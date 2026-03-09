I found the coolest St. Patrick’s Day gifts—and they’re all green

Anker

St. Patrick’s Day 2026 is on its way—and it’s the perfect excuse to treat a friend, coworker, or loved one to something shamrock inspired. While browsing for festive ideas, I noticed quite a few gadgets and accessories come in surprisingly great shades of green. From earbuds to portable chargers, I thought I’d highlight some of the coolest green gifts I found for St. Patrick’s Day.



The best part? Every single one is under $100! Yup, you can give a thoughtful, stylish tech gift without stressing your wallet. They say everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and I’ve always had fun with that—so I couldn’t resist curating a little green tech roundup to get everyone in the spirit.

Green Gadgets That Make Great St. Patrick’s Day Gifts

Casio Casio Illuminator Alarm Chronograph Watch Everyone appreciates a fun watch. The Casio Illuminator Alarm Chronograph Watch rocks a classic 90’s digital watch shape and has a lovely sage-green hue. I love the 50M water resistance and 7-year battery with quartz movement. Meanwhile, the daily alarm function keeps your recipient on time, even after a pint or two! Get it for $ 29.95 $ 21.64 -27.7%

JBL JBL Go 3 The JBL Go 3 is available in green. With it, you get JBL’s rich professional sound: punchy bass and big audio. What’s more, its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating means it’s ideal for the outdoors…yep, it can withstand any sleet you might encounter during your local St. Patrick’s Day parade. I’m a fan of the rugged design and the up to five hours of battery life. Get it for $ 39.95

Anker Anker Soundcore P30i The Anker Soundcore P30i noise-cancelling earbuds make a great St. Patrick’s Day gift for a friend or a coworker. They have a lovely army-green color and come with a 2-in-1 charging case and phone stand. So, your giftee can place their phone on the stand to catch up on content at work, in the kitchen, or while drinking a cup of coffee. The noise cancellation is pretty effective, too, reducing sounds by up to 42dB. Even better, playtime is up to 45 hours with the charging case. Get it for $ 29.99

Lenovo Lenovo 350 Wireless Mouse Available in a color called Breeze Moss, the Lenovo 350 wireless mouse makes a useful gift for a hard-working lad or lass (I couldn’t help myself!). It switches easily between 2 devices, so your recipient can use it with a laptop and a desktop. Plus, it has an impressive 36-month battery life. I love the ambidextrous design—left- and right-handers can use it. Customers appreciate the silent performance; perfect for shared workspaces. Get it for $ 19.99 $ 15.99 -20%

Nutribullet Nutribullet Flex Portable Blender For the fitness obsessed, or constant on-the-goers, only the nutribullet Flex (in Forest Green) will do. What makes it unique? A twist-off motor base lets users blend, then detach, their drink and take it on the go. Despite it’s small size, it still packs 7.4V of power. So they can expect smooth smoothies and blended drinks every time. Get it for $ 69.99 $ 49.99 -28.6%

JISULIFE JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan People underestimate the power of a good portable fan. Don’t be one of them. The JISULIFE portable fan has been an Amazon top seller for years…and it comes in a beautiful pastel green. The 2-speed fan delivers a blast of cooling air that keeps users comfortable at summer festivals, amusement parks, and fairs. The bear-shaped design is super cute, and a built-in flashlight makes it useful even after the sun goes down. Get it for $ 20.99 $ 17.94 -14.5%

Panasonic Panasonic ErgoFit Wired Earbuds The Panasonic ErgoFit wired earbuds are both green and on trend for St. Patrick’s Day 2026. Powerful neodymium drivers delivers clear highs, and deep lows for impeccable performance across genres. Even better, the buds come with small, medium, and large earbuds, so your giftee is guaranteed a perfect fit. The 3.6-foot cord makes the buds easy to wear and keep together. Get it for $ 11.99

WEILAILUX WEILAILUX Mini Cordless Global Lamp The WELAILUX Global Lamp brings a timeless look to any space—whether that’s the living room, patio, or nightstand. It shines 2700K of warm light, keeping a cozy asthetic that’s bright enough for reading. A touch is all it takes to turn it on or off and a long press allows gradual dimming. I like the rechargeable battery and outdoors-ready design. Get it for $ 45.99 $ 30.39 -33.9%

VOBAGA VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Ensure their coffee stays warm, all workday long, with the VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer. Its 3 temperature settings can keep coffee or milk up to 149°F. Plus, the design is stylish and modern; your recipient will love having it on their desk! The product is highly reviewed online; people say it offers great value for the price. I like that it has automatic shut-off after 4 hours. Get it for $ 19.99

Divoom Divoom Ditoo Pro Retro Pixel Art Speaker Bring some retro charm to their desk with the Divoom Ditoo Pro Pixel Speaker. Its vibrant pixel-art display is fully customizable through the Divoom app, letting your recipient create their own designs or pick from an in-app gallery to match their mood. The 15W desk-tuned sound is clear and warm—perfect for background music while working or studying. I love that it’s more than a speaker, with built-in tools like alarms, timers, and white noise for daily routines. People rave about how fun and unique it looks, and the gift-ready retro packaging makes it a memorable present for any tech lover! Get it for $ 79.99 $ 75.99 -5%

St. Patrick’s Day has always given Americans a reason to celebrate mid-March—and believe me, if you live in the northeast, you need something to make that lingering winter weather bearable. So whether you’re looking for a fun little desk gadget or something truly retro like the Divoom Ditoo Pro, these green tech gifts are a great way to feel festive.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone!