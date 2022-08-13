10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 13, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Love tech and gadgets? Then you’ll want to have a look at the 10 best tech gadgets of 2022. These products take your tech above and beyond.

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor in use

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level.

Related: The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones is the Nothing Phone (1). It has a transparent back, lights called Glyphs, and a solid battery—need we say more?

Then, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an exciting overhaul of the WH-1000XM3. They have industry-leading audio and a very classy design.

Check out the best tech gadgets of 2022.

1. Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor product demo

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style.

Get yours for $1199 USD.

2. Google Pixel 6a smartphone is powered by Google Tensor for incredibly fast performance.

Google Pixel 6a smartphone product demo

Enjoy an innovative, powerful smartphone for less than you’d think with the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. With its Google Tensor processor, you can expect fast-launching apps, and images. And when it comes to battery life, you won’t have any issues because it lasts for over 24 hours. By learning your favorite apps and saving energy on the ones you use the least, this battery adapts to you.

Get yours now for $449 USD.

3. DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone weighs less than 249g and has tri-directional obstacle sensing.

DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone in use

Look at the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Weighing under 249g, it’s super lightweight and portable and, best of all, doesn’t require registration in most countries. Plus, its foldable design enables you to take it virtually everywhere with ease. Moreover, this DJI lightweight camera drone includes forward, backward, and downward vision sensors and can avoid obstacles in complicated environments.

Get yours now for $759 USD.

4. Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series provides up to 8K resolution & includes a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Experience powerful processing with the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series. Featuring 3 TVs in the collection—QN900B, QN800B, and QN95B—you’ll receive a cinematic vibe at home. With Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, 8K resolution delivers a 3D-like image that’s perfect for watching sports or pulse-pounding action. Meanwhile, the QN95B boasts a 4K resolution for an intensely realistic picture and immersive audio.

You can get yours for $2399.99 USD.

5. Apple 2022 iPad Air offers next-level performance with Apple Silicon and the M1 chip.

Apple 2022 iPad Air design

Boasting Apple Silicon, the Apple 2022 iPad Air delivers the performance you need for any task. Leaping ahead of past models, it has the M1 chip and an 8-core CPU. This, paired with the 8-core GPU delivers incredible graphics performance. More than that, though, this new iPad Air also has the 16-core Neural Engine to let you enjoy intuitive experiences.

You can get yours for $599 USD.

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone design

Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode.

You can preorder yours for $1799.99 USD.

7. Razer Stream Controller has a customizable touchscreen for instant access to any function.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Simplify your livestream or content creation with the Razer Steam Controller. Its customizable touchscreen lets your creativity flow, giving you instant access to any function via customizable buttons and dials. Yes, you can go live, adjust audio, and more with this all-in-1 controller. It features 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys, whose level of tactile response you can adjust. Then, 6 Tactile Analog Dials allow you to control the media, audio, and other channels.

You can get yours for $269.99 USD.

8. Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones include 8 microphones and an Auto NC Optimizer.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Hear your music in a new light with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Designed with an Auto NC Optimizer, these headphones automatically adjust the sound based on your environment and wearing conditions. Moreover, the Sony WH-1000XM5 includes 8 microphones—4 on each—with noise-canceling technology. In fact, the microphones also utilize Precise Voice Pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing.

You can get yours for $399.99 USD.

9. Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate to eliminate hot and cold spots.

Wyze Room Sensor installed in the house

Feel comfortable in every area of your house with the Wyze Room Sensor. It’s compatible with the Wyze Thermostat to rid your home of hot and cold spots. Simply place this gadget in popular rooms and allow the compatible thermostat to balance your home’s climate. Moreover, this sensor continuously communicates with the thermostat to balance your home’s temperature.

You can get yours for $24.99 USD.

10. Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is a connected home theater powerhouse.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar on a TV table

Fill your home with cinematic, immersive sound from the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This sleek soundbar boasts connectivity with Amazon Alexa and draws from the brand’s decades of work with world-famous recording studios. In fact, you’ll experience movies as the director intended thanks to the 13 individual drivers.

You can get yours for $999 USD.

So, which one of these tech gadgets are you ready to invest in? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers

If you spend a good portion of your time in the air, you’re probably on the lookout for gadgets that can make your trips smoother. Like an amazing pair of noise-canceling headphones, sleep masks, and smart suitcases. They’re must-have gadgets..
10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours

Tabletop games are a great way to spend time with the people you love. But finding fun games that are both kid- and grandparent-approved can be a challenge. We did the research for you in today’s roundup of the 10..
Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam

Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement,..
The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts

Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning..
Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers

Take powerful charging on the go with the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger. This tiny gadget gives you a 30-watt power delivery in the size of an Apple 5W charger but charges devices up to 3 times faster. Tired..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes

Work and live in a city? eScooters and eBikes are great options for getting around. Yes, instead of cursing at the traffic, you can scoot—or bike—around it with these eScooters and eBikes for city commutes. From stylish lightweight eBikes to..
Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays

You want your office to support your productivity—and your health. And when your office is at home, you can trick it out with the ergonomic office gear of your dreams. Yes, split keyboards, standing desks, and the like can have..
The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll..
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you..
The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are common, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re..
Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the..