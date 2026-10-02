Categories Categories Explore over 180 product categories and find what fits your story. Collections Collections Explore over 190 collections curated by our editors. Browse by event, purpose, topic, and more. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness Home Accessories HomeKit Compatible Kitchen Gadgets
Featured Today
Petoi Quaddle Open-Source Palm-Sized Robot Dog Kit Petnimo 1 Cordless Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain Jragco P10 Smart Sleep Mask with AI Audio and Heat Hisense U7 65-Inch Mini-LED 4K Google TV with 165Hz
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet TechGadgets for MenCoffee & Espresso
Categories Collections Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Tech
Gadgets for Men
Coffee & Espresso
Fairbuds 2 leaks have me worried about Fairphone’s best feature
Tech News

Fairbuds 2 leaks have me worried about Fairphone’s best feature

Oct 2, 2026, 4:47 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Fairbuds 2 leaks have me worried about Fairphone’s best feature
Fairphone

Fairphone has already confirmed a Q4 2026 release for the Fairbuds 2, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning—or the Fairbuds 2 leaks from, well, leaking. Dutch outlet NieuweMobiel has published images of the upcoming Fairphone Fairbuds 2, and they reveal a real departure from the rounded stemless design of the original Fairbuds. The Fairbuds 2 appear to be adopting a more familiar stem-style look instead.

The redesign doesn’t surprise me. Fairphone making its most experimental-looking gadget a normal pair of wireless earbuds is a logical move.

But what has me more curious is what’s happening on the inside. Fairphone still calls the Faibuds 2 “modular,” but the company hasn’t said which parts we’ll actually be able to replace. And that’s what worries me, because the new stems and noticeably thicker charging case have people speculating about a bigger battery—which is exactly what made the Fairbuds unique.

That leads me to wonder: what happens when the battery dies?

What the Fairbuds 2 leaks get right

Fairphone 2 leaked images
NieuweMobiel

I’ll miss the original’s rounded shape. It stood out on a shelf full of AirPods clones, which was kind of the point. But a stem design could fit more ear shapes, which is practical. If anything, it shows that the company is getting more confident that people will buy theirs for repairability and sound, not for looking unusual. That’s a pretty fair trade.

But the Fairbuds 2 battery is where Fairphone needs to prove itself

The original Fairbuds set an unusually high bar: 7 individually replaceable parts. That’s a battery in each earbud, the battery in the case, the silicone rings, the tips, and the case’s outer shell. No proprietary tools were necessary, just a Philips screwdriver. iFixit gave the design a perfect 10/10 repairability score.

The Fairbuds 2 are reportedly staying modular. But until Fairphone spells out exactly which parts open up, “modular” can mean a lot of things. The batteries will matter because in every other pair of wireless earbuds, the battery is effectively a consumable. It will degrade, and when it does, the whole product becomes trash. Not great.

The original Fairbuds cost $165 at launch. A pair of earbuds in that price range shouldn’t become electronic waste just because two tiny batteries wore out.

Fairphone has one job with the Fairbuds 2

NieuweMobiel

Fairphone doesn’t need to reinvent the wireless earbud, but it does need to prove its trademark repairability can survive the redesign. After all, it’s what made the original Fairbuds so popular in the first place.

Suppose Fairphone ships stem-style Fairbuds 2 with swappable batteries; that’s a big win. It would mean the company can chase a more “mainstream look” without walking back what made them interesting in the first place. If that doesn’t happen, the Fairbuds 2 risk becoming a conventional pair of earbuds, albeit with Fairbud branding.

Everything here is still leaks and educated guesses, since Fairphone hasn’t confirmed specs or pricing yet. But I already know what I’m watching for when the Fairbuds 2 actually launch.

Personally, I don’t need the Fairbuds to look bonkers. But I do want them to be boringly repairable. The best thing Fairphone could do with this launch isn’t surprise people with a clever industrial design. It needs to prove that something as small and disposable as wireless earbuds doesn’t have to be disposable.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Guest Contributor
OEDRO storage boxes review: turning your pickup’s wasted space into its best feature
OEDRO storage boxes review: turning your pickup’s wasted space into its best feature
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best of BEYOND Expo 2026: The tech I can’t stop thinking about
Best of BEYOND Expo 2026: The tech I can’t stop thinking about
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Why The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 left me excited about Android—and worried about Google
Why The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 left me excited about Android—and worried about Google
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best gadgets from MWC 2026: the boldest tech launches we’re most excited about
Best gadgets from MWC 2026: the boldest tech launches we’re most excited about

Latest Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats 360 vs. AirPods Max 2, where sweat resistance goes up against the better sound
Beats 360 vs. AirPods Max 2, where sweat resistance goes up against the better sound
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Nothing Headphone (1) Pro proves the Magic Mouse theory, just not in your favor
First impressions: Nothing Headphone (1) Pro proves the Magic Mouse theory, just not in your favor
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Prime Day Ring deals are already here, and these are the ones I want
Prime Day Ring deals are already here, and these are the ones I want
Productivity Tips
By Guest Contributor
How ISP networks support stable online connections
How ISP networks support stable online connections
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Which 360 camera makes more sense for travelers and creators?
DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Which 360 camera makes more sense for travelers and creators?
About
Meet the Team Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
From the Blog
Fairbuds 2 leaks have me worried about Fairphone’s best feature Beats 360 vs. AirPods Max 2, where sweat resistance goes up against the better sound First impressions: Nothing Headphone (1) Pro proves the Magic Mouse theory, just not in your favor
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept