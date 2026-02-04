Garmin’s Cirqa leak has me asking one question: why did this take so long?

Garmin

I usually think of Garmin as the brand for people who like data-heavy dashboards and watches that look like they could survive the Apocalypse. So when the Garmin Cirqa leak started circulating—my first reaction wasn’t shock. It was curiosity mixed with mild disbelief. Not because it’s a strange move, but because it feels so… late.

Related: Garmin Venu 3: the smartwatch that actually keeps up with my chaos

Images briefly spotted on Garmin’s website suggest the company is working on a display-free wearable that tracks your health metrics. In other words, it’s the brand’s long-rumored answer to Whoop. And once I got over seeing Garmin embrace a screenless design, one question kept coming back: why now?

A Leak That Confirms the Garmin Whoop Competitor

Polar

According to Reddit users and follow-up reporting from Android Authority, the Cirqa smart band appeared briefly on Garmin’s website before being pulled. The listing hinted at a four- to five-month shipping window, putting a potential release around May or June, and confirmed two sizes and two color options: Black and French Gray.

What it didn’t include is just as important. There was no pricing, no detailed feature breakdown, and no marketing fluff. Just enough to confirm the device exists—and that Garmin didn’t mean for us to see it yet.

The Cirqa is reportedly designed to be worn on the wrist, immediately separating it from Garmin’s Index Sleep Monitor, which turned out to be a bed-only armband. This time, there’s no ambiguity. Garmin is clearly targeting the same always-on, passive tracking crowd that made Whoop popular.

Garmin Entering a Market That’s No Longer New

Whoop

If this leak feels familiar, that’s because the screenless fitness band category has quietly grown into a real product segment in the last decade. Whoop popularized the idea of a minimalist wearable focused on recovery for athletes rather than smartwatch notifications—and now multiple competitors are staking their claims.

For example:

Polar’s recently launched Loop band tracks 24/7 health and recovery without a display (and — importantly — without a subscription).

Amazfit’s Helio Strap entered the field as a low‑cost, screen‑free tracker with no subscription fees.

By the time Garmin finally shows up with its own screenless band, the category already has defined competitors and models that consumers can buy right now.

Why the timing feels off for this Garmin smart band

Had Garmin launched a Whoop‑style device a few years ago, it would’ve felt like a bold expansion of its lineup. Today, it feels more like Garmin is filling a gap.

That doesn’t mean Cirqa won’t be good — Garmin has a long reputation for producing premium wearables. A screenless band that ties in with Garmin Connect could absolutely appeal to people who already trust the brand and don’t want to learn yet another app or ecosystem.

Still, timing matters in wearables. Whoop has had years to refine its branding and software ecosystem. Polar and Amazfit have already made their entries. Garmin’s jump feels cautious.

The question that will make or break it: pricing

The biggest unknown — and the factor that could make or break Garmin’s success with Cirqa — is pricing and subscription strategy.

Whoop’s subscription‑first model (introduced in 2025) has been a sticking point for consumers: using Whoop new requires either a prepaid subscription extension or a fee. Garmin users, on the other hand, can use many features without a monthly fee.

If Garmin launches Cirqa without a heavy subscription requirement, it could instantly stand out among competitors. But if it buys into a membership model like Whoop’s, it could risk alienating its core audience.

A Very Garmin Approach to Design

From the limited information and leaks we have, the Cirqa looks exactly as you’d expect a Garmin screenless band to look: understated, neutral, and purpose‑built. Just a band you can wear all day that doesn’t scream for attention.

If Cirqa integrates seamlessly into the Garmin ecosystem and delivers reliable data, it could become the “wear it and forget it” fitness tool for Garmin customers. That’s pretty big.

Parting Thoughts

Garmin was always going to enter the screenless tracker space. But it’s surprising how long it took to arrive. Cirqa will almost certainly be well‑built and thoughtfully integrated. But in a now‑crowded category, its ultimate success will come down to pricing and positioning.