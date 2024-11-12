Oclean X Ultra S review: This smart toothbrush talks to you—but is it worth it?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Want healthier teeth without the guesswork? The Oclean X Ultra S guides you to a perfect brush every time with real-time feedback and smart tech!

Oclean X Ultra S

Want to know the not-so-secret recipe for healthy teeth? Just brush twice a day and keep up with those dental visits. Though it sounds simple, a Swedish study found that 90% of us are actually doing it wrong (yikes!). Good brushing isn’t just about keeping your smile bright. It’s your ticket to avoiding all sorts of health problems that could pop up down the road. That’s where the Oclean X Ultra S steps in. Think of it as your personal dental coach, giving you real-time feedback while you brush.

Using some seriously cool bone conduction technology, this smart brush guides you through the perfect technique in real-time. It works with your personal brushing style and habits (because let’s face it, we all have our quirks). It’s even made it to Rolling Stone’s “Best of CES 2024” list! So, ready to up your dental game with this high-tech device?

Real-time Al Voice Guide

With Oclean’s smart chip and bone conduction tech, the X Ultra keeps up with your brushing in real time, helping you improve your brushing habits.

“It is very likely that anyone who has not had formal instructions from their dentist or hygienist brushes incorrectly,” says Josefine Hirschfeld, an associate professor and restorative dentistry specialist at the University of Birmingham. If you’re having trouble remembering to brush gently, the real-time AI voice guidance can be a big help. It’s like having your dentist right there, giving you tips as you brush.

I was surprised to learn that gums don’t grow back like skin or other tissues. Even though it might feel like you’re doing a deep clean by brushing hard, it can actually wear down your enamel and irritate your gums. That’s why I really appreciate the over-pressure reminder on the electric toothbrush.

The American Dental Association recommends brushing for 2 minutes, twice a day. If you don’t hit the 2-minute mark, you might not remove all the plaque from your teeth. Thankfully, the Oclean X Ultra S keeps you on track to make sure you’re brushing the right way.

Oclean X Ultra S and its package

Smart Touchscreen

The smart touchscreen keeps you in the loop with real-time tips to help you brush better. It tracks 8 areas of your mouth and flags any spots you missed using a custom chip and a 6-axis gyroscope sensor (these sensors pick up on movements and shifts in angle that you can’t easily detect). Areas you missed show up in red, while spots that need more attention appear in yellow, so you always know where to go back over. I love that it all displays right on the screen—no need for a clunky app (though you can use the Oclean Care+ APP if you want).

During your brushing session, a countdown timer pops up on the screen. But the numbers are pretty small and can be tricky to read—especially with that reflective coating on the display.

5 Modes + Customized Modes

Most electric toothbrushes offer basic cleaning modes like gentle, daily, or gum care. However, the X Ultra S steps it up. With its touchscreen, you can choose from modes like sensitive gum care, whitening polishing, scientific brushing (more on that soon), unlimited clean, sunrise soothing, and sunset clearout.

The companion app offers tons of ways to customize your brushing experience. You can take a quiz about your dental health to get personalized tips or pick from 14 different cleaning modes. There’s even an option to create your own custom mode with your preferred brushing time, mode, and intensity. For those with sensitive teeth, you can adjust the intensity to use gentler strokes, making sure you don’t scrub too hard.

The companion app in action

Maglev 3.0 Motor

I couldn’t stand the vibration of my electric toothbrush. That constant buzzing sound drove me crazy, and every time I saw the bristles moving, it gave me chills.

But Oclean’s Maglev 3.0 motor with TurboClean is a game changer. Tested in their labs, it delivers up to 84,000 movements per minute for powerful cleaning that stays consistent, even as the battery drains. It’s up to three times more effective than a regular Oclean sonic motor and runs quietly—under 45 dB.

Bottom line

Overall, the Oclean X Ultra S is a standout toothbrush with a ton of impressive features that can really up your brushing game. The real-time AI voice guide and smart customization options make it easy to stay on track with your dental routine. If you’re looking for a toothbrush that offers more than just basic cleaning, this one’s definitely worth considering. And guess what? Ahead of Black Friday, the price drops to an all-time low of $89.99, down from $129.99.



Disclaimer: This product review is based on thorough research and available product information. Our editor has not personally tested the product, and the review reflects details gathered from trusted sources.