Apple Watch 12 vs 11: The Readiness Score is the feature I’ve been waiting for

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Apple Watch 12 vs 11: this one’s for anyone who bought the Apple Watch Series 11 last year and is already thinking of upgrading. It’s only been a year, but the common complaint about the Series 11—that it’s just an incremental upgrade from the Series 10—still holds. If that watch never excited you and you want a little more, the new Apple Watch 12, released on September 9, 2026, might be the thing.

The design still probably won’t do it for you, though. Yep, Apple kept the same squircle shape we’ve seen in the Series 10 and 11 watches. That’s not unexpected. Apple tends to keep its hardware design for 3 cycles, and lean mostly on software upgrades in between.

But this time, the design is the only thing that stayed the same. The most exciting new feature? A ‘petal-shaped’ sensor array—the centerpiece of what Apple calls its new Health Sensing System—packs 32 electrodes into 12 LEDs. Instead of checking your vitals every few minutes, it does so every 5 seconds. That’s a jump in health data, which lets it give you a daily readiness score, just like Garmin and WHOOP.

Quick Verdict

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In the Apple Watch 12 vs 11 matchup, here’s the TLDR version.

The Apple Watch 12 wins if you want actionable, Garmin-style daily recovery tracking backed by real-time biometrics. It gives you a snapshot of how you recovered overnight and suggestions for going about the new day—helpful if you haven’t slept well. I also like the new AI tools like Audio Intelligence. It can recall the last 15 seconds of a conversation, like that last thing your boss told you, but you can’t quite remember…

The Series 11 is still a smart choice, especially if you just want core activity tracking and hypertension notifications—it’s got those down. You also get basic overnight vitals—how long you slept, your time in REM and deep sleep. But there’s no daily readiness score telling you what to do if you get a crappy night’s sleep.

Apple Watch 12 vs 11: Head-to-Head Breakdown

Heart Rate Tracking & the New Health Sensing System

Ever glanced down mid-run and wondered if the number on your wrist is actually keeping up with you? I know I have. That’s the gap Apple just closed.

The Apple Watch Series 11 uses a traditional optical sensor array. It checks heart rate passively every few minutes—plenty for a standard treadmill run, weightlifting routine, and general heart-health notifications. But it doesn’t monitor continuously.

The Apple Watch Series 12, on the other hand, introduces the re-engineered Health System. It’s driven by the S11 chip and that 32-electrode petal array. It takes heart rate readings every 5 seconds thanks to its larger, more power-efficient green LEDs. So you get a lot more information about how your ticker’s working—which you can see at a glance on the watch face.

My verdict: The Apple Watch Series 12 wins this round. Continuous health tracking and heart data capture every 5 seconds are a big deal.

Daily Recovery and Readiness Scores Insights

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I’ve finished hard workouts before, with only a BPM readout from my wearable. That’s frustrating, because it gives me no clue whether I should go again tomorrow or back off. For optimal health, that would be useful information because, yes, you can train too hard.

Apple Watch Series 12 tries to tackle that info lapse with its new Readiness Score—and it’s the single biggest reason to upgrade. Using its higher-density HRV and daytime vitals data, it generates a real-time 0–10 Readiness Score and gives you a plain-language call to action: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For it. Pretty useful if you’re trying to plan your day or want to optimize for the next one. And I love that you can check throughout the day, not just once in the morning.

The Series 11 doesn’t do that. It gives you overnight vitals and basic training load tracking. You have to figure out whether your body is overtaxed. Ok, people are pretty good at figuring out how they feel after an intense workout or a poor night’s sleep. Seeing it in score form, though, gamifies the whole thing and makes it memorable.

My verdict: I’m calling it for the Apple Watch Series 12 again. Its daily recovery tracking is vastly superior, and I appreciate the 0-10 Readiness Score that updates throughout the day.

Processing Power, Siri AI, and Audio Intelligence

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Sometimes, you just need to remember the last few seconds of a conversation—but can’t. The Series 12 basically solves that problem.

The Series 11 runs on the S10 chip, which is smooth for watchOS, but it relies on cloud-based Siri for anything complex. The Series 12 houses the S11 chip for a Secure Exclave. That’s a hardware-isolated compartment that processes audio locally, then discards it immediately.

In Engadget’s hands-on, reporter Cherlynn Low described watching Live Rewind at work: “I saw all these cues followed by on-screen text that certainly seemed to accurately transcribe what the Apple rep had said just seconds earlier.” Siri Recap works similarly in the background, generating high-level conversation summaries in the new Siri app.

My verdict: The Apple Watch Series 12 takes the lead with its S11 chip. It powers native Audio Intelligence tools like Live Rewind and Siri Recap right on the wrist.

Battery Life and Fast-Charging Speeds

This is a big one, because if you can’t commit to charging a smartwatch, you won’t wear it. The Series 11 delivers a standard 24-hour everyday battery rating and up to 8 hours of outdoor GPS workout tracking. The Series 12 has the same daily rating—but we have to remember that it now samples your heart rate every 5 seconds, all day. What’s more, it raises outdoor workout battery life to 10 hours— a 25% boost.

Charging is faster too: 15 minutes on the charger now delivers up to 12 hours of battery. That’s versus 8 hours on the Series 11 for the same charging time.

My verdict: Let’s be fair, both smartwatches offer 24-hour standard battery life. But—the Series 12 wins on efficiency. It gives you 24% longer workout GPS tracking and 50% faster charging than the Series 11.

Where the Apple Watch Series 12 Wins

The Apple Watch Series 12 is the better watch for athletes, fitness geeks, and health maxxers. It acts as an active coach with no extra subscription, which is huge. While WHOOP charges $17–$30 a month for a readiness score, Apple includes its score with the watch.

It’s also easier to keep those health features running around the clock. A quick 15-minute charge can add up to 12 hours of battery. That’s practical for sleep tracking without battery anxiety.

Then there are the quality-of-life upgrades. Live Rewind and Siri Recap can remember things you’ve heard or discussed. So the watch becomes a handy memory buffer on your wrist. Sound recognition is a safety feature that can listen for noises in your environment, like oncoming traffic, and flash visual alerts for hard-of-hearing users.

Where Apple Watch Series 11 Wins

Don’t write off the Apple Watch Series 11 yet—it’s only a year old. Right now, I see it as the practical choice if you just want standard health features. Sure, you’ll have to figure out the data it collects on your own. But if you’re already in a great routine, you might not need it. Plus, it still includes life-saving capabilities like ECG, sleep apnea detection, and hypertension notifications.

What’s more, although both watches cost $399, the Apple Watch may be easier to find at a discount through carriers and resellers. Meanwhile, you still get that day-to-day watchOS experience.

And if you already follow a structured training plan, you might not need a daily readiness score. You’re in tune with how hard to push yourself, and don’t want one more notification to consult about your day. The Series 11 reliably tracks steps, distance, and heart rate.

Apple Watch 12 vs 11: Final Verdict

In my opinion, the Apple Watch Series 12 is the better buy. You get that Garmin-style recovery guidance without a subscription fee—which I love. You also get a sensor that tracks your heart health every 5 seconds instead of every 3 minutes, with no additional strain on the battery.

One of my rules for recommending a wearable is that a new sensor has to change your actual behavior. The Readiness Score clears that bar for me—it’s the first Apple Health feature in a few generations that would make me open the health app on purpose.

If you already own a Series 11 and have no interest in a recovery score or on-wrist AI summaries, using it for one more year is a good move. By next year, we may be looking at a watch redesign, and that could make an upgrade worth it.