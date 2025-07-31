Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025: 5 games that already own my wallet

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 31, 2025

Nintendo’s new lineup looks wild, and I’m ready to roll. These games are about to eat up all my free time... and my wallet.

Nintendo just dropped a look at upcoming titles for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025 brought a peek at what’s next from publishing partners, with highlights like Once Upon a KATAMARI and EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26. Plenty of games are on the horizon, and the lineup feels packed with variety.

The Switch already shines with its strong library. First-party hits always grab attention, but third-party games hit different when you can take them anywhere. Fresh releases start rolling in as early as August, and I’m ready to dive in. Here’s a quick look at the ones that caught my eye.

1. Once Upon a KATAMARI

Once Upon a KATAMARI
Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Youtube

Once Upon A KATAMARI brings the Katamari Damacy fun back on the Nintendo Switch with a fresh twist. Roll your Katamari through eras like Edo Japan, deck out your prince and cousins, grab tons of quirky items, and jump into online battles with other players.

Katamari games rock, but they hit your joysticks hard. I keep thinking about possible drift issues.

The game packs both new tunes and classic tracks. It drops on October 24, and you can grab a pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop.

2. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Azoria faces chaos. 2 kingdoms clash over land, and tension rises with every sunrise. Homes vanish, families scatter, and the threat of war looms over every valley. You hold a unique gift—you’re the sole Rthalos rider in Azoria. No one else can do what you can.

Your people press against a wall with nowhere to run. You feel the weight of their hope on your shoulders. You grab your gear, mount your Rthalos, and launch into the sky. Two sounds strike your ears at once, a strange call that promises answers and danger. The path ahead demands courage, action, and heart.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year, continues the journey after Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Fans of exploration, vibrant worlds, and unforgettable characters will find another adventure worth diving into.

3. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
Image Credit: Bandai Namco

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings the fast, explosive combat of the Budokai Tenkaichi series into a new era. Fighters leap across vast arenas, clash with raw force, and shatter the ground under every strike.

Every arena reacts to the fight. Walls crack, dust rises, and the environment becomes part of the battle. Sky duels and earth-splitting clashes capture the essence of the series in motion.

The game launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on November 14, with pre-orders available through Nintendo eShop.

4. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

Step through the door and dive into a world where time stretches across centuries. Heroes set off with hope in a land full of beast tribes. The Kingdom of Huther stands strong thanks to a powerful spell.

Ruins pop up beyond the castle walls, and Elliot, an adventurer, heads out to check them out. Fay, a fairy, joins him—she fights and grabs items. Together, they leave the kingdom’s safety behind.

Use seven weapons like swords and bows, and power them up with magic. Play solo controlling both characters or team up with a friend in co-op. Join Elliot and Fay on an epic 1,000-year adventure. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales hits Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

5. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
Image Credit: EA

Ultimate Team stays at the heart of EA Sports, and Madden NFL 26 keeps that tradition. EA pulls ideas from across its lineup, including EA FC 26, to make Ultimate Team work for both solo and online players.

In MUT, big content drops bring a couple of ways to play. Jump into head-to-head battles, or take on the AI for rewards without touching online modes.

I grab a pre-order every year without thinking twice. My time goes into solo franchise, and I run it alone. Coach mode handles the plays because I stay far from the sticks—I’m awful with them. The mode isn’t perfect, and solo fans like me get less love than the big online modes, which drives me nuts. Sometimes I just stare at the screen, wondering why certain features exist and others don’t. Still, I fire it up anyway. I catch the nonsense, but it never kills my fun.

Madden NFL 26 launches August 14, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC through EA app for Windows, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Nintendo Switch packs fun in a small console without draining your wallet. Its exclusive games keep players hooked, and you can grab it on the go for quick sessions anywhere.

Steam Decks offer a cool option with emulation, but they cost a lot and run out of power fast. Switch still earns a spot for anyone who wants a solid library without fuss. After Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025, I have a long list of games I can’t wait to play.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow.
