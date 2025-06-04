Bose Ultra Open earbuds review: Are these the future or just a fancy flex?

By Sargis Avagyan on Jun 4, 2025, 5:21 pm EDT

Style meets sound with Bose’s bold new open-ear design. But are they truly the future of earbuds or just a techie fashion flex?

Let’s be honest, earbuds haven’t exactly been exciting lately, at least for me. Everyone’s just tweaking battery life or adding on new AI noise cancellation tags like it’s supposed to change your life. But then Bose, the audio royalty your audiophile uncle probably swears by, decides to throw something wild into the ring. Not just new earbuds. Open earbuds. Not bone, conduction. Not transparent mode. Open.

So naturally, I had to dig into the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which are basically part wearable tech, part fashion accessory, and part “don’t talk to me, I’m listening to a podcast while also pretending to be present.” Here’s the real breakdown of whether these are really worth it or just a $300 experiment.

Credit: Bose

The Verdict: Are Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Worth It?

Best for: People who hate in-ear pressure, want all-day comfort, and care more about style and spatial audio than total isolation.

Overall:

  • A genuinely different, comfortable, and stylish alternative to traditional earbuds.
  • Sound quality is surprisingly rich, especially for something that doesn’t go inside your ear.
  • But if you’re a noise-canceling junkie? These aren’t for you, no ANC here.

Price:

  • Priced at $299, they’re not cheap. But this is Bose, you’re paying for innovation and brand power.
  • Honestly? If you already have great ANC buds, these could be a killer second pair.

Purpose Fit:

  • Ideal for multitaskers, runners, commuters, and people who need to stay aware of their surroundings.
  • Not ideal for planes, subways, or anyone trying to drown out the world.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: Detailed Review

Let’s go feature by feature because there’s a lot to unpack here.

Design & Comfort – “Wait, are those earrings or earbuds?”

These might be the most fashionable earbuds Bose has ever made. They literally clip onto the side of your ear like a cuff, not stuffed inside your canal like every other pair.

  • The buds rest on the ear, curving behind the helix with a soft, springy arm.
  • They’re incredibly light and don’t create that pressurized feeling in your ear canal.
  • No fatigue, no soreness, no “ahh finally” moment when you take them off after hours. That’s a first.

Verdict: Design king status unlocked. Probably the most comfortable pair you’ll wear all day.

Sound Quality – How the hell does this sound so good?

Let’s be clear: open earbuds = sound leakage. That’s just physics. But Bose managed to make these sound shockingly full.

  • They use Bose’s OpenAudio tech, projecting sound directly into your ears with clever waveguides.
  • Bass? Surprisingly punchy. Mid-range? Clear. Treble? Crisp.
  • Of course, if you’re in a super loud space, you’re gonna lose some detail but that’s expected.

And here’s where it gets cool: spatial audio.

  • These support Bose Immersive Audio, which gives you that floating, almost 3D-like soundscape, even when you’re walking around.
  • It’s like you’re in your own tiny concert hall, without being isolated from reality.

Verdict: Best-in-class sound for open earbuds, Period. Just don’t expect club-level bass when walking through Times Square.

Awareness & Situational Use – Can I hear the world and my playlist?

Yes, and that’s the whole point.

  • These are not noise-canceling and they’re not pretending to be.
  • You’ll hear traffic, your barista calling your name, or your partner’s passive-aggressive sigh when you ignored them for the third time.
  • Ideal for runners, bikers, office workers, or anyone who needs to stay aware.

But be warned: everyone else can hear your music too, at least a little. Don’t blast your bestie’s very personal audio message in a silent elevator with a stranger.

Verdict: Perfect for real-life blending. Not great for introverts trying to avoid small talk.

Battery Life – “Do these last longer than others?”

Credit: Bose
  • You get 7.5 hours of listening time on a full charge.
  • Pop them in the charging case, and you’ll get up to 27 hours total.
  • The case is small, sleek, and USB-C powered. But no wireless charging, oddly enough.

Quick charge? 10 minutes = 2 hours of playtime. Love that.

Verdict: Respectable battery life. Not class-leading, but solid enough for daily use without stress.

Call Quality – “Can you hear me now?”

  • With beamforming mics and wind-reduction features, call quality is very decent.
  • They prioritize your voice and tone down ambient noise.
  • But again—if you’re in a super noisy spot (subway, crowded street), it’s not magic.

Verdict: Great for Zoom calls and walking chats. Maybe skip them for chaotic FaceTimes.

App & Smart Features – “More than just pretty buds”

You’ll want to install the Bose Music app, which gives you:

  • Audio presets and EQ control (including bass/treble tweaks)
  • Toggle for Immersive Audio
  • Battery life per bud + case
  • Firmware updates

There’s no active assistant like Alexa or Siri built-in, but you can access your phone’s assistant via tap controls.

Verdict: App is clean and functional. Not overloaded, just the good stuff.

Price & Value – “Are they $300 good?”

Here’s the deal.

  • $299 is steep, especially for something without ANC, wireless charging, or crazy specs.
  • But you’re paying for:
    • Innovation
    • Design
    • Comfort
    • Premium Bose sound in a new format

If you’re tired of shoving rubber tips into your ears all day and want something stylish, open, and breathable? These are worth the splurge.

Verdict: Not cheap, but they feel premium. Buy them for the experience, not the spec sheet.

Should You Buy the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds?

✅ Buy if:

  • You hate in-ear buds and want something super comfy.
  • You need to stay aware while listening, joggers, walkers, open office dwellers.
  • You want great sound without sacrificing style or breathability.
  • You are willing to have earbuds that most of time look like ear cuffs.

❌ Skip if:

  • You want ANC or total isolation.
  • You mainly listen in noisy places.
  • You’re on a budget or already own high-end earbuds.

Top Alternatives to Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Sony LinkBuds – More open, less bass

Credit: Sony

Sony’s LinkBuds are also open-air earbuds, with a donut-like design that lets sound pass through. More affordable at around $179, but sound quality is thinner. No immersive audio magic here.

Shokz OpenFit – For fitness-focused folks

Credit: Shokz

The Shokz OpenFit uses bone conduction and an open-ear style that’s great for workouts. They’re lightweight, sweat proof, and safe for runners but again, don’t expect rich sound.

AirPods 3 – More traditional, still open-ish

Credit: Apple

AirPods 3 don’t go deep into your ear and offer solid sound, but they don’t come close to Bose’s immersion or comfort. Still, if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, they’re reliable and $100 cheaper.

Final Thoughts: Who Are These Even For?

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds aren’t trying to be your everything buds. They’re your freedom buds. Your walk-and-still-hear-your-surroundings buds. Your cute enough to wear like jewelry buds.

They’re not the best for planes or bass-heads. But they’re perfect for daily life with sound, where comfort, awareness, and great audio co-exist without shoving silicone into your skull.

If you can afford the luxury? These might just be your new favorite tech flex.



Sargis Avagyan

Sargis is your Gen Z friend who actually did all the research for you—intentional, informed, and never boring. Offline, he’s syncing with the universe, building his next era, and going through his favorite musicals.
