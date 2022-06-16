The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

From an aviation smartwatch to a headband that lets you move devices with your mind, these wearables are pretty exciting. Check them out in the blog.

The OPPO Air Glass is seriously advanced

Can you believe that 2022 is almost halfway over? At this point in the year, we like to take stock of the impressive gadgets we’ve seen over the past 6 months. In terms of wearables, the tech has ranged from improved assistive devices to mind-control headsets. They’re the most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

Related: The coolest wearables to help you calm your mind

At their core, wearable tech gadgets are assistive devices. And thus far in 2022, the assistive abilities have improved by leaps and bounds. Specifically, we love the Envision Glasses, which are smart glasses that give audio help to individuals with visual impairments.

Then, it just doesn’t get any cooler than the MynPlay MynHub. This EEG brainwave headset actually lets you move and operate devices with your mind.

Ready to be amazed? Check out the cool wearables in the list below.

1. The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch

Garmin D2 Mach 1 on a pilot

Love flying? The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch puts advanced flying tools on your wrist, including automatic weather alerts, multi-GNSS support for enhanced GPS accuracy, a moving map, and much more. Even better, its battery lasts for up to 11 days.

Get it for $1,199.99 on the official website.

2. The Envision Glasses

Envision Glasses YouTube video

Make everyday life more accessible with the AI in the Envision Glasses. Designed to aid any visual impairment, these spectacles scan text into speech, letting you follow recipes, read notes, and more. And you can even share your point of view with someone else to get opinions on a new style or route.

Get them for about $3,460 on the official website.

3. The MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable lets you move and control devices with the power of your mind—yes, really.

MyndPlay MyndHub on a person

Get those Jedi mind-control powers you’ve always dreamed of with the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. It lets you power, control, and even move devices using your mind. Of course, you’ll have to wear an EEG brainwave headset, and your device will have other gadgets plugged into it. But, with tech this mind bending, it’s definitely one of the most exciting wearables we’ve seen in 2022 so far.

This gadget’s Kickstarter campaign just ended, but keep an eye out for updates.

4. The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones with ANC combine noise cancellation with a wearable air purifier, making city walks healthy and peaceful.

Dyson Zone video

Breathe healthier air with the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones with ANC. They are pretty futuristic, combining noise-canceling headphones and a wearable air purifier. The air purifier removes city fumes and pollution while the audio tech is immersive.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for updates.

5. The Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids calibrate to your hearing in the comfort of your home, helping you avoid waiting rooms.

A person using Eargo 5

We’ve all seen hearing aids before, but what makes the Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids special is their hearing test. It tunes the hearing aid to your unique sense of hearing at the touch of a button. Nearly invisible, these hearing aids are also rechargeable.

Get them for $2,450 on the official website.

6. The Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch

Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black on a wrist

Not crazy about wearing a bulky smartwatch on your wrist? We hear you, and we recommend the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch. This smartwatch is slim, sleek, and beautiful, and it has a Good Design award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. What’s more, it’s as suitable for sports as it is for the office.

This gadget is priced at $1,099 on the official website.

7. The Reviiv Knee+ joint pain reliever actually eases chronic discomfort with LED and next-gen laser light therapy.

Reviiv Knee+ on a knee

If your old football knee injury flares up every now and then, the Reviiv Knee+ joint pain reliever can finally offer you relief. It delivers medical-grade laser technology, reducing inflammation and aiding your body’s healing process.

Preorder it for $349 on the official website.

8. The AirPoint Mouse works as both a wearable and desktop mouse, helping you take work presentations to the next level.

AirPoint Mouse on a finger

Get more use from your mouse when it’s the AirPoint Mouse. In its wearable form, it lets you control your presentations with air gestures. Then, as a desktop mouse, it keeps you productive and tracks on most surfaces.

This gadget is coming soon to Kickstarter for $199.

9. The OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear accesses information faster than you can reach for your phone with its 4 user interactions.

OPPO Air Glass AR in use

Instead of opening your phone and searching for the app you want, the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear accesses information via your voice, touch, motion, and head movement. It even has preinstalled apps like Calendar, Weather, Health, and more.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

10. The Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches

Garmin Forerunner 255 Series on a runner

Pay for your post-run smoothie and do so much more with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. Designed for runners, they deliver helpful training and recovery insights, plus a slew of built-in sports apps.

Get them for $349.99 on the official website.

2022 wearables are pretty impressive so far. Really, who would’ve thought a smartwatch could help you fly a plane? It’s all pretty amazing, and we can’t wait to see what these have in store for the 2nd half of the year.

What kind of wearables would you like to see in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜