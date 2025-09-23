LiberNovo North American Pre-Sales Now Live with the First Dynamic Ergonomic Chair

Tired of "ergonomic" office chairs that keep you locked in one position all day? The LiberNovo Omni chair is different. With a backrest that adapts to your spine and 4 intelligent recline modes, it makes long work sessions comfortable.

Hong Kong — September 23, 2025 — LiberNovo, a design-driven brand redefining modern sitting, announced today that pre-sales are officially open for the LiberNovo Omni office chair on its North American DTC website. The launch comes just weeks after Omni concluded its Kickstarter campaign as the highest-funded ergonomic office chair in Kickstarter history. This milestone signals strong demand for a new solution to sitting and modern work life.

From September 23 at 7:00 PM PDT through October 20 at 7:00 PM PDT, U.S. and Canadian customers can reserve Omni with an exclusive 5% new-customer discount (available in limited quantities) and a complimentary gift pack including an eye mask, eco-bag, cat-scratch-resistant mat, and foot cushion. Shipping begins October 20 at 7:00 PM PDT (U.S. time).

Additionally, the highly anticipated Cooling Cushion will launch on September 23 with a 25% discount, with shipping scheduled to begin on October 1.

Credit: LiberNovo

Why Omni Made History on Kickstarter

Launched in June, the LiberNovo Omni campaign didn’t just meet expectations—it smashed records. Backers responded en masse to a design that provided a modern solution to a modern problem: the toll of long hours of sitting.

The average American adult now spends 9.5 hours a day sitting, often in so-called “ergonomic” chairs that lock the body into a single, rigid posture. This combination of prolonged stillness and restricted movement is taking a measurable toll: higher rates of clinical spinal misalignment, chronic muscle fatigue, slower circulation, and even reduced breathing efficiency and digestive function.

Omni was designed to reduce the risks that everyday creators face in the pursuit of creativity and ambition.

“Our mission has always been to harness innovation and technology to create environments that set people free—even in how they sit,” said Alex Yan, LiberNovo Founder & CEO.

Credit: LiberNovo

A Chair That Adapts Like No Other

At the core of LiberNovo Omni office chair is its Dynamic Support System, which automatically adjusts to match your body’s micro-movements as you shift throughout the day.

Bionic FlexFit Backrest — Engineered with 16 precision joints and 8 adaptive panels to mirror the spine’s natural S-curve, delivering gapless, contour-hugging support in any position.

— Engineered with and to mirror the spine’s natural S-curve, delivering gapless, contour-hugging support in any position. Four Intelligent Recline Modes: 105° Deep Focus : Upright, alert, and stable posture for presentations and calls 120° Solo-Work : Balanced support for extended focus 135° Soft Recline : Relaxed recline for gaming or streaming 160° Spine Flow : Active recovery makes this the best ergonomic chair for back pain

High Adjustability — 4D armrests, 3D neck support, adjustable seat height, and four recline angles

— 4D armrests, 3D neck support, adjustable seat height, and four recline angles Optional Footrest — making it a true ergonomic office chair with footrest for maximum comfort

— making it a true ergonomic office chair with footrest for maximum comfort Spinal Decompression — Relieves stiffness and re-aligns posture mid-day

Designed for Real Life

Whether it’s gaming late into the night, coding for hours, editing a video, or hopping on back-to-back client calls, Omni maintains full-body alignment without forcing you into any one “correct” way of sitting. Its SyncroLink mechanism keeps the seat, back, and armrests moving together, so you never lose support mid-motion.

Independent reviewers and Kickstarter backers alike have praised Omni’s ability to reduce fatigue, boost focus, and make long sessions—work or play—far more sustainable. It’s even been dubbed the “Best Ergonomic Chair of 2025.” And with the new Cooling Seat Cushion, you can enjoy cooling relief wherever you work or play.

Pre-Sale Details

Omni Pre-Sale: Sep 23, 19:00 PDT–Oct 20, 19:00 PDT

USA: LiberNovo Omni from $848 (23% off)

Canada: LiberNovo Omni from C$1,292 (29% off)

Complimentary gift pack: eye mask, eco-bag, cat-scratch-resistant mat, foot cushion

Extra 5% new-customer discount available at checkout (USA price as low as $806), valid only during the pre-sale period.

available at checkout (USA price as low as $806), valid only during the pre-sale period. Shipping begins Oct 20, 2025 (U.S. time)

Available in the U.S. and Canada only

Cooling Seat Cushion Pre-Sale: Sep 23–Oct 1

$59 launch price (MSRP $79, 25% off)

Shipping begins Oct 1, 2025

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a Hong Kong design company focused on creating products that support the way people truly live and work. With Omni, its flagship dynamic ergonomic chair, LiberNovo’s team of engineers, designers, and ergonomics experts set out not just to make sitting more comfortable, but to make it genuinely good for you.

Reserve your LiberNovo Omni today at libernovo.com and experience the chair that moves with you. It keeps you comfortable, aligned, and ready for whatever’s next.

