Sony REON Pocket Pro Plus vs. TORRAS COOLiFY: Which wearable cooler wins in 2026?

Image Credit: Sony

$119.99 buys the base TORRAS COOLiFY. Sony wants around $270 for the REON Pocket Pro Plus, and that gap is where most people stall on the Sony REON Pocket Pro Plus vs. TORRAS COOLiFY question.

The two attack heat from opposite directions. Sony hides a fan-less metal plate under your shirt and hands control to an app. TORRAS clamps a fan around your collar with a Peltier plate riding the back of your neck. Neither spec sheet settles it. Where you plan to wear one does.

Quick verdict

Image Credit: TORRAS

Buy the Sony REON Pocket Pro Plus. It runs a working day under a shirt without making a sound. The TORRAS COOLiFY makes sense if you want air on your face, or if $270 feels like too much to gamble on a gadget you’ve never worn. Sony takes five of the six rounds below.

Head-to-head breakdown

How each one cools you

A stainless steel plate rests against your upper back, chilled by sensors reading your skin temperature and adjusting as you move. No fan anywhere in the unit. Sony puts the newest model at roughly 20% cooler than its predecessor, with the plate running about two degrees Celsius lower in Smart Cool.

The COOLiFY moves air instead. Its Peltier plate chills the back of your neck while a 5000 RPM motor pushes air through 36 vents up toward your face. Owners rate that cold plate highly. Put it in direct sun, though, and the cooling thins out until what’s left feels like an ordinary neck fan doing ordinary neck fan work.

Sony’s plate holds its temperature at noon in July, which is the only condition anybody buys one of these for.

Comfort, fit, and discretion

Nine ounces along your spine and one small vent above the collar. That’s all anyone sees of the Pro Plus, and the redesigned neckband adds about 40% more holding force so it survives a brisk walk to the station. You can’t lie on your back wearing it, which quietly rules out sleep.

The COOLiFY’s plate cools only while pressed against skin, which makes fit the difference between a cooler and a heavy necklace. Loosen the band for a larger neck and you loosen the cooling with it. Expect your collarbone to start complaining around hour three, all 350 grams of it.

Of these two, the COOLiFY is the one you’ll take off early.

Smart control and adjustment

Five manual cool levels. Above them, Smart Cool takes a comfort range from the app and holds it using a sensor tag you drop in a bag, reading ambient temperature and humidity while you cross a hot platform into a cold office. The onboard buttons are behind your back, so the phone runs everything whether you like it or not.

Three fan speeds and a cool-or-heat toggle cover the base COOLiFY, with no phone involved at all. The Cyber and 2S add Bluetooth control, minus the sensor automation that makes Sony’s version worth opening.

Nothing else in this category automates the way the Pro Plus does, and anyone who resents unlocking a phone to feel cooler should treat that as a warning rather than a feature.

Battery life and charging

10 to 15 hours, depending on how hard you push it and whether you’re heating or cooling. Heating is the expensive mode. A full charge takes a little over three hours, and 130 minutes of that gets you to 90%, which is a shift plus the commute at both ends.

Two to four hours of cooling. That’s the figure owners keep returning to, and several report under two hours once the plate is working hard on a hot day. Run it as a plain fan and the afternoon stretches. USB-C brings it back in about two hours.

Plan on carrying a power bank for the COOLiFY, every day, forever.

Noise

No fan, no fan noise. The Pro Plus is silent, which is what makes it wearable in a meeting where a neck fan earns you looks. TORRAS rates its motor at 31 decibels and owners call the lowest speed near-silent, though the top speed climbs loud enough to talk over the person beside you.

Sony takes this one before TORRAS finishes spinning up.

Price, availability, and support

£199 in the UK, about $270 in the US when it arrives in summer 2026, and Sony’s own online store is the only place carrying it. That price won’t move.

TORRAS spreads across a range instead, $119.99 for the base COOLiFY, $179 for the 2S, $275.75 for the Cyber, every one of them available now. Support is what owners raise unprompted, describing fast replacements when a unit dies. Sony’s US warranty is too new for anyone to vouch for it yet.

At $119.99 the entry COOLiFY makes Sony look indulgent, though the Cyber costs more than the Pro Plus and I can’t construct an argument for buying it.

Where Sony wins

Image Credit: Sony Sony REON Pocket Pro Plus Get it for £ 199.00

Buy the Pro Plus if the point is staying cool without anyone knowing you’re doing it. Office workers, commuters, anyone in business-casual can run it under a shirt from morning to evening, adjust it from a phone, and keep a meeting silent.

Smart Cool suits anyone who doesn’t want to think about a device once it’s switched on. Set the range in the morning and the Pro Plus tracks your skin all day without another input from you. Warm mode then keeps it useful in January, which is the argument for spending $270 on something most people file under summer gadget.

Where TORRAS wins

Image Credit: TORRAS TORRAS COOLiFY Get it for $ 129.99

Mid-August, afternoon, and my Theia the Labrador has given up and flopped into the last patch of shade by the fence. That’s when I’d want the COOLiFY around my neck. Press the button and the air moves on your face straight away, which counts for a lot when you’re bent over a bed with the sun on the back of your neck.

$119.99 is the other argument. That’s less than half what Sony asks, which lowers the stakes considerably if you’ve never worn a cooler and aren’t sure you’ll keep wearing one. TORRAS replaces dead units fast, too, going by owner accounts.

Final verdict

For most people weighing these two, the Sony REON Pocket Pro Plus is the one I’d buy. Nothing else cools you this quietly for this long while staying invisible under a shirt, and the premium covers a jump in capability you’ll still be using in October.

The COOLiFY earns its place on a tighter budget, or when you want moving air on your face. Avoid the $275.75 Cyber. It charges Sony money for TORRAS capability.