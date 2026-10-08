Surface Laptop Ultra vs. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, and why CUDA ends up deciding the whole fight

Microsoft

Of all the laptops Microsoft could have picked a fight with, it chose the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro. Not the M5 Max. I think the pick is telling, because the M5 Pro is the machine most developers and AI tinkerers end up shortlisting next to the new Surface Laptop Ultra. Being torn between them is fair when neither is cheap, and both are good.

If Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Ultra has a killer feature, it’s CUDA support and enough unified memory to train big AI models without an internet connection. Apple is playing a different game, doubling down on single-core CPU speeds and extreme battery efficiency.

Quick verdict

Unless CUDA is a hard requirement for your AI setup, get the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro. It lasts longer, runs cooler, and handles video and coding with far less fuss. The Surface Laptop Ultra is an exceptional specialty machine for offline model hosting and gaming, but it shouldn’t be your default choice.

Surface Laptop Ultra vs. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, head to head

A new generation of Surface is here. pic.twitter.com/TEsVzs8Pma — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 7, 2026

Local AI and the CUDA question

Start with the Surface’s home turf. On local AI, it wins, and CUDA is most of the reason.

ChatGPT is my go-to AI. Every prompt I send it disappears into a data center somewhere. Run a model on your own laptop and the client’s code never leaves your desk, plus nobody meters your tokens.

Microsoft spent plenty of keynote time talking about 6x faster AI video generation. I’d rather see how quickly the Surface gets a local model talking. The company claims a 2.1x time-to-first-token advantage, which could be useful when you’re feeding it a full contract or codebase. Whether that translates to everyday use is still unknown, but it’s the performance claim I’m watching.

Then there’s memory. The Surface goes to 128 GB, the M5 Pro stops at 64 GB. That gap is the whole basis for Microsoft’s line about 120-billion-parameter models running locally, and once you pair it with CUDA (the toolkit most AI code is written for first) the Surface becomes the default laptop for this job.

Just don’t buy the base one for it. It has 24GB. Put a mid-sized model next to your IDE and you’ll feel the walls.

Everyday speed in the apps you already use

Most hours of a working day involve zero AI. Code compiles. Your browser breeds 40 tabs. A timeline renders while you answer email.

Apple claims the M5 Pro has the world’s fastest CPU core, and the top version stacks six of those super cores next to 12 performance ones. Microsoft offered no CPU comparison at all. When a company that eager to name Apple suddenly goes vague, I notice.

So for raw daily work, I’d put my money on the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro.

The bigger risk on the Surface is software. It runs Windows on Arm, and any app not yet rebuilt for the chip has to pass through Microsoft’s Prism emulation. Forum regulars can’t agree how far the platform has come. Some swear most major apps behave now, while others still hit a stubborn audio plugin or a driver that won’t load, and Apple silicon has had six years to iron out exactly that kind of headache.

Hours on battery

Apple puts a number on it. Up to 14 hours of web browsing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, plus a promise of full performance unplugged.

Microsoft says “all-day.” Its footnotes even describe the test (a 1080p video looping at 150 nits) and then leave out the result. I’ve seen enough spec pages to know what a missing figure usually means. Battery goes to the MacBook.

A 15-inch touch screen against Liquid Retina XDR

2,000 nits of peak HDR, says Microsoft, the brightest of any laptop. The fine print matters. That figure comes from a 10 percent window of HDR content, and Microsoft admits sustained and SDR brightness are lower without saying by how much.

Apple’s 1,600-nit peak number looks weaker next to Microsoft’s, but the sustained 1,000 nits across the whole display is what I’d care about on a balcony at noon. You can also get nano-texture glass, which helps if glare drives you crazy.

I’m leaning toward the Surface Laptop Ultra for the extra screen space. Its 15-inch panel feels like a better fit for a timeline, while Apple makes me move to the 16-inch MacBook Pro if I want similar room. Touch is handy when I’m dragging through footage, but no pen support feels like a strange miss for a creator laptop. The MacBook gets the nod if you spend a lot of time working outdoors.

Ports and the screwdriver test

Surface, easily. Three USB-C ports, and then the one Mac owners keep buying dongles for, a full-size USB-A. HDMI and an SD reader come along too.

Charging is Microsoft’s party trick, a magnetic USB-C connector it calls the world’s first built-in one. My guess is it occupies one of those USB-C ports whenever it’s plugged in. Apple keeps MagSafe 3 on its own connector. All three Thunderbolt 5 ports on the MacBook, rated up to 120 Gb/s, stay free.

Three years from now, the repairability gap will matter a lot more than it does today. While Apple solders every component to the logic board, Microsoft lets you swap out the SSD yourself and order replacement parts straight from their official catalog.

Games after work

My gaming days revolve around Call of Duty on my iPhone.. So I perked up when Microsoft said hundreds of games run on the Surface Laptop Ultra, Call of Duty included, with DLSS and Reflex driving a 120 Hz screen.

Apple’s gaming brag for the M5 Pro is 1.6x faster ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 over the M4 Pro. Good number. Short shelf. Surface, no contest.

Where the Surface Laptop Ultra wins

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Preorder it for $ 2599.99

Forget the synthetic benchmarks—the Surface Ultra belongs in a very specific backpack. It’s built for the contractor holding a strict NDA who can’t push proprietary data to AWS, running 70B parameter models on a 128 GB local rig while riding a train. Apple’s 16x ray-tracing jump in Cyberpunk is cute, but CUDA compatibility pays the bills.

Windows developers targeting Arm will like having their users’ hardware on the desk.

You might also be the hybrid type, editing by day and gaming at night on one machine. Fine. The Surface is your laptop. Same goes for anyone who keeps a computer for half a decade and likes being able to open it up.

Where the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro wins

Apple Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro (14.2-inch) Get it for $ 2499.00 $ 2339.00 -6.4%

Heavy renders are where I’d rather have the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro. Losing 40% of the battery during a 20-minute render isn’t something I want to deal with, especially when I’m working away from an outlet.

I’d also stick with macOS if my work already lived there. The fast CPU is only part of it. Copying text on my iPhone and pasting it onto the Mac sounds trivial, but I use that handoff enough that going without it would get annoying fast.

Local AI isn’t off the table either. Under the 64 GB line, LM Studio runs happily on Apple silicon, with a Neural Accelerator in every GPU core pitching in.

Final verdict

I’d buy the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro. For most people comparing it with the Surface Laptop Ultra, it’s the safer everyday machine with the longer battery day.

CUDA changes the math, as does any model bigger than 64 GB, and in that lane Apple has nothing to sell you. Even then, I’d wait. The Surface is still preorder-only, and independent tests haven’t landed yet.

Whatever happens, don’t buy the 24 GB base Surface Laptop Ultra as an AI box. It sells a 120-billion-parameter dream only the top configuration can deliver.