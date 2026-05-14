First Impressions: Valve Steam Controller (2nd generation) fixes nearly everything I hated about the original

Image Credit: NBC News

When I first saw the original Steam Controller back in 2015, I thought Valve had completely lost the plot. A controller with giant trackpads, one analog stick, no proper D-pad, and a layout that looked like it came from an alternate timeline? It felt less like a serious gaming peripheral and more like a weird experiment that somehow escaped Valve’s lab. I remember watching people struggle through menus and shooters with it and thinking, “Why reinvent something that already works?”

Now, 11 years later, Valve seems determined to prove that the original idea was not wrong. It was just unfinished. And honestly? The second-generation Steam Controller might be the first time I understand what Valve has been trying to do all along.

Valve finally stopped fighting traditional controllers

Image Credit: Valve Valve Steam Controller (2nd generation) Next-generation magnetic thumbsticks Get it for $ 99.00

What immediately stands out to me is that this no longer looks like a controller designed to replace traditional gamepads. Instead, it feels like Valve finally accepted that people still want dual analog sticks, a proper D-pad, familiar face buttons, and standard ergonomics. The weirdness now exists as an enhancement rather than a replacement. That changes everything.

The overall layout looks like someone took a Steam Deck, removed the screen, and compressed the controls into a standalone gamepad. And honestly, that is probably the smartest direction Valve could have taken. So many PC players already adapted to the Steam Deck’s layout over the last few years that this controller instantly makes sense in a way the original never did.

It looks bulky, but apparently feels amazing

The biggest surprise for me is how comfortable it appears to be despite its bulky design. Nearly every hands-on impression says the same thing: it looks awkward in photos, but feels natural once it’s actually in your hands. That reminds me a lot of the Steam Deck itself. I thought that handheld looked massive before launch too, yet it ended up becoming one of the most comfortable gaming devices Valve has ever made.

The straighter grips, lightweight shell, and larger lower section for the trackpads sound unusual on paper, but from everything I’ve seen, Valve clearly obsessed over ergonomics this time around.

Even people who normally stick with Xbox controllers seem surprised by how natural the layout feels after a few minutes.

The trackpads are the entire point

A lot of mainstream coverage keeps treating the trackpads like a gimmick, but longtime Steam Deck users already understand why they matter.

PC gaming has always struggled with genres that feel awkward on traditional controllers. Strategy games, management sims, MMOs, point-and-click games, desktop navigation, and older PC titles without controller support all become dramatically more playable when you add precise trackpads into the mix. That’s the real appeal of this controller.

It is not trying to beat an Xbox controller at being an Xbox controller. It’s trying to bridge the gap between mouse-and-keyboard gaming and couch gaming in a way nothing else really does.

And honestly, the more I think about it, the more I feel like that idea makes perfect sense for modern PC gaming.

Steam Deck users will probably love this thing

The second-generation Steam Controller feels heavily designed around people who already live inside the Steam ecosystem.

If you already use a Steam Deck, Steam Input, Big Picture Mode, or Steam Link regularly, this controller sounds like a natural extension of that experience. Think of it as a Steam Deck without the screen, and that honestly sounds like the best possible pitch Valve could make.

The inclusion of TMR magnetic analog sticks is another huge win. Controller drift has become one of the most frustrating issues in modern gaming hardware, so seeing Valve move toward magnetic stick technology instantly makes this feel more premium.

Between the haptic trackpads, gyro support, four remappable back buttons, and deep Steam Input customization, this feels less like a normal controller and more like an enthusiast device built specifically for PC players.

The biggest problem is still Steam itself

As exciting as the hardware sounds, there is still one major catch.

The controller only fully works through Steam Input. That means Windows doesn’t recognize it like a standard Xbox controller, and games launched through apps like Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, or GOG still require workarounds. Yes, you can add non-Steam games into Steam manually, but that still feels less convenient than simply plugging in an Xbox controller and having everything work immediately.

For people fully committed to Steam, this probably won’t matter much. For everyone else, though, it could absolutely become annoying.

Was Valve right all along?

The $99 price tag also puts the controller in an interesting position. It is more expensive than standard controllers, but it also packs in features that most competitors still do not offer.

And honestly, the more I read about it, the more I feel like Valve may finally have something special here.

For years, PC gamers accepted the idea that controllers had to imitate Xbox pads forever. Valve seems to be one of the only companies seriously trying to push that design forward instead of repeating the same formula every generation.

I’m still not fully convinced the second-generation Steam Controller will become a mainstream success. But for the first time ever, I completely understand why people are excited about it.

Availability: The queue era begins

Image Credit: Valve Valve Steam Controller (2nd generation) Next-generation magnetic thumbsticks Get it for $ 99.00

Not even Valve seemed ready for the demand around the second-generation Steam Controller. When orders went live, Steam got hit with heavy traffic, and the controller sold out in about an hour. For a niche PC controller, that kind of reaction says a lot.

Now Valve is trying again with a more controlled rollout. Instead of another chaotic drop, it’s using a queue system where buyers join a reservation list and get contacted when it’s their turn. You can only grab one per account, and if you already bought one in the first wave, you’re out for this round. Once your turn comes up, you’ve got 72 hours to finish the purchase before your spot disappears.