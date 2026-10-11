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The new Apple TV 4K could finally give Siri a place in my home
Tech News

The new Apple TV 4K could finally give Siri a place in my home

Oct 11, 2026, 8:34 am EDT
3 min read
0 comments
The new Apple TV 4K could finally give Siri a place in my home
Apple

I’ve never asked much of my streaming box. It gets me to my shows and movies—and I’m good with that. But the new Apple TV 4K could change things. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has tested built-in microphones in the box, letting you talk to Siri without the remote.

Could the new Apple TV 4K give Siri a more useful place at home? I hope so.

The new Apple TV 4K could become my smart home hub

Have you ever sent your family on an expedition to find the Apple TV remote before heading out the door? I have, and it stresses everyone out.

The current Apple TV already acts as a home hub for Home app automations, but talking to Siri on it still means using the Siri Remote or a paired HomePod. Built-in microphones would make hands-free Siri possible from across the room. You could nudge the thermostat or check the weather—all while packing lunches.

You’d still need compatible accessories set up in the Home app. But the box already sits by the TV, where my family gathers, so it’s a natural spot for smart home controls.

Apple’s AI Siri’s natural home could be the new 4K TV

The New Apple TV 4K is rumored to get an A19 chip with 8GB of RAM. That’s a big jump from the A15 Bionic in the current model. That extra power reportedly brings Apple Siri AI to the living room—a platform Apple has so far left out of its Siri AI plans.

Hands-free features matter most when my hands are full. Like when I’m cooking or folding laundry in front of the TV. In those situations, Siri AI on a TV could be quite useful.

However, a microphone won’t make Siri smarter on its own. If it gives me a web search instead of an answer or can’t reach half my devices, I’m going right back to my phone.

Does Apple still need a dedicated smart home hub?

But things could get crowded. Alongside the Apple TV, Apple is reportedly preparing a refreshed Apple HomePod mini and a touchscreen hub, possibly called HomeView.

I can picture the division of labor here. The Apple TV handles the living room, while a dedicated Apple smart home hub lives in the kitchen or hallway as an always-on household screen. Until Apple confirms what each device does, though, that’s a guess.

I can see the appeal of a connected Apple home. I don’t want to buy three devices that all promise to do the same thing.

Apple TV needs to make my home smarter

The most interesting upgrade in the New Apple TV 4K might not be the chip or the remote. It’s making Siri part of my everyday routine.

Whether it becomes the Apple TV smart home hub I want depends on the final features and how well Apple’s devices work together.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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