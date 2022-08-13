10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Love tech and gadgets? Then you’ll want to have a look at the 10 best tech gadgets of 2022. These products take your tech above and beyond.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor in use

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level.

One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones is the Nothing Phone (1). It has a transparent back, lights called Glyphs, and a solid battery—need we say more?

Then, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an exciting overhaul of the WH-1000XM3. They have industry-leading audio and a very classy design.

Check out the best tech gadgets of 2022.

1. Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor product demo

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style.

Get yours for $1199 USD.

2. Google Pixel 6a smartphone is powered by Google Tensor for incredibly fast performance.

Google Pixel 6a smartphone product demo

Enjoy an innovative, powerful smartphone for less than you’d think with the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. With its Google Tensor processor, you can expect fast-launching apps, and images. And when it comes to battery life, you won’t have any issues because it lasts for over 24 hours. By learning your favorite apps and saving energy on the ones you use the least, this battery adapts to you.

Get yours now for $449 USD.

3. DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone weighs less than 249g and has tri-directional obstacle sensing.

DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone in use

Look at the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Weighing under 249g, it’s super lightweight and portable and, best of all, doesn’t require registration in most countries. Plus, its foldable design enables you to take it virtually everywhere with ease. Moreover, this DJI lightweight camera drone includes forward, backward, and downward vision sensors and can avoid obstacles in complicated environments.

Get yours now for $759 USD.

4. Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series provides up to 8K resolution & includes a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Experience powerful processing with the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series. Featuring 3 TVs in the collection—QN900B, QN800B, and QN95B—you’ll receive a cinematic vibe at home. With Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, 8K resolution delivers a 3D-like image that’s perfect for watching sports or pulse-pounding action. Meanwhile, the QN95B boasts a 4K resolution for an intensely realistic picture and immersive audio.

You can get yours for $2399.99 USD.

5. Apple 2022 iPad Air offers next-level performance with Apple Silicon and the M1 chip.

Apple 2022 iPad Air design

Boasting Apple Silicon, the Apple 2022 iPad Air delivers the performance you need for any task. Leaping ahead of past models, it has the M1 chip and an 8-core CPU. This, paired with the 8-core GPU delivers incredible graphics performance. More than that, though, this new iPad Air also has the 16-core Neural Engine to let you enjoy intuitive experiences.

You can get yours for $599 USD.

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone design

Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode.

You can preorder yours for $1799.99 USD.

7. Razer Stream Controller has a customizable touchscreen for instant access to any function.

Razer Stream Controller in use

Simplify your livestream or content creation with the Razer Steam Controller. Its customizable touchscreen lets your creativity flow, giving you instant access to any function via customizable buttons and dials. Yes, you can go live, adjust audio, and more with this all-in-1 controller. It features 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys, whose level of tactile response you can adjust. Then, 6 Tactile Analog Dials allow you to control the media, audio, and other channels.

You can get yours for $269.99 USD.

8. Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones include 8 microphones and an Auto NC Optimizer.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Hear your music in a new light with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Designed with an Auto NC Optimizer, these headphones automatically adjust the sound based on your environment and wearing conditions. Moreover, the Sony WH-1000XM5 includes 8 microphones—4 on each—with noise-canceling technology. In fact, the microphones also utilize Precise Voice Pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing.

You can get yours for $399.99 USD.

9. Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate to eliminate hot and cold spots.

Wyze Room Sensor installed in the house

Feel comfortable in every area of your house with the Wyze Room Sensor. It’s compatible with the Wyze Thermostat to rid your home of hot and cold spots. Simply place this gadget in popular rooms and allow the compatible thermostat to balance your home’s climate. Moreover, this sensor continuously communicates with the thermostat to balance your home’s temperature.

You can get yours for $24.99 USD.

10. Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is a connected home theater powerhouse.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar on a TV table

Fill your home with cinematic, immersive sound from the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This sleek soundbar boasts connectivity with Amazon Alexa and draws from the brand’s decades of work with world-famous recording studios. In fact, you’ll experience movies as the director intended thanks to the 13 individual drivers.

You can get yours for $999 USD.

So, which one of these tech gadgets are you ready to invest in? Share with us in the comments below.

