Belkin IFA 2026 lineup, sorted into what I’d buy, what I’d wait on, and what exists to fill a catalog page

Image Credit: Belkin

I had Belkin’s IFA materials open in one tab and my phone’s battery settings in the other, which tells you most of what you need to know about my week. From IFA to CES, Belkin shows up with a lineup I can sum up in a sentence. New colorways. A charger that shrank a bit. Another tracker nobody asked for. At IFA 2026, I kept coming back to the batteries instead. Some of the cheaper products are doing more interesting work than the flagship ones. I spent time separating the products that solve a problem from the ones that just give Belkin another SKU to sell.

My phone is at 87% battery health now, and I got a reminder of what that means last Tuesday at the gym. Halfway through my workout, I checked the battery and saw it had already burned through almost half the charge from when I left home. So I had a personal interest involved in Belkin’s lineup, too.

What’s Belkin changed

BoostSolid Cell is the name, semi-solid-state is the chemistry, and a gel-like layer added alongside the liquid electrolyte is the whole idea. Thinner packs come out of the tighter build. So does a longevity claim that Belkin puts at up to 80% of original capacity after 1,000 charge cycles, which the company translates into about five years for anyone running one full charge and discharge every second day.

Best of the lineup overall: Belkin UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K

Image Credit: Belkin Belkin UltraCharge Pro Preorder it for $ 89.99

Someone who buys one power bank every four years should buy the 10K. Up to 60 W of USB-C Power Delivery moves it out of phone-only territory and into laptop and tablet duty, two USB-C ports split 30 W when you need both at once, and a 40 W input brings the pack back from empty in about two hours. Belkin quotes 24 minutes to take an iPhone 17 Pro to half, using its own testing, so treat the figure accordingly.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Plus 10K has been the safe answer in this category for years, and putting the two side by side is unkind to the older model. Identical capacity. Roughly a third of the output, since the BoostCharge tops out near 18 W against the new pack’s 60 W, inside a body Belkin describes as 27% smaller than a standard 45 W 10K design.

Oddly enough, the smart display is what sold me. Battery status and wattage are the obvious readouts, but the thermal indicator is the one worth having, given that heat is what quietly kills the cell you paid for.

Best for anyone allergic to bulk: Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K

Image Credit: Belkin Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank with BoostSolid Cell Preorder it for $ 69.99

About a credit card’s footprint, 8.8 mm thick, and 40% slimmer than the 5K packs Belkin shipped last generation. The chemistry bought that space. Qi2 certification means a proper 15 W magnetic handoff instead of the apologetic trickle you get from a lot of magnetic packs.

Anker’s MagGo A1657 makes the difference pretty obvious once you pick both up. You get twice the capacity and a small wireless pad on top for your earbuds, but the Anker weighs more than half a pound before you even attach your phone. That’s fine if you want the extra charge and don’t mind carrying it. I wouldn’t. If your power bank spends most of its life in a drawer because it’s too annoying to carry, I’d take the Slim 5K and live with the smaller battery.

Best pack for the bag you throw together at 6am: Belkin UltraCharge 11K

Not everything got the new chemistry. The UltraCharge 11K and its 22K sibling run conventional cylindrical lithium-ion cells, which is a fair trade for what they add, namely a 70 cm USB-C cable that retracts into the body and carries up to 60 W. There’s a second 60 W USB-C port, an 18 W USB-A for older gear, and a display covering percentage, wattage, charging direction, and temperature status.

Nitecore’s NB20000 Gen 3 holds double the capacity of the 11K and moves about 18 W per port, with no cable attached to it whatsoever. Guess which one saves you on the morning you leave the house in a rush. The 22K goes to 120W combined and makes sense for a laptop-plus-tablet-plus-phone hotel setup, though most people reading this want the 11K.

Cleverest product of the show: Belkin SureFind Loop Cable Tag

A tracker with a USB-C charging cable built into its carry loop. Obvious in hindsight. Nobody had done it, and the two objects you’re most likely to need at an airport gate now travel as one.

I like the Spot because it gives me somewhere to put a tracker without adding much bulk to my keyring. The range also includes a card for a wallet or passport holder, plus a wallet stand with RFID blocking that’s coming later. More importantly, I wouldn’t have to replace everything if I switched from an iPhone to an Android phone. SureFind supports Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. That’s a bigger deal in my house than it sounds, since we use both platforms and Theia the Labrador has a talent for making my keys disappear.

Best audio buy of the three: Belkin SoundForm Isolate Buds

Image Credit: Belkin

I’d pick the SoundForm Isolate Buds if audio is the reason you’re buying. Belkin claims up to 45 dB of hybrid noise canceling, which puts them in flagship territory for the price. The box has three ear-tip sizes and three wing-tip sizes, so getting a decent fit shouldn’t take much trial and error. Battery life tops out at 32 hours, and a 10-minute charge gets you another 90 minutes. They’re also IPX5 rated, which is enough for a sweaty workout or getting caught in the rain at a bus stop.

Belkin’s cheaper SoundForm Dot ANC is harder to dismiss. You still get noise canceling and Bluetooth Multipoint, plus up to 30 hours of battery life in a smaller body. I’d still spend more on the Isolate for commuting. The wing tips matter once you’re walking around with them in. If an earbud shifts even a little, the seal goes with it and the noise canceling takes a hit. The extra support is worth paying for.

Best for parents: Belkin SoundForm Play ANC

Kids’ headphones normally mean a volume limiter and a cartoon finish. Belkin went further and put over-ear noise canceling into a pair aimed at ages five and up, alongside an optional 85dB Safe Sound limiter, RockStar Mode for sharing audio to a second pair, and a 3.5 mm jack for seat-back screens. Battery life is quoted at 62 hours with canceling switched off, 45 hours with it running.

Focus Boost is the feature I keep turning over. Built-in soundscapes named Seashore, Brain Beats, and Pink Noise are pitched as study aids for homework and reading, and the marketing copy sounds more certain about the effect than the research on the subject warrants. Take the soundscapes as a freebie. The canceling and the battery figure justify the purchase without them.

What I’d skip

A vacuum base that grips glass, mirrors, and dashboards makes the Compact Magnetic Ring Stand a neat trick, and it folds flat. Neat tricks are not purchases.

Belkin also repainted the BoostCharge Compact 30W in Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver to match Apple’s MacBook Neo palette, which is fine, though a 30W charger you already own does the same job in a duller color. The non-ANC SoundForm Dot belongs in the same bucket. Belkin dropped canceling low enough this year that the version without it has no reason to exist.

Two notes before you buy

Don’t leave a BoostSolid pack in a hot car. On a September afternoon, the temperature can still get high enough to trigger the protection circuit, which stops charging above 40 degrees Celsius. That’s not much help when you pull the pack out later and find it has no charge when you need it.

And before you go, Belkin says both BoostSolid packs can be ordered today, with more stores joining in the following days. Some markets aren’t getting them until January 2027, though. I’d check the local retailer rather than assume the press release applies to your country.