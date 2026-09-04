IFA 2026 spotlight: Govee is making me rethink Christmas lights

Govee

Govee Is Making Me Rethink Christmas Lights

I’m going to sound like a real Scrooge, but I hate Christmas lights. No, not the way they look—I love that—but I hate everything else. Digging them out of the basement every year, checking them (often, they’re burnt out), putting them on the trees in sub-zero weather. And this year at IFA 2026, Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro has me questioning why outdoor lights have to be seasonal in the first place.

Permanent outdoor lights aren’t just for Christmas anymore

Govee unveiled the 2 Pro at IFA 2026. The pitch? You install it once and leave it up year-round—something I could totally get behind. There are more than 100 preset scenes built in, an AI Lighting Bot 2.0 that builds custom effects from a voice prompt, and an IP68 weather rating.

The 100-foot kit runs $499.99; the 200-foot version is $799.99—pricey. But once you stop thinking of these as Christmas lights, you can turn them red and green in December or orange and purple in October. They could be something entirely different every month after that—on one set of lights.

Maybe I don’t need to decorate for every holiday

I love the idea that the house stays decorated all year, and the “decorating” happens from my phone. For Christmas, I can make them red and green, or red and white. A birthday becomes whatever fun color palette the app suggests.

The lights never come down, so you always have the option to decorate—without all the physical labor. That’s something any time-stretched person can appreciate.

But $500 is a lot of mood lighting

But $499.99 is quite a price tag. That’s real money for something whose entire job is looking nice outside your house, and it’s a lot more than a box of string lights from the hardware store. If you just want lights up for six weeks in December, this wouldn’t be a great use of your money.

But a box of string lights isn’t really what Govee’s permanent outdoor lights are replacing. It replaces the storage, replacement, and labor of installing them every year. It also serves as decorative outdoor lighting year-round, which you may not have known you needed until now.

Govee might have convinced me

I keep coming back to the initial problem: putting Christmas lights up and taking them down is a chore I dread every year. And a holiday shouldn’t make you feel that way.

Govee built a case for making seasonal decorating permanent. There’s no new installation every few months. You just change the mood. Maybe this is the future of home decorating: turning your whole house into a giant, programmable mood lamp. At least you can spend more time baking Christmas cookies. I’m starting to see the appeal.