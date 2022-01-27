Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth

Want to take your online content to new heights and develop videos? This AI software lets you do that without hiring an actor or having any editing experience.

AvaSynth is an avatar-generating platform

Whether you’re a content creator or business owner with an online platform, AvaSynth is a next-generation text-to-video platform that could help.

It creates unique video avatars and virtual assistants to improve your online presence, eliminating hiring people to film and edit. And you don’t need any machine-learning experience to utilize this platform. Let’s dive into how it brings text to life with just a few clicks.

AvaSynth video

AvaSynth creates enticing content for viewers

Reading text from a webpage can get boring, and some people might be more inclined to engage in content if it’s read aloud for them. Best of all, putting a face to words creates a human connection, while videos stand out on a webpage.

AvaSynth creates unique video avatars and virtual assistants to assist customers and viewers. Best of all, you can generate real-time animated chatbots, so users get the feeling of interacting with a human rather than watching a prerecorded video.

Furthermore, this AI platform eradicates the need to hire actors to create presentation videos. All you have to do is log in and create your own unique avatar from the provided selections. And, using the built-in text-to-speech engine, this software brings words to life.

The avatars read text to speech for online presentations

What’s included with this avatar generator

AvaSynth comes with a host of features.

Simple text-to-video generator

Multiple language support

Custom backgrounds using images, videos, or both

Free music and background templates

Personalized voice, background, and music

Moreover, this avatar creator offers thousands of video templates to create enticing backgrounds for your videos. In fact, you can customize every text, image, and video in the video template editor. And you don’t have to be an expert to do so.

Using the video editor, you can change your chosen avatar’s thumbnail color, size, and position. While you might want to experiment with creating a new character, you can also upload an image of a person to generate an avatar version of their face.

Additionally, the transition editor lets you add fade in, fade out, and more than 500 transitions to your scene. The result? Perfectly crafted avatars without any outsourcing fee or stress.

Choose from pre-designed avatars or upload a picture

AvaSynth utilizes a credit system, and 1 credit lets you render HD videos. If you’re not completely sure of committing to AvaSynth straight away, you can create an avatar and preview the video. You pay for only the videos that you’ll use.

Discover more information about this avatar software and how you can support the campaign on Kickstarter.