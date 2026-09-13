Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Is the Ultra 4 worth the extra money?

Apple

Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4 just got a lot more interesting—because Apple gave us two watches with nearly identical internals. The Apple Watch Series 12 ($399) and Apple Watch Ultra 4 ($799) launched together on September 9, and once you get past the $400 gap, they have a lot more in common than you’d expect.

Sure, the Ultra 4 is better—in places. But the Series 12 has inherited so many of the Ultra 4’s headline health and intelligence features that the $400 price difference is a lot harder to answer than it looks.

Quick Verdict: I’m putting my money on Series 12

I’m recommending Series 12 for anyone who wants everyday health tracking—but the most modern version. This watch offers dependable workouts, sleep insights, and Apple’s newest smart features for about $400 less. I lalso love that it’s smaller, lighter, and doesn’t feel like a compromise because of those things.

Ultra 4 wins if you need a durable machine on your wrist. It has a longer battery life—perfect for long stretches outdoors. It also has more accurate GPS—helpful for anyone who goes off-grid. It’s for people who are already serious about outdoor sports.

Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Head-to-head

Health & fitness tracking: Surprisingly close

Wondering if the Ultra 4 hides a better health sensor than the Series 12? It doesn’t. Both watches run the same Health Sensing System, with new features that Apple says deliver the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. That’s based on a study of over 1,000 participants. Both measure heart rate every five seconds all day, track HRV up to 24 times more often than before, and provide daytime and overnight vitals.

Also, both get the 0-10 readiness score with a plain-language recommendation: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It, so you know what to do with all that data the watch collects. You also get more accurate step tracking and the Health Age feature.

My verdict: For everyday health and fitness tracking, Apple Watch Series 12 is basically in the same ballfield as the Ultra 4. That makes the $400 premium harder to justify for most users.

Battery Life: Ultra 4 earns its name

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Ever had a watch die mid-hike? That’s the exact scenario Apple built the Ultra 4 to prevent. Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of everyday battery life and up to 10 hours during an outdoor workout.

Ultra 4 offers up to 50 hours of everyday battery and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode among many other battery life upgrades.

If you’re charging every night anyway, Ultra’s battery isn’t necessarily worth $400. But if you’re tracking long hikes, ultramarathons, or long travel days, it’s a completely different story.

My verdict: Ultra 4 is the clear winner for battery life, and this is probably the strongest reason to choose it over Series 12.

GPS & Outdoor workouts: Ultra 4 is built for the long haul

Training for something that takes longer than a movie? Apple built Ultra 4 around exactly that. It packs what Apple calls the most accurate on-device GPS in a sports watch. It was tested in challenging city settings, with full GPS-plus-heart-rate tracking for up to 25 hours and up to 45 hours in Max Extended Workout mode. So it’s intended for multi-hour outdoor stretches.

My verdict: Ultra 4 wins here. It has what outdoor athletes need to train and compete outdoors. The same goes for anyone who spends serious time outdoors

Apple Watch Series 12 vs Ultra 4: Design and durability

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If curb appeal is the whole game for you, that’s fair. Series 12 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, in aluminum, titanium, or (for the first time since 2020, per BGR) ceramic. If you go ceramic, you can choose from dark bronze, black, light gold, and space gray aluminum; radiant gold and natural titanium; pearl white and night blue ceramic. It’s a more traditional, understated Apple Watch.

Ultra 4 only comes in natural or black titanium, with a larger case and a bigger, brighter display. The band lineup is rugged: Trail Loop in dark umber, sand, and burgundy; Alpine Loop in desert, dark olive, and burgundy; and Ocean Band in translucent gray, kelp, and black. It’s a a substantial presence on the wrist.

My verdict: Series 12 is the better everyday Apple Watch. Ultra 4 makes more sense if you want a tougher build.

Smart Features: It’s basically a tie

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When it comes to smart features, there’s surprisingly little separating the two watches. Both run Apple’s S11 chip and watchOS 27, so you get the same basic experience, either way. That includes Siri AI, Audio Intelligence, the redesigned dynamic app grid, Smart Stack suggestions, and the new single-handed tap gesture. There’s more, much more, but I won’t bog you in the specifics.

There is one important catch for anyone in Europe. Some of Apple’s newest AI features will take their time getting there. Live Rewind and Siri Recap are coming later this year in beta and won’t initially be available in the EU.

My verdict: It’s a tie. While the Ultra 4 may look like the more advanced watch, you’re not paying extra for a fundamentally different experience.

Where Apple Watch Series 12 Wins

Series 12 is the better choice if you:

Want the Apple Watch mostly for everyday health

Run, walk, lift, or cycle

Sleep with your watch on

Want new health features without spending $799

Don’t need multi-day battery life

Want a more traditional Apple Watch look

You’re getting nearly all of the important new Series 12/Ultra 4 health and software features for $400 less. That’s a pretty good deal.

Where Apple Watch Ultra 4 Wins

Ultra 4 makes sense if you:

Run very long distances, like marathons

Spend serious time outdoors

Don’t want to charge your watch every night

Want a more rugged build

Buy the Ultra 4 because it has what you need: serious outdoor features.

Final Verdict: Is the Ultra 4 Worth $400 More?

For most Apple Watch buyers, I don’t think it is. The Series 12 already includes nearly every major health and intelligence feature Apple announced this year.

Paying $400 more buys a genuinely better battery, more serious outdoor tracking, and sharper GPS. But if you won’t make use of that stuff, skip it and go for the Apple Watch Series 12.

The Series 12 really does pull its weight, boasting many of the same smart features and health and fitness tracking. So, unless you train for long athletic events or work outdoors regularly, it’s the one I’d go for. But if you’re a competitive cross-country runner, hiker, or someone who considers nightly charging a deal-breaker, the Ultra 4 earns its price.