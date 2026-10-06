10 Best Prime Day 2026 gaming deals to shop October 6–7, six weeks before GTA VI

Razer

You typed “PS5 Prime Day deals” into Google (or maybe “Xbox Prime Day deals”) and came back empty. I know where you’re coming from. It’s a pity, and I ran the same searches before my coffee went cold, but I can’t blame Sony or Microsoft for skipping the party when Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on November 19 and will move consoles without anybody cutting a dollar off the box.

Related: PS5 vs. PS5 Pro for GTA VI: I found the reason most players should skip the Pro

The money went everywhere else. Amazon’s Big Deal Days end at midnight on October 7, and the gear you plug into a console or a PC got the cuts the consoles didn’t. I picked 10 of them, from a $94.99 Razer controller down to a $12 mug.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox at $69.99

Xbox players get the better-value headset in this sale. Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox costs $69.99, 30% under its usual $99.99, and despite the branding, it also talks to a PS5 and a Switch 2.

Battery is the headline. Razer rates it at 70 hours on PC. On Xbox, the figure drops to 48, still two weeks of three-hour nights in Los Santos before you hunt for a USB-C cable.

One limit before you order. The Xbox model skips Razer’s Synapse app on PC, and a buyer who wanted it mainly for Windows found the surround features missing too. Desk-first players should buy the PC version. Couch-first Xbox owners should buy this one today.

$189.99 buys 32 curved inches with the Samsung Odyssey G55C

Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G55C has never been cheaper. It’s $189.99, $140 off a $329.99 list price, for a 2560 x 1440 VA panel curved to 1000R at 165Hz.

Read the spec sheet twice, though. There’s one HDMI port and no speakers. Your console takes the HDMI, your PC takes the DisplayPort, and audio goes through a headset or a soundbar you already own.

The plastic stand also tilts and does little else, according to an owner who otherwise loved the picture. For a PS5 or Xbox player who also games on a PC and wants one screen on the desk, the G55C at $189.99 is my budget pick in this sale.

Alienware’s 360 Hz OLED hits a record low

Spend $280 more, and you’re in OLED territory. The Alienware AW2725DF, a 26.7-inch QD-OLED at 2560 x 1440 and 360 Hz, is $469.99 instead of $649.99, its lowest price so far. Buy it for PC shooters.

The gaming CPU to build around, $2 shy of its record low

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D is $411 at Amazon, $68 under its $479 price and $2 above the lowest it has ever sold for. Eight cores and 16 threads look modest on paper. The X3D cache stacked on the chip is what pushes frame rates, and it’s why this processor still tops my list for a gaming build even with the 9850X3D now faster on the charts.

I’d rather not pay for that extra performance in power draw. The cooler chip is easier to live with, and AM5 owners already have the simplest path here. Swap in the 9800X3D and leave the rest of the system alone. A new build is a different story right now. A 32 GB DDR5 kit costs about four times what it did a year ago. If I already had an AM5 gaming PC, I’d take the $411 9800X3D this Prime Day.

Half price, 8,000 Hz: Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K

Razer Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Get it for $ 199.90 $ 94.99 -52.5%

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K drops from $199.90 to $94.99. That’s 52% off, the steepest cut in this roundup.

It’s a PC controller, and the 8K in the name is its 8,000 Hz polling rate. That rate holds in both wired and wireless mode. Twitch shooters on PC are where that number earns its place. You also get six remappable buttons, a carrying case, and a battery rated for 36 hours.

Under $100 for a pad Razer sold for nearly $200 is the easiest yes in this whole sale for PC players. I wouldn’t wait on it.

A metal keyboard with magnets under every key

I like a keyboard heavier than it needs to be. The LEMOKEY P1 HE uses an aluminum case and plate, and at $127.49 (25% off $169.99) it’s at its lowest price in a year.

Hall effect switches let you decide how far each key travels before it fires, anywhere from 0.2mm to 3.8mm in 0.1mm steps. Set WASD shallow with Rapid Trigger on for a shooter. Leave the rest of the board deeper for typing, where a resting finger shouldn’t send half an email. As a MacBook Air owner, I’m glad the browser-based Launcher runs on macOS with nothing to install.

One thing I’d check before ordering is the switch support. The hot-swap sockets are made for Gateron Double-Rail magnetic switches, not every magnetic switch you might have lying around. There’s also a report from a buyer who started getting phantom key presses after about 30 days.

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD for the PC side of the desk

Storage is where Prime Day feels like a rescue this year, with drive prices climbing for months. The 2 TB Samsung 9100 Pro is $349.99, down 49% from a $679.97 list price, and the 1TB model is $206.99 instead of $339.99.

Samsung rates sequential read speed at 14,700 MB/s on PCIe 5.0. You’ll need a board with a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot to see that figure, and owners say it runs warm under long loads. Park it under your motherboard’s heatsink. For a new PC boot drive, the 2 TB at $349.99 is where I’d put the money.

My own pick is the Backbone One (USB-C, 2nd Gen)

I play Call of Duty on my iPhone from the sofa, and of everything here, the Backbone One is the deal I’d order for myself. It’s $63.99, down 20% from its usual $79.99.

The USB-C model plugs straight into an iPhone 15 or newer and most Android phones, with no Bluetooth pairing to fight. Anyone on an iPhone 14 or older needs the Lightning version. Beyond Call of Duty and Fortnite, it handles Xbox Game Pass streaming and Remote Play from a PlayStation, an Xbox or a PC.

Remote Play is the GTA VI angle. Once the game is out, a session that starts on the living room console could carry on from bed with your phone in a Backbone, although PS Remote Play on this black model works on iPhone only, and Android owners who want it need the PS Edition.

Skip the retro emulator unless you plan to pay for Backbone+, since it needs the subscription and iOS 18.4 or later. The controller works out of the box without it. For iPhone gamers tired of touch controls in Call of Duty, $63.99 is a fair price.

GameSir Pocket Taco

$27.99, 20% off $34.99, matching its previous low. It turns your phone into a chunky Game Boy, and as a standalone Bluetooth controller, it pairs with other devices as well.

And a $12 Game Boy mug, because why not

The Paladone Game Boy mug is down to $12 from $14.99, its lowest price in a year. Add something hot and the screen changes to a game scene, with a different image on each side of the 10-ounce mug.

Fill it close to the top. One owner who brews eight ounces only ever sees half the screen, and you should hand-wash it and keep it out of the microwave.

Prime Day ends at midnight on October 7. Grab the controller for whichever console you’re playing GTA VI on first, and let everything else wait for Black Friday if your budget says so.