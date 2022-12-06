Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds

Shopping for a coffee nerd this Christmas? Today's digest has kettles, grinders, mugs, and anything else they might geek out over. Check them out!

Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder design

So, you’ve got a coffee nerd on your holiday shopping list. Maybe it’s your partner who grinds their own coffee beans every morning or your colleague who just bought a manual espresso machine. But if you’re not a coffee nerd yourself, you might be at a loss for what to buy them at Christmas. That’s where these coffee gadget gifts for coffee nerds come in.

Help your coffee nerd perfect their pour-over recipe with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. With its gooseneck shape and brew-range thermometer, this kettle ensures well-brewed coffee.

Then, the Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder may just be the grinder of your coffee nerd’s dreams. Its stainless steel conical burr mechanism can tackle any bean. Plus, this gadget looks beautiful in the kitchen.

Complete their coffee setup with any of the coffee nerd gadgets below.

1. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle enhances their pour-over skills with a brew-range thermometer that lets them fine tune the temperature.

Soma Stainless Steel Kettle in black

Help your coffee nerd get consistent results with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. The gooseneck shape allows optimal pouring and ensures the coffee grounds aren’t oversaturated. Then, the integrated thermometer lets them choose the precise temperature.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

2. The WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker is palm-sized and lets your recipient brew like a barista while on the road.

WACACO Picopresso in a person’s hand

Let a coffee nerd brew pro-level espresso on camping trips or a weekend away with the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. Sized for travel, this coffee gadget produces a fine grind and creamy shots.

Get it for $129.90 on Amazon.

3. The Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock lid improves their on-the-go coffee. It opens easily and has an angled design.

Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid in use

A coffee lover can finally enjoy their brew on the go with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock lid. It opens and closes easily for effortless sips during commutes or throughout the day. Meanwhile, the ceramic interior keeps the coffee odor free. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

4. The Ember Cup

Ember Cup warming coffee

A modern take on a coffee warmer, the Ember Cup has an elegant, handle-less look and keeps coffee between 120°F and 145°F. Even better, your giftee won’t have to keep it on the coaster all day. The built-in battery lasts for 1.5 hours.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in a kitchen

Elevate your coffee nerd’s espresso-based drinks with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. Featuring a 15-bar Italian pump, it creates the ideal crema. What’s more, a built-in milk frother aids their cappuccino-making skills.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder

Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder in a video

The Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder looks beautiful and can grind any bean perfectly. It also has an integrated scale, helping your recipient measure. Plus, the 350-gram hopper can grind coffee for several cups at once. It’s another of the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $329.95 on the official website.

7. The GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument

GOAT STORY GINA in white

Any coffee geek will love the GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument. They can use it to create 3 different sorts of coffee using hot water. It also has a built-in smart scale, sending the data to the GINA app.

Get it for $230.62 on the official website.

8. The Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker creates manual barista-quality espresso. All machine parts use durable stainless steel.

Leverpresso Pro in a video

Impress your coffee-loving giftee with the Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker. It operates entirely by hand and has a pressure gauge with up to 9 bars for more control.

Get it for $277 on the official website.

9. The Hario V60 Drip Coffee Scale and Timer provides your giftee precise measurements for the ideal cup of coffee.

Hario V60 in black

Sleek and minimalist, the Hario V60 Drip Coffee Scale and Timer measures in 0.1-gram increments for super accuracy. It’s ideal for daily pour-over, and manual coffee pours. It’s one of the best coffee gadget gifts for coffee nerds.

Get it for $47.50 on Amazon.

10. The Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker has a unique pump-free design and comes in a palette of colors.

Technivorm Moccamaster in Butter Yellow

Your coffee nerd can brew perfect drip coffee every time with the Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee. It heats water to the correct temperature for extracting coffee and has a Brew-Volume Selector switch.

Get it for $287.20 on Amazon.

Add to your coffee lover’s brew setup in a big way when you go for any of these gadget gifts. Which ones will you add to your shopping list? Let us know!

