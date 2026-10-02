Prime Day Ring deals are already here, and these are the ones I want

Ring

Prime Day Ring deals showed up early this fall. Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t officially start until October 6, but Ring doorbells and cameras are already marked down by as much as 60%.

I went through the list so you don’t have to. My filter: I don’t want a new security camera or doorbell just because they’re cheap this week. I want stuff that solves real problems—and I’m sure you do too.

Six Ring picks made the cut. I’ve also added two Blink deals at the end for anyone who’d rather not go all-in on Ring.

The Prime Day Ring deals I’m actually watching

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K

If I could only buy one thing on this list, it would be a doorbell. Because that’s where packages land and my kids come home when I’m not there yet.

The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K records in 2K, so I’d see a visitor’s face and the box at their feet in the same frame. The built-in battery means no wiring (though it can trickle-charge off existing doorbell wires).

Best for: Front porches, package watching, renters.

Ring Outdoor Cam

Why an outdoor camera instead of another indoor one? Because most of what I’d want to catch happens before anyone reaches the door: a car in the driveway, someone at the side gate.

The Ring Outdoor Cam2K Battery runs on a quick-release battery pack. That means I can mount it anywhere without hiring an electrician. What’s more, it’s weather-resistant, has two-way talk, plus a siren I can set off from my phone.

I’d put this one over the driveway or the side yard—spots the doorbell can’t see.

Best for: Driveways, side gates, garages.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery

Ring Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery Get it for $ 149.99 $ 79.99 -46.7%

If you’re trying to keep an eye on the backyard after dark, this is the Ring camera I’d look at first. The Spotlight Cam Plus pairs two LED spotlights with color night vision, two-way talk, and a siren. Bird’s-eye view even maps the path someone took across the yard.

Would I pay $30 more for it over the Outdoor Cam? For a dark yard, yes. A camera that lights up when someone walks in is more useful than one that quietly records them. At $79.99 on Amazon, the trade-off is 1080p video.

Best for: Backyards, unlit side paths, anywhere dark.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Get it for $ 179.99 $ 89.99 -50%

This is a serious one. The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus throws 2,000 lumens of light and records in 1080p with color night vision,

Most people don’t need it. It’s hardwired, which means it’s a weekend project. But for a big driveway or a yard that’s pitch black at night, a floodlight lets you see everything.

Best for: Big driveways, detached garages, existing outdoor fixtures.

Ring Indoor Cam Plus

Do you need an indoor security camera? I’m not convinced most people do, and I wouldn’t want one pointed at my couch all day. But it makes sense for checking on a pet or making sure the kids got home from school.

For those jobs, the Ring Indoor Cam Plus is the one I’d consider. It records in 2K, plugs into a regular outlet, and has a sliding lens cover. At $29.99 on Amazon, it’s half price.

Best for: Pet check-ins, after-school arrivals.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam

Same price as the Indoor Cam Plus, so which one? The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam swivels 360° side to side and 169° up and down from the app. So one camera covers an open-plan room that would otherwise need two. It records in 1080p, not 2K. The camera has a privacy cover.

If I wanted to see the doorway clearly, I’d get the Plus. For a big open room, the Pan-Tilt at $29.99 on Amazon is worth the trade.

Best for: Open-plan living rooms, large basements, roaming pets.

I’m also watching these Prime Day Blink deals

Blink is Amazon’s other, cheaper camera brand. These are the two Blink deals I’d consider if you just want a doorbell.

The Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ costs about half as much as the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K on sale. It records in 2K with a 1:1 head-to-frame ratio. It also has noise-canceling two-way audio and works with Alexa. But—it needs existing 12- 24 V AC doorbell wiring. If you have it, you’ll never charge a battery. If you don’t, skip to the next one.

Best for: Homes with existing doorbell wiring, tight budgets.

If you don’t want to deal with wiring, this is the Blink I’d look at. The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ runs on three AA lithium batteries, so I could mount it on a door frame or a gate without touching a wire. It’s IP65-rated and keeps the 2K video and two-way audio of the wired version. For $30.99, $9 more than the wired version, you can put it anywhere. It’s an easy call for renters.

Best for: Renters, homes without doorbell wiring, gates.

Ring vs. Blink: Which would I buy?

I’d go for Ring if:

You already own Ring gadgets

You want doorbells plus outdoor cameras

Spotlights, floodlights, and sirens are important to you

I’d look at Blink if:

Price matters most

You want a super simple setup

You just need a straightforward doorbell

For my own front door? I’d go with the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K. It leaves room for more security gadgets later. But if I were renting and only wanted to see who’s knocking, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ would be plenty.

Should you buy a Ring deal before Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days runs October 6–7, and these are early deals. Amazon can change prices at any time, and there’s no promise they’ll drop further once the event starts.

My rule: if you’ve been waiting on a specific Ring device and today’s price is one you’d happily pay, buy it now. Ring Cameras on sale at 50% off are already great deals.