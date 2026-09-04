MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: I put Apple’s $599 laptop against Samsung’s new PC

Samsugn

Just days before IFA 2026, Samsung unveiled its latest laptop, the 14-inch Galaxy Book6. Honestly, I didn’t expect a $599 MacBook to make a $799 Samsung look expensive, but that’s where we are now. The MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6 comparison pits two laptops against each other for the same buyer: someone who wants a capable yet affordable laptop for work or school only—not editing videos or gaming.

It’s an interesting and sizable market. There are many people in need of a great laptop who wouldn’t use a high refresh rate or limitless RAM. For those people, then, the question becomes: Is the Galaxy Book 6 worth an extra $200? Or is the MacBook Neo a better buy? Both machines have their advantages.

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: Quick Verdict

It may look like a simple choice, but I’ll tell you: it’s not. These two laptops target the same buyer, but in different ways. For that reason, I recommend the Galaxy Book 6 for people who want a more serious setup. The Book 6 offers 25 hours of battery life and more ports. Namely, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. If you’re already a Samsung user, this one’s a no-brainer.

For price-conscious buyers who want a solid laptop that’s also great for streaming, go for the MacBook Neo. The display is gorgeous, and you get that Apple silicon performance. Note, though, that the battery is wimpy compared to the Galaxy Book 6. It also doesn’t have an HDMI port, so you’d need a hub to connect to a larger display—another expense.

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: Price

Apple

Apple is positioning the Neo as its most affordable MacBook ever. And at $599, it’s $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Book 6. But Samsung’s premium isn’t wasted money. For an extra $200, you get a 14-inch display (the MacBook Neo has only a 13-inch one), more ports, a longer battery life, and configurations up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

The Neo, on the other hand, has none of these. So while it wins on price upfront, that’s because you’re getting noticeably less. If you’re serious about getting a great laptop at an even better price, you should carefully consider whether you can work comfortably on a 13″ screen and if you plan to work on the go.

My verdict: The MacBook Neo wins. It’s $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Book 6. However, it offers noticeably less.

I’d pick the MacBook Neo for performance—but Samsung has an interesting advantage

Samsung

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6: Performance

The MacBook Neo runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip—the first MacBook built on an iPhone-class chip—while the Galaxy Book 6 uses Intel’s Core 3 and Core 5 Processors. For everyday work like browsing, documents, streaming, and photo editing, Apple claims the Neo is up to 50% faster than a PC with the latest Intel Core Ultra 5.

These are Apple’s own benchmarks, not independent lab results. However, one reviewer said the machine “never hitched” while running a dozen apps at once without closing tabs.

The Book 6’s Core 3 and Core 5 chips, for their part, use Intel’s Wildcat Lake silicon here, and Notebookcheck notes both chips “should …be more than good enough for everyday tasks and media consumption.” I wouldn’t expect it to out-bench the Neo, but the real-world gap is probably small.

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6 for AI

MacBook Neo’s AI is Apple Intelligence, running on the 16-core Neural Engine. It rewrites or proofreads text, translates conversations, and erases distracting objects from photos. It can also summarize notifications, all on the computer. Honestly, it’s not a lot, but Apple has, admittedly, fallen behind in the AI race.

Galaxy AI covers different ground. With its Select AI, people can circle anything on screen and pull up search results without switching apps. What’s more, AI Cut Out removes image backgrounds instantly, while Note Assist auto-formats and summarizes notes. But there’s a catch—the NPU maxes out at 15 TOPS. That’s well short of the 40 TOPS Microsoft requires for Copilot+. So features like Windows Recall wouldn’t work.

My verdict: I’m giving the Neo the edge here, based on raw performance. However, the Book 6’s AI tools are more useful for everyday users—even without Copilot+’s higher-end features—and that’s who these laptops are for.

I’d choose Samsung if battery life is my #1 priority

Apple

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book6 battery life

Galaxy Book 6 : up to 25 hours

: up to 25 hours MacBook Neo: up to 16 hours

Which laptop is better for working away from an outlet?

For students, travelers, and anyone who hates carrying a charger, the Galaxy Book 6 wins. It lasts for up to 25 hours on battery power. That’s a whole day plus one hour. Even premium laptops don’t last that long. Samsung adds 45W fast charging, which gets the laptop to 33% in about 30 minutes.

My verdict: The Galaxy Book 6 wins the battery life battle. Samsung’s 25-hour claim far outpaces the Neo’s 16-hour limit.

I’d take the MacBook Neo’s display, even though the Samsung gives me more screen

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book 6 Display

The most noticeable difference between the two displays is their size. The Galaxy Book 6 gives you more room to work with—14 inches instead of the Neo’s 13. That extra inch on the Book 6 matters if you’re working with documents or browsing with multiple tabs open.

But the MacBook wins where it counts for me: picture quality. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina Display has a sharper 2408 x 1506 resolution and reaches 500 nits. Compare that to the Galaxy Book 6’s 1920 x 1200 resolution and 350 nits.

The Neo’s display has also impressed reviewers, with one calling it “bright and sharp…genuinely impressive for this price.”

Which is better for watching movies, working, and browsing?

For me, this comes down to quality vs screen space. I’d take the MacBook Neo if I cared most about movies, photos, and overall display quality. But if I spent most of my day working on documents, spreadsheets, and multiple browser windows, I’d go for the bigger screen.

My verdict: The MacBook Neo has a better display, but the Galaxy Book 6 offers more legroom for everyday work.

I’d get the Galaxy Book6 if I hated dongles

MacBook Neo vs Galaxy Book 6 ports

It’s easy to ignore ports—until you’re standing in front of a projector with the wrong cable. The MacBook Neo has just 2 USB-C ports and a headphone jack. That’s fine if your work doesn’t vary much, day to day. But it gets annoying if you have to plug into anything that wasn’t made by Apple.

The Galaxy Book 6 is much more accommodating. Along with two USB-C ports and a headphone/mic jack, Samsung gives you a USB-A port and HDMI 1.4. That lets you connect to a larger display or plug in an older mouse.

My verdict: The Galaxy Book 6 wins easily for connectivity. The MacBook Neo’s port selection is minimalist—so you’ll likely need a dongle.

Where I think the MacBook Neo wins

The MacBook Neo is the better option if you want a good laptop for the least money. At $599, it’s cheaper with a high-quality display and better performance. If you’re mostly writing, browsing, or streaming, you don’t need much more. If you’re already using an iPhone, the choice becomes even easier.

Where I think the Galaxy Book 6 wins

The Galaxy Book 6 is worth the extra $200—for the right buyer. It offers a slightly larger display that expands to desktop size when you connect the HDMI port to an external display. The battery lasts beyond a full day—crucial for anyone who spends a sizeable part of their time working at coffee shops and student lounges. Meanwhile, having a USB-A port is super useful if you’re connecting to older gadgets. Overall, the Galaxy Book 6 offers more flexibility, which busy students will appreciate.

What would I buy?

For me, the Galaxy Book 6 wins this comparison. While the MacBook Neo’s $599 price is tempting, there’s not enough to keep me there. The extra $200 on the Galaxy Book 6 is actually money well spent, because you’re getting a larger screen, better battery life, and more connectivity—the things I rely on every day.

If price is your deciding factor, I’d go Neo. Otherwise, the Galaxy Book 6 is the MacBook Neo alternative I’d actually buy.



