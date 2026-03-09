Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories
Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Mar 9, 2026, 3:06 pm EDT
Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories
Image Credit: Retro Dodo

I love all things Mario. Those games pulled me into the world of gaming. Mario filled my childhood with joy. I remember rushing home from school just to grab a controller and jump in. The games felt like a warm break from the day. March 10 marks the day we celebrate the world’s favorite Italian plumber. Fans mark the day with events and price cuts on Mario games and accessories for the Nintendo Switch. The date even forms a fun pun—Mar10. With that in mind, here are some of the best Mario Day deals 2026.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree—Nintendo Switch 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree—Nintendo Switch 2
Image Credit: Nintendo

Super Mario Party Jamboree—Nintendo Switch 2

Get it for $79.99$59.00-26.2%

Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch 2 brings a huge party packed with charm and fun. The moment the game starts, it fills the room with bright energy.

The game packs 22 playable characters, Pro Rules for tough matchups, and a solo mode for local play. Each type of player can find a mode that fits. I enjoy the mix of old school party games and fresh ideas that use the Switch 2 motion and touch tools. The return of the classic turn based mode with new quality of life touches blends past and present in a great way.

2. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition—Nintendo Switch 2

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition—Nintendo Switch 2
Image Credit: CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition—Nintendo Switch 2

Get it for $69.99$58.99-15.7%

From the clips I watched, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition gives me strong GTA 5 vibes, and I hold great memories with GTA games. When Grand Theft Auto: Vice City launched, the chance to fly planes, pilot choppers, and drive cars across a wide map felt huge. The graphics also blew my mind at the time. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition sparks that same sense of scale and freedom.

The game brings a rich story, deep characters, upgrades, and wild fights. You form bonds with a cast full of dreams, pain, and strong backstories. The lineup even includes Keanu Reeves as rocker Johnny Silverhand and Idris Elba as agent Solomon Reed.

3. NBA 2K26—Nintendo Switch

NBA 2K26—Nintendo Switch
Image Credit: Nintendo

NBA 2K26—Nintendo Switch

Get it for $59.99$19.99-66.7%

If you own the first Nintendo Switch, you still sit in a great spot. More than 150 million players own the first Switch, so Nintendo will not walk away from that crowd. A strong title such as NBA 2K26 makes sense for that system. The graphics top 2K25, and the game adds new animations that make play feel smooth.

You can build your legend in MyCAREER and craft a MyPLAYER who leads an NBA team to the Finals. Chase team wins and personal awards, raise banners, and earn a place in the Hall of Fame. When you want some group play, team up with friends and face rival squads to prove who rules the court.

4. Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered—Nintendo Switch

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered—Nintendo Switch
Image Credit: Aspyr Media

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered—Nintendo Switch

Get it for $29.99$23.84-20.5%

Tomb Raider always drew me in through adventure. The stories, wild places, and sense of discovery stay with me to this day. Those moments feel hard to forget. This set, like the past collection, adds new features. Tomb Raider IV–VI includes Photo Mode plus a new Flyby Camera Maker.

The Flyby Camera Maker lets players craft custom cutscenes inside the game. The feature targets a small group of fans, yet I like that the team placed it in the package.

5. Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Nintendo Controller

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Nintendo Controller
Image Credit: Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Nintendo Controller

Get it for $59.99$39.99-33.3%

True Nintendo fans will spot the first cool detail on the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Nintendo Controller. The controller face shows a lenticular design that nods to Mario in Super Mario Bros. Tilt the controller and the image shifts into brick blocks.

Related: Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch Accessory

The glow in the dark shell can light up a game room after it soaks in some light. The controller works with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and the Nintendo Switch 2, so it stands ready for any session.

6. Samsung microSD Express Card 256 GB—Nintendo Switch 2

Samsung microSD Express Card 256 GB—Nintendo Switch 2
Image Credit: Nintendo

Samsung microSD Express Card 256 GB—Nintendo Switch 2

Get it for $59.99$39.00-35%

Game consoles never give players full access to internal storage. The Switch 2 keeps about 7 GB from the 256 GB drive for system use, leaving about 249 GB for games and data. That number looks big on paper, yet most gamers will fill it with ease.

If you need more space, the Samsung microSD Express Card stands as the card sold through Nintendo. That link adds a sense of trust for many buyers.

Players say the Samsung microSD Express Card works great with the Nintendo Switch 2. Many praise the 256 GB space since it leaves room for more games. The card installs with ease and runs faster than standard cards. Buyers also praise the build and strong quality.

7. MENEEA Super Bundle for Nintendo Switch 2

MENEEA Super Bundle for Nintendo Switch 2
Image Credit: MENEEA

MENEEA Super Bundle for Nintendo Switch 2

Get it for $39.99$36.99-7.5%

The MENEEA Super Bundle for Nintendo Switch 2 packs a full set of gear to boost your game setup. The carry case feels tough and sharp while it shields the Switch 2 from bumps and drops.

Related: abxylute M4 Snap-On Mobile Controller

The bundle also packs a screen guard, joystick caps, a game card case, and grip tools. Each piece shows solid build and smart design. The items feel simple to use and fit both travel setups and home play. 

Before you go

When I think about Mario, a flood of gaming memories comes back to me. I still grab a controller and feel the same excitement I felt during my first runs on the Nintendo Switch. Mario games bring color, humor, and pure fun into my day, and that magic has never faded for me. 

Related: Enhance your portable gaming hours with these Nintendo gaming accessories

Mario Day gives fans the perfect excuse to jump back into that world. You can use the day to start a new adventure, pick up some gear, or revisit a game you loved years ago. I look at these deals and feel the same rush I felt as a kid racing home from school. If you share even a bit of that love for Mario, this is the perfect moment to press start and play.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

