around the roller—super useful if you have pets. Reviews praise the vacuum for being quiet and easy to set up, though it’s typically best on hard floors and low-pile carpets rather than thick rugs. Best for: anyone who wants a low-maintenance robot vacuum for everyday floor cleaning. Get it for $ 399.99 $ 229.99 -42.5%

Best Cordless Vacuum Deal

Eureka Eureka RapidClean Pro If you prefer cordless vacuums, this one is a pretty solid budget option. The RapidClean Pro is lightweight, rechargeable, and designed for hard floors and low-pile carpets, covering all your bases. One feature I like is the LED headlights on the floor head. It shows me dust and debris under furniture or along baseboards. Customers appreciate how easy it is to maneuver and store. However, some have mentioned that battery life is better for smaller spaces than whole-house cleaning. Best for: people who want a lightweight cordless vacuum for quick daily cleaning. Get it for $ 149.99 $ 104.99 -30%

Parting Thoughts on Amazon Vacuum Deals

So there you have it—my pick of the Amazon Spring Sale vacuum deals that are actually worth your attention. Are the sales jaw-dropping at this point? No. But if you dig a little deeper, there are some solid bargains in there, whether you want a hands-off robot vacuum, a heavy-duty upright for pets, or a lightweight stick for quick daily cleanups.

All in all, these are the models I’d actually consider buying for my own home. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum this spring, this list saves you the time of sifting through the “meh” deals and points you straight to the ones that make sense.