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KitchenAid Artisan Plus vs Smart Mixers: Why simplicity wins in 2026
Tech News

KitchenAid Artisan Plus vs Smart Mixers: Why simplicity wins in 2026

Apr 3, 2026, 5:15 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
KitchenAid Artisan Plus vs Smart Mixers: Why simplicity wins in 2026
KitchenAid

While everyone else is busy adding AI to your kitchen, KitchenAid is perfecting the spin. That’s not just a cute soundbite—it’s how I feel about the new KitchenAid Artisan Plus vs smart mixers. At a time when most kitchen appliances are (desperately) trying to become smarter and more connected, this thing feels like a breath of fresh, flour‑scented air.

Ok, so I’ve seen my fair share of smart mixers. And, with their app connectivity and auto‑recipe tracking, they definitely have their place. Like for busy professionals and parents on weeknights who need meals on the table fast. But when I’m trying to whisk cream or knead dough, the last thing I want is to pair a Bluetooth device. I want buttery, flaky results… without extra steps. And the Artisan Plus delivers exactly that.

Why the KitchenAid Artisan Plus Outshines Smart Mixers

What KitchenAid has done with the Artisan Plus is refine its most iconic product without turning it into something else entirely. This is the biggest tilt‑head mixer upgrade since 1955—and yet it feels familiar, not alien. That’s huge.

Built-In Bowl Light: See Every Mix Clearly

Take the built‑in LED bowl light. It’s such a simple addition, but honestly, such a game-changer. Ever mixed batter and realized five minutes later there’s a streak of dry flour you missed? That’s over now. The light turns on automatically when the head is lowered, so you get visibility right where you need it.

Precision Speed Control: Effortless Mixing Every Time

KitchenAid Artisan Plus in color options
KitchenAid

And the new Precision Speed Control is one of my favorite new additions. Instead of clicking through preset levels like you’re piloting an aircraft, you twist this sleek knob and feel your way to the exact speed you need. Whipping, folding, kneading—it’s all in your hands, not your phone. I appreciate that.

Less Mess, More joy with the Double Flex Edge Beater

The Artisan Plus also introduces a double flex edge beater—and yes, that name sounds technical, but what it does is simple: it gently scrapes the bowl as it mixes, so you don’t have to stop and do it yourself. It’s one of those quiet little upgrades that make everyday cooking feel… effortless.

To be fair, smart mixers have a slew of fancy tech: touchscreen controls, app integrations, and even automatic recipe suggestions. Those are cool if you’re super connected. But, if you’re like me, baking is a relaxing hobby—one that doesn’t need to be automated from the other side of the house.

Still Classic, Just Better: Durable Accessories

What I love most is how the Artisan Plus honors what made KitchenAid mixers iconic in the first place: durability, versatility, and simplicity. It still uses the same planetary mixing action that reaches every nook of your bowl, and it comes with dishwasher‑safe stainless steel accessories: a dough hook, whisk, beater, and the new flex edge beater. So you can tackle anything from bread dough to frosting.

Yes, I still love tech‑forward mixers with sensors and connectivity. There are definitely situations where those are a better choice. But when it comes to the tools I use to make the classics I love: pie dough, chocolate chip cookies, birthday cake? I want something that I can control with my hands, that gets the job done right, and that doesn’t require another app or update.

And that’s why, to me, the Artisan Plus wins in 2026. Sometimes, simplicity isn’t just enough—it’s better.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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