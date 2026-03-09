Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
I found the coolest St. Patrick’s Day gifts—and they’re all green
Buyer's Guide

I found the coolest St. Patrick’s Day gifts—and they’re all green

Mar 9, 2026, 3:03 pm EDT
2 min read
0 comments
I found the coolest St. Patrick's Day gifts—and they're all green
Anker

St. Patrick’s Day 2026 is on its way—and it’s the perfect excuse to treat a friend, coworker, or loved one to something shamrock inspired. While browsing for festive ideas, I noticed quite a few gadgets and accessories come in surprisingly great shades of green. From earbuds to portable chargers, I thought I’d highlight some of the coolest green gifts I found for St. Patrick’s Day.

The best part? Every single one is under $100! Yup, you can give a thoughtful, stylish tech gift without stressing your wallet. They say everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and I’ve always had fun with that—so I couldn’t resist curating a little green tech roundup to get everyone in the spirit.

Green Gadgets That Make Great St. Patrick’s Day Gifts

Casio Illuminator Watch
Casio

Casio Illuminator Alarm Chronograph Watch

Everyone appreciates a fun watch. The Casio Illuminator Alarm Chronograph Watch rocks a classic 90’s digital watch shape and has a lovely sage-green hue. I love the 50M water resistance and 7-year battery with quartz movement. Meanwhile, the daily alarm function keeps your recipient on time, even after a pint or two!

Get it for $29.95$21.64-27.7%
JBL Go 3 in St. Patrick's Day green
JBL

JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 is available in green. With it, you get JBL’s rich professional sound: punchy bass and big audio. What’s more, its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating means it’s ideal for the outdoors…yep, it can withstand any sleet you might encounter during your local St. Patrick’s Day parade. I’m a fan of the rugged design and the up to five hours of battery life.

Get it for $39.95
St. Patrick's Day gifts Soundcore P30i in green
Anker

Anker Soundcore P30i

The Anker Soundcore P30i noise-cancelling earbuds make a great St. Patrick’s Day gift for a friend or a coworker. They have a lovely army-green color and come with a 2-in-1 charging case and phone stand. So, your giftee can place their phone on the stand to catch up on content at work, in the kitchen, or while drinking a cup of coffee. The noise cancellation is pretty effective, too, reducing sounds by up to 42dB. Even better, playtime is up to 45 hours with the charging case.

Get it for $29.99
Lenovo 350 front view makes a cool St. Patrick's Day gift
Lenovo

Lenovo 350 Wireless Mouse

Available in a color called Breeze Moss, the Lenovo 350 wireless mouse makes a useful gift for a hard-working lad or lass (I couldn’t help myself!). It switches easily between 2 devices, so your recipient can use it with a laptop and a desktop. Plus, it has an impressive 36-month battery life. I love the ambidextrous design—left- and right-handers can use it. Customers appreciate the silent performance; perfect for shared workspaces.

Get it for $19.99$15.99-20%
Nutribullet Flex in Green
Nutribullet

Nutribullet Flex Portable Blender

For the fitness obsessed, or constant on-the-goers, only the nutribullet Flex (in Forest Green) will do. What makes it unique? A twist-off motor base lets users blend, then detach, their drink and take it on the go. Despite it’s small size, it still packs 7.4V of power. So they can expect smooth smoothies and blended drinks every time.

Get it for $69.99$49.99-28.6%
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fa
JISULIFE

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan

People underestimate the power of a good portable fan. Don’t be one of them. The JISULIFE portable fan has been an Amazon top seller for years…and it comes in a beautiful pastel green. The 2-speed fan delivers a blast of cooling air that keeps users comfortable at summer festivals, amusement parks, and fairs. The bear-shaped design is super cute, and a built-in flashlight makes it useful even after the sun goes down.

Get it for $20.99$17.94-14.5%
Panasonic ErgoFit Wired Earbuds
Panasonic

Panasonic ErgoFit Wired Earbuds

The Panasonic ErgoFit wired earbuds are both green and on trend for St. Patrick’s Day 2026. Powerful neodymium drivers delivers clear highs, and deep lows for impeccable performance across genres. Even better, the buds come with small, medium, and large earbuds, so your giftee is guaranteed a perfect fit. The 3.6-foot cord makes the buds easy to wear and keep together.

Get it for $11.99
WEILAILUX Global Lamp
WEILAILUX

WEILAILUX Mini Cordless Global Lamp

The WELAILUX Global Lamp brings a timeless look to any space—whether that’s the living room, patio, or nightstand. It shines 2700K of warm light, keeping a cozy asthetic that’s bright enough for reading. A touch is all it takes to turn it on or off and a long press allows gradual dimming. I like the rechargeable battery and outdoors-ready design.

Get it for $45.99$30.39-33.9%
VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer
VOBAGA

VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer

Ensure their coffee stays warm, all workday long, with the VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer. Its 3 temperature settings can keep coffee or milk up to 149°F. Plus, the design is stylish and modern; your recipient will love having it on their desk! The product is highly reviewed online; people say it offers great value for the price. I like that it has automatic shut-off after 4 hours.

Get it for $19.99
Divoom Ditoo Pro
Divoom

Divoom Ditoo Pro Retro Pixel Art Speaker

Bring some retro charm to their desk with the Divoom Ditoo Pro Pixel Speaker. Its vibrant pixel-art display is fully customizable through the Divoom app, letting your recipient create their own designs or pick from an in-app gallery to match their mood. The 15W desk-tuned sound is clear and warm—perfect for background music while working or studying. I love that it’s more than a speaker, with built-in tools like alarms, timers, and white noise for daily routines. People rave about how fun and unique it looks, and the gift-ready retro packaging makes it a memorable present for any tech lover!

Get it for $79.99$75.99-5%

St. Patrick’s Day has always given Americans a reason to celebrate mid-March—and believe me, if you live in the northeast, you need something to make that lingering winter weather bearable. So whether you’re looking for a fun little desk gadget or something truly retro like the Divoom Ditoo Pro, these green tech gifts are a great way to feel festive.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone!

 

 

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

