Create your own bags in a virtual showroom with the A.bell customizable women’s bag

Need a new purse but can't find the right one? Customize a handbag to your mood and aesthetic with the A.Bell customizable women's bag.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag in black and gold

Create your own handbag when you go for the A.Bell customizable women’s bag. This DIY women’s handbag line offers a virtual showroom and lets you select from 4 bag designs, 3 kinds of buckles, 3 bag colors, and 3 buckle colors.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag in black

Fashion houses launch beautiful purses every season, but their creations might not always match your aesthetic or lifestyle. Have you ever found a bag with plenty of space but super short straps? Maybe you’ve been in love with a bag’s color, but the metalware was way off the mark for you.

Well, with the A.Bell customizable women’s bag, you’re not at the mercy of designers anymore. This bag company lets you DIY your handbag in a range of styles and colors. A new concept of bag buying, it lets you get a purse made just for you.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag product demo

DIY your handbag

Can’t find a bag you like? The founders of A.Bell customizable women’s bag hears you. All too often, handbags don’t satisfy their customers’ needs. Have you ever bought a bag whose inner compartment was too small to hold your everyday essentials? Or perhaps you purchased a bag with a bright design but didn’t like its buckle.

Now, you don’t have to make do with bags that don’t work for you. Just build your own with this DIY women’s handbag line. You use DIY hacks on your home to get the look you want. Now you can do the same for your handbag.

Build a customizable leather bag

When you choose this DIY women’s handbag, you get plenty of options, 72 of them, to be exact. There are 4 designs for the bag, 3 bag colors, 3 kinds of point buckles, and 3 buckle colors. There are also 2–3 different kinds of straps.

Moreover, the leather is premium cowhide leather so you can expect a high-quality finished product. And, from a company with 12 years of experience crafting bags, you can feel confident in the bag you create.

Create your bag in A.Bell’s virtual showroom

Impressively, you can create a customized bag at any time with A.Bell’s virtual showroom. It’s always open and lets you experiment with different styles with just a mouse click.

Switch between bag designs, buckles, and colors to create your desired look. Then, check the overall design and components in 3D.

A.Bell says its showroom was created by AIVAR, a metaverse fashion platform that provides IT solutions for the fashion industry. Together, A.Bell and AIVAR hope to deliver an immersive shopping experience for their customers.

It certainly worked! Who wouldn’t rather create their own bag during a showroom-like meta experience instead of buying a ready-made bag online or buying one from a store? A meta experience has the potential to make shopping so much better.

Check out the 3 elegant bag styles

A.Bell gives you 3 bag styles to choose from—MEAVE, ELLA, AVA (black), and AVA (brown). Both the MEAVE and ELLA styles feature a strap and buckle at the bag’s center for a more casual look. MEAVE uses a leaf square buckle, while the ELLA flaunts a classic square buckle.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag in white and gold

Then, the AVA (black) and AVA (brown) are lovely bags for an elegant, streamlined look. They have just a buckle embellishment at their center, no belt strap. The buckle for both bags is a large A shape.

For the buckle, you can choose from Gold, Nickel, or Black Nickel buckle colors, though the company strongly recommends the Gold color option.

Read about the leather

We mentioned earlier that this DIY women’s handbag line uses premium cowhide leather. But let’s take a closer look at this luxury material. According to the company, its bags are made with high-quality Italian cowhide leather, with different types of leather for each color.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag in leather

Premier Leather

The Premier Leather comes from tannery FAEDA, a traditional Italian tannery that has been operating since 1956. Using cowhide from North America, this leather boasts a soft texture.

Ople Leather

Ople Leather is a naturally processed cowhide leather with a pattern created by applying heat and pressure. This pattern adds a classy look and adds durability.

A.Bell customizable women’s bag details

Chess Leather

Chess Leather relies on soft, North American leather. This leather style is soft and smooth yet has superior strength.

Read our verdict on the A.Bell customizable women’s bag

If you struggle to find a purse you like or if you love the idea of a DIY women’s handbag line, A.Bell bags are worth backing. They offer 72 possible styles, and you can see your creation in 3D in the company’s virtual showroom.

Treat yourself to a bag that’s uniquely yours by preordering your A.Bell bag on Kickstarter for $206.05. What are your thoughts on a DIY woman’s bag? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
