Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 6, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Shopping for a coffee nerd this Christmas? Today's digest has kettles, grinders, mugs, and anything else they might geek out over. Check them out!

Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder design

So, you’ve got a coffee nerd on your holiday shopping list. Maybe it’s your partner who grinds their own coffee beans every morning or your colleague who just bought a manual espresso machine. But if you’re not a coffee nerd yourself, you might be at a loss for what to buy them at Christmas. That’s where these coffee gadget gifts for coffee nerds come in.

Related: The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100

Help your coffee nerd perfect their pour-over recipe with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. With its gooseneck shape and brew-range thermometer, this kettle ensures well-brewed coffee.

Then, the Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder may just be the grinder of your coffee nerd’s dreams. Its stainless steel conical burr mechanism can tackle any bean. Plus, this gadget looks beautiful in the kitchen.

Complete their coffee setup with any of the coffee nerd gadgets below.

1. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle enhances their pour-over skills with a brew-range thermometer that lets them fine tune the temperature.

Soma Stainless Steel Kettle
Soma Stainless Steel Kettle in black

Help your coffee nerd get consistent results with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. The gooseneck shape allows optimal pouring and ensures the coffee grounds aren’t oversaturated. Then, the integrated thermometer lets them choose the precise temperature.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

2. The WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker is palm-sized and lets your recipient brew like a barista while on the road.

Holiday gift guide the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
WACACO Picopresso in a person’s hand

Let a coffee nerd brew pro-level espresso on camping trips or a weekend away with the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. Sized for travel, this coffee gadget produces a fine grind and creamy shots.

Get it for $129.90 on Amazon.

3. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock lid improves their on-the-go coffee. It opens easily and has an angled design.

Holiday gift guide the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in use

A coffee lover can finally enjoy their brew on the go with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock lid. It opens and closes easily for effortless sips during commutes or throughout the day. Meanwhile, the ceramic interior keeps the coffee odor free. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

4. The Ember Cup keeps your giftee’s coffee warm at their desk all day long. Plus, the sleek, modern shape blends in with any office setup.

Holiday gift guide the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Ember Cup warming coffee

A modern take on a coffee warmer, the Ember Cup has an elegant, handle-less look and keeps coffee between 120°F and 145°F. Even better, your giftee won’t have to keep it on the coaster all day. The built-in battery lasts for 1.5 hours.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

5. The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine delivers rich, luxurious crema for espresso-based drinks. It even has a cup warmer.

KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in a kitchen

Elevate your coffee nerd’s espresso-based drinks with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. Featuring a 15-bar Italian pump, it creates the ideal crema. What’s more, a built-in milk frother aids their cappuccino-making skills.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder has a stainless steel conical burr, ensuring the best grind for any type of coffee bean.

Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder in a video

The Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder looks beautiful and can grind any bean perfectly. It also has an integrated scale, helping your recipient measure. Plus, the 350-gram hopper can grind coffee for several cups at once. It’s another of the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $329.95 on the official website.

7. The GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument lets baristas brew in 3 different ways—drip, pour over, and French press.

GOAT STORY GINA
GOAT STORY GINA in white

Any coffee geek will love the GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument. They can use it to create 3 different sorts of coffee using hot water. It also has a built-in smart scale, sending the data to the GINA app.

Get it for $230.62 on the official website.

8. The Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker creates manual barista-quality espresso. All machine parts use durable stainless steel.

Leverpresso Pro in a video

Impress your coffee-loving giftee with the Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker. It operates entirely by hand and has a pressure gauge with up to 9 bars for more control.

Get it for $277 on the official website.

9. The Hario V60 Drip Coffee Scale and Timer provides your giftee precise measurements for the ideal cup of coffee.

Hario V60
Hario V60 in black

Sleek and minimalist, the Hario V60 Drip Coffee Scale and Timer measures in 0.1-gram increments for super accuracy. It’s ideal for daily pour-over, and manual coffee pours. It’s one of the best coffee gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $47.50 on Amazon.

10. The Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker has a unique pump-free design and comes in a palette of colors.

Holiday gift guide the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Technivorm Moccamaster in Butter Yellow

Your coffee nerd can brew perfect drip coffee every time with the Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee. It heats water to the correct temperature for extracting coffee and has a Brew-Volume Selector switch.

Get it for $287.20 on Amazon.

Add to your coffee lover’s brew setup in a big way when you go for any of these gadget gifts. Which ones will you add to your shopping list? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun

So you’re in a workout rut. Maybe you run the same route every morning before work or hit the rowing machine every afternoon. While your discipline is admirable, doing the same exercise day in and day out is boring for..
Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably

Upgrade your brushing routine with a Nandme electric toothbrush. It offers the same benefits as major brand electric brushes and comes with 12 toothbrush heads. Let’s learn more about this company’s strategy in a market dominated by large corporations. Currently,..
New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think

Have you waited all year for the Meta Quest Pro or the DJI Mavic 3 Classic? Well, they’re finally here, and so are a slew of other unbelievable products. These are new tech gadgets you can buy now or that..
The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100

Everyone loves stocking stuffers. Small and useful, these Christmas bonus gifts offer an extra opportunity to show you care. So we rounded up the best stocking stuffer gadgets for under $100 to help you find great ones—and stay on budget...
Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting

Live and work in a city? Then the best eScooters and eSkateboards for daily commutes make life easier, helping you get from point A to point B faster. Say goodbye to traffic jams and expensive parking fees forever. Related: Holiday..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This extra-large litter box also self-disinfects with powerful UV-C lights
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This extra-large litter box also self-disinfects with powerful UV-C lights

Improve your cat’s health and hygiene with the SCUBIC self-cleaning litter box. This spacious self-cleaning litter box offers 3.7 cubic feet of space, letting your cat move freely for optimal digestion. Yes, the litter box. It’s the place where your..
Turn your phone into a portable 3D laser color scanner with ASCAND 3D
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Turn your phone into a portable 3D laser color scanner with ASCAND 3D

Scan 3D objects with your phone when you have the ASCAND 3D laser scanner. This innovative 3D scanner turns your phone into a professional-caliber 3D laser color scanner and is portable. Need a 3D scanner for your work or school..
New gaming gadgets every hardcore gamer will love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gaming gadgets every hardcore gamer will love

Want to impress a gamer this holiday season? These new gaming gadgets for hardcore gamers fit the bill. They’re not just new; they’re outfitted with the features serious gamers want, from an MMO mouse to a racing wheel with tactile..
Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy

Shopping for your Apple user is pretty easy. There’s a slew of stylish accessories that can enhance their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. And, of course, you want to give the best, and that’s what we’re highlighting in our Apple accessories..
This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once

Enjoy 2 displays at once with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. This innovative docking station offers dual 4K at 60z and boasts the same power as Thunderbolt 3. Plus, with 96W of laptop charging, it quickly powers..
Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor

Get alerts for sounds around the house—whether it’s a broken window or a crying baby—with Earzz. This innovative smart home monitor listens for the sounds that are important to you and sends notifications. Want to do some laundry while the..