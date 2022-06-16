The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 16, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

From an aviation smartwatch to a headband that lets you move devices with your mind, these wearables are pretty exciting. Check them out in the blog.

The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far
The OPPO Air Glass is seriously advanced

Can you believe that 2022 is almost halfway over? At this point in the year, we like to take stock of the impressive gadgets we’ve seen over the past 6 months. In terms of wearables, the tech has ranged from improved assistive devices to mind-control headsets. They’re the most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

Related: The coolest wearables to help you calm your mind

At their core, wearable tech gadgets are assistive devices. And thus far in 2022, the assistive abilities have improved by leaps and bounds. Specifically, we love the Envision Glasses, which are smart glasses that give audio help to individuals with visual impairments.

Then, it just doesn’t get any cooler than the MynPlay MynHub. This EEG brainwave headset actually lets you move and operate devices with your mind.

Ready to be amazed? Check out the cool wearables in the list below.

1. The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch comes with tools that can help you fly a plane. Use it to navigate, get weather reports, and more.

Garmin D2 Mach 1
Garmin D2 Mach 1 on a pilot

Love flying? The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch puts advanced flying tools on your wrist, including automatic weather alerts, multi-GNSS support for enhanced GPS accuracy, a moving map, and much more. Even better, its battery lasts for up to 11 days.

Get it for $1,199.99 on the official website.

2. The Envision Glasses help individuals with visual impairments learn more about their surroundings through audio feedback.

Envision Glasses YouTube video

Make everyday life more accessible with the AI in the Envision Glasses. Designed to aid any visual impairment, these spectacles scan text into speech, letting you follow recipes, read notes, and more. And you can even share your point of view with someone else to get opinions on a new style or route.

Get them for about $3,460 on the official website.

3. The MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable lets you move and control devices with the power of your mind—yes, really.

The most exciting wearable tech we've seen in 2022 so far
MyndPlay MyndHub on a person

Get those Jedi mind-control powers you’ve always dreamed of with the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. It lets you power, control, and even move devices using your mind. Of course, you’ll have to wear an EEG brainwave headset, and your device will have other gadgets plugged into it. But, with tech this mind bending, it’s definitely one of the most exciting wearables we’ve seen in 2022 so far.

This gadget’s Kickstarter campaign just ended, but keep an eye out for updates.

4. The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones with ANC combine noise cancellation with a wearable air purifier, making city walks healthy and peaceful.

Dyson Zone video

Breathe healthier air with the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones with ANC. They are pretty futuristic, combining noise-canceling headphones and a wearable air purifier. The air purifier removes city fumes and pollution while the audio tech is immersive.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for updates.

5. The Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids calibrate to your hearing in the comfort of your home, helping you avoid waiting rooms.

Eargo 5
A person using Eargo 5

We’ve all seen hearing aids before, but what makes the Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids special is their hearing test. It tunes the hearing aid to your unique sense of hearing at the touch of a button. Nearly invisible, these hearing aids are also rechargeable.

Get them for $2,450 on the official website.

6. The Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch is one of the artsiest yet most capable smartwatches we’ve seen in 2022.

The most exciting wearable tech we've seen in 2022 so far
Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black on a wrist

Not crazy about wearing a bulky smartwatch on your wrist? We hear you, and we recommend the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch. This smartwatch is slim, sleek, and beautiful, and it has a Good Design award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. What’s more, it’s as suitable for sports as it is for the office.

This gadget is priced at $1,099 on the official website.

7. The Reviiv Knee+ joint pain reliever actually eases chronic discomfort with LED and next-gen laser light therapy.

The most exciting wearable tech we've seen in 2022 so far
Reviiv Knee+ on a knee

If your old football knee injury flares up every now and then, the Reviiv Knee+ joint pain reliever can finally offer you relief. It delivers medical-grade laser technology, reducing inflammation and aiding your body’s healing process.

Preorder it for $349 on the official website.

8. The AirPoint Mouse works as both a wearable and desktop mouse, helping you take work presentations to the next level.

AirPoint Mouse
AirPoint Mouse on a finger

Get more use from your mouse when it’s the AirPoint Mouse. In its wearable form, it lets you control your presentations with air gestures. Then, as a desktop mouse, it keeps you productive and tracks on most surfaces.

This gadget is coming soon to Kickstarter for $199.

9. The OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear accesses information faster than you can reach for your phone with its 4 user interactions.

The most exciting wearable tech we've seen in 2022 so far
OPPO Air Glass AR in use

Instead of opening your phone and searching for the app you want, the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear accesses information via your voice, touch, motion, and head movement. It even has preinstalled apps like Calendar, Weather, Health, and more.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

10. The Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches enhance your morning run and support contactless payments.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Series
Garmin Forerunner 255 Series on a runner

Pay for your post-run smoothie and do so much more with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. Designed for runners, they deliver helpful training and recovery insights, plus a slew of built-in sports apps.

Get them for $349.99 on the official website.

2022 wearables are pretty impressive so far. Really, who would’ve thought a smartwatch could help you fly a plane? It’s all pretty amazing, and we can’t wait to see what these have in store for the 2nd half of the year.

What kind of wearables would you like to see in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050

The year 2050 is a good 28 years away, but the cool AR/VR gadgets on this list make it feel a whole lot closer. Not just gaming headsets, quite a few of these gadgets have enterprise-level applications for things like..
Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more

Is Sunday night game night at your house? Well, kudos, because game nights are great for family bonding and inspire a healthy dose of competition. But if you’ve played Monopoly for the umpteenth time, it might be time to update..
Elevate your simulator games when you go for the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your simulator games when you go for the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller

Level up your simulator games with the GEMINI hybrid controller. This multi-axis joystick-controller reimagines your typical gamepad controller, giving you a HOTAS/HOSAS system while keeping you comfortable. You love your simulator games. But playing them with a bulky joystick set..
Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s..
SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax
Tech News
By Amy Poole

SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

In this article, we’ll talk about how the SMOROBOT Tank X11 can do great cleaning for you. As a result, it leaves you with more time to relax and enjoy your pool.  Having a pool is a delight in life,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail...
Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool

Get a classy curled hairstyle anywhere with the Foxie Curler. This battery-operated hair styling tool is wireless and portable, so you can use it in the gym, car, or anywhere else for a fast, gentle styling treatment. You love the..
Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

As a content creator, it’s up to you to create, promote, and—ultimately—sell your work. Whether you shoot makeup tutorials in your bedroom or TikTok videos in your basement, the right production tools are essential for taking your work to the..
The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2

By the looks of it, the 2022 MacBook Air features some pretty exciting upgrades, including the M2 chip, a larger 13.6″ display, and the return of MagSafe charging. To prepare for its release next month, today we’re highlighting some of..
Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

Smart mirrors sure seem futuristic—but you know they’re already here. An AR-infused bathroom mirror can help you try on a new look or a workout mirror lets you dance your way through a live fitness class. And, best of all,..
Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multitool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multitool

Stay ready for the unknown with the MODL Infinity Tool. From the makers of the MODL utility bottle, this flexible multitool secures your gear to anything and everything for worry-free carry. You’re getting ready for a hiking trip, and you..